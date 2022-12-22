ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Maui residents asked to report property damage from recent kona low storm

County partners are asking Maui County residents with property damage from the recent kona low storm, to report impacts from flash flooding and severe weather that occurred from Dec. 18-19, 2022. The form is available online through the Maui Emergency Management Agency at the following direct LINK. Respondents are reminded...
Inundated parking lot at Kahului airport pushing some to park illegally

Transportation officials reported earlier this week that the parking lots at the Lihu'e and Daniel K Inouye airports were reaching capacity -- and Maui residents have been complaining over Kahului airport's inundated lot. "It's so hard to find parking, like on Black Friday especially my husband was circling around, we...
Legacy Maui mom-and-pop eatery Cupies will have new local owners by end of year

Cupies Drive In, one of the last legacy mom-and-pop restaurants on Maui, will change hands by the end of this year. The Kahului eatery, founded by Maui’s Yoshizawa family in the early 1960s, put breaded teriyaki on the map. More than a half century later, Cupies is still known for that sweet-and-savory plate lunch, along with its crinkle-cut fries with mayo-mustard sauce, burgers, shakes and other old-school local favorites.
