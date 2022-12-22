Cupies Drive In, one of the last legacy mom-and-pop restaurants on Maui, will change hands by the end of this year. The Kahului eatery, founded by Maui’s Yoshizawa family in the early 1960s, put breaded teriyaki on the map. More than a half century later, Cupies is still known for that sweet-and-savory plate lunch, along with its crinkle-cut fries with mayo-mustard sauce, burgers, shakes and other old-school local favorites.

KAHULUI, HI ・ 8 HOURS AGO