15-year-old walking near 26th and Nash injured in shooting
The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for suspects after a 15-year-old was shot while walking outside Friday afternoon.
Man found dead near 48th and Cleveland, one person arrested
One person was found dead near 48th and Cleveland Friday night, according to a statement from the Milwaukee Police Department.
36-year-old Milwaukee man found dead Wednesday morning, police say
A 36-year-old Milwaukee man was found dead Wednesday morning, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.
WISN
Arrest made in fatal chain reaction crash on I-894
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Friday morning a fatal accident happened on Interstate 41/894 northbound in West Allis at National Avenue. The sheriff's office says just after 9 a.m., two cars got into an accident and pulled over. Jolene Reit told WISN 12 News reporter Kendall Keys that her car...
17-year-old injured in shooting, 16-year-old arrested
A 16-year-old was arrested early Thursday morning after a 17-year-old was shot near 51st and Hampton.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee airport luggage theft; 1 arrested, 1 sought
MILWAUKEE - Deputies with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who they say was stealing luggage from the baggage carousel at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. Going to the baggage carousel only to find your luggage stolen would ruin everything for many travelers – especially those flying home for...
WISN
2 people get out of their cars after a crash, 1 fatally hit by another car
WEST ALLIS — Today a fatal accident happened on Interstate 41/894 northbound in West Allis at National Avenue. Reportedly two drivers got out of their cars after the crash happened. The sheriff's office says just after 9 a.m., two cars got into an accident and pulled over. A third...
WISN
Close call for Milwaukee deputy and K-9 Ryker, squad car hit on highway
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Sheriff and K-9 Ryker responded to a crash scene on US41/45 at Watertown Plank Road when the squad car was hit by another driver. According to a sheriff's Facebook post, the other car lost control. No injuries were reported. This content is imported from...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County deputy squads hit in 3 separate crashes
MILWAUKEE - Three different Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office squad cars were involved in separate crashes Friday morning, Dec. 23. Shortly before 6 a.m., a deputy's squad car was parked to help block traffic around a crash at I-41 and North Avenue. A car struck the parked squad and had to be towed from the scene with "disabling damage."
1 killed, 1 hurt in crash on I-894 near National Avenue, Sheriff's Office says
One person was killed and another was hurt in a crash on I-894 northbound near National Ave. Friday morning, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.
CBS 58
MCSO arrests luggage thief at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office took a man into custody after he allegedly stole luggage from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. According to the sheriff's office, it happened Wednesday, Dec. 21. Officials say Delta Airlines employees reported a passenger's baggage was missing from an arrival carousel. A...
WISN
Deadly Christmas Eve shooting
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirmed to 12 News that a person was shot and killed early Saturday morning. It happened around 7:30 near 11th and Washington Street by the Walker's Point neighborhood. Details about the victim and what lead up to the shooting are limited. When...
seehafernews.com
Bail Set for Manitowoc Man Accused of Stealing His Girlfriend’s Debit Card
A Manitowoc man who is accused of stealing from a girlfriend remains in custody after a bail hearing in Manitowoc County Circuit Court yesterday.. 22-year-old Hunter D. Van Roekel is on a probation hold, but had bail set at $2500 recognizance bond. He is to have no contact with the...
WI Police Arrest Porch Pirate In Stolen Vehicle Full Of Packages
A package thief in Wisconsin expands his operations too thin and gets arrested in a stolen vehicle. The Christmas Holidays Are A Popular Time Of Year For Crime. It is strange how the holidays can be both good and bad at the same time. Of course, Christmas time is so much fun while hanging out with friends and family. Criminals also thrive during the month of December. There are plenty of people, places, and things for them to target.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Release Ages of Victims in Yesterday’s Shooting
The Green Bay Police Department has released the ages of the victims in yesterday morning’s triple shooting. Officers were called to an alley in the 1400 block of Smith Street just after midnight where they located two people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha woman set on fire by stranger thriving 2 years after attack
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Amber Fuller remembers so much about the morning of Sept. 2, 2020. It was a beautiful late summer morning and Fuller, a massage therapist, was walking her two dogs around her Waukesha neighborhood before leaving for work. She would not make it to her appointments that day.
Woman in critical condition following hit-and-run
A pedestrian is in critical condition following a hit-and-run Thursday morning near Fond Du Lac and Sherman.
CBS 58
Woman killed, good Samaritan seriously hurt in crash on I-41/894 NB near National Ave
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A fatal crash closed all northbound lanes of I-41/894 near National Avenue Friday morning, Dec. 23. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, just after 9 a.m., a multiple-vehicle crash occurred near National Avenue. The drivers of two vehicles involved pulled over. A third vehicle pulled over and that driver exited his vehicle apparently to check on the wellbeing of the drivers who had been involved in the crash.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
ID theft at Speedway, Walmart in Menomonee Falls
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating an ID theft incident that happened Nov. 23 at Speedway on Silver Spring Drive and Walmart on Greenfield Avenue. According to police, a Black woman fraudulently used credit cards not belonging to her. The woman was wearing a white...
seehafernews.com
Fond du Lac “Halloween Killer” Seeks Another Psychiatric Review
The Fond du Lac man known as the “Halloween Killer” is vying for another psychiatric exam. 73-year-old Gerald Turner was convicted in 1973 of sexually assaulting and killing 9-year-old Lisa Ann French while she was trick-or-treating. While his prison term came to an end in 2018, Turner was...
