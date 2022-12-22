ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

Related
WISN

Arrest made in fatal chain reaction crash on I-894

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Friday morning a fatal accident happened on Interstate 41/894 northbound in West Allis at National Avenue. The sheriff's office says just after 9 a.m., two cars got into an accident and pulled over. Jolene Reit told WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys that her car...
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee airport luggage theft; 1 arrested, 1 sought

MILWAUKEE - Deputies with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who they say was stealing luggage from the baggage carousel at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. Going to the baggage carousel only to find your luggage stolen would ruin everything for many travelers – especially those flying home for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County deputy squads hit in 3 separate crashes

MILWAUKEE - Three different Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office squad cars were involved in separate crashes Friday morning, Dec. 23. Shortly before 6 a.m., a deputy's squad car was parked to help block traffic around a crash at I-41 and North Avenue. A car struck the parked squad and had to be towed from the scene with "disabling damage."
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

MCSO arrests luggage thief at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office took a man into custody after he allegedly stole luggage from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. According to the sheriff's office, it happened Wednesday, Dec. 21. Officials say Delta Airlines employees reported a passenger's baggage was missing from an arrival carousel. A...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Deadly Christmas Eve shooting

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirmed to 12 News that a person was shot and killed early Saturday morning. It happened around 7:30 near 11th and Washington Street by the Walker's Point neighborhood. Details about the victim and what lead up to the shooting are limited. When...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Q985

WI Police Arrest Porch Pirate In Stolen Vehicle Full Of Packages

A package thief in Wisconsin expands his operations too thin and gets arrested in a stolen vehicle. The Christmas Holidays Are A Popular Time Of Year For Crime. It is strange how the holidays can be both good and bad at the same time. Of course, Christmas time is so much fun while hanging out with friends and family. Criminals also thrive during the month of December. There are plenty of people, places, and things for them to target.
WAUWATOSA, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Police Release Ages of Victims in Yesterday’s Shooting

The Green Bay Police Department has released the ages of the victims in yesterday morning’s triple shooting. Officers were called to an alley in the 1400 block of Smith Street just after midnight where they located two people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital and...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha woman set on fire by stranger thriving 2 years after attack

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Amber Fuller remembers so much about the morning of Sept. 2, 2020. It was a beautiful late summer morning and Fuller, a massage therapist, was walking her two dogs around her Waukesha neighborhood before leaving for work. She would not make it to her appointments that day.
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Woman killed, good Samaritan seriously hurt in crash on I-41/894 NB near National Ave

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A fatal crash closed all northbound lanes of I-41/894 near National Avenue Friday morning, Dec. 23. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, just after 9 a.m., a multiple-vehicle crash occurred near National Avenue. The drivers of two vehicles involved pulled over. A third vehicle pulled over and that driver exited his vehicle apparently to check on the wellbeing of the drivers who had been involved in the crash.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

ID theft at Speedway, Walmart in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating an ID theft incident that happened Nov. 23 at Speedway on Silver Spring Drive and Walmart on Greenfield Avenue. According to police, a Black woman fraudulently used credit cards not belonging to her. The woman was wearing a white...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
seehafernews.com

Fond du Lac “Halloween Killer” Seeks Another Psychiatric Review

The Fond du Lac man known as the “Halloween Killer” is vying for another psychiatric exam. 73-year-old Gerald Turner was convicted in 1973 of sexually assaulting and killing 9-year-old Lisa Ann French while she was trick-or-treating. While his prison term came to an end in 2018, Turner was...
FOND DU LAC, WI

