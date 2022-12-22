Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
Maui County hotels lead state in average daily rate, but not occupancy for November 2022
Maui County hotels led the state in November 2022 with revenue per available room (RevPAR) of $351 and average daily rate (ADR) at $538, but lagged in occupancy at 65.2%, according to the Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority. Maui Countyʻs RevPAR is up...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian Air CEO apologizes to frustrated passengers as strong winter storm threatens more delays
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re getting on a jet plane this holiday season, pack your patience. Travelers in Hawaii and nationally are encountering mounting delays and cancelations in the wake of a winter storm that impacted the state and as a “bomb cyclone” threatens extreme cold across much of the mainland.
Flight cancellations out of Kahului due to winter weather
Due to the weather on the U.S. mainland, multiple flights were canceled.
mauinow.com
Maui residents asked to report property damage from recent kona low storm
County partners are asking Maui County residents with property damage from the recent kona low storm, to report impacts from flash flooding and severe weather that occurred from Dec. 18-19, 2022. The form is available online through the Maui Emergency Management Agency at the following direct LINK. Respondents are reminded...
mauinow.com
New Maui park closures following kona low storm, landfill reopens, trash collection delays
The County of Maui issued an after storm assessment, providing an updated list of park closures, adjustments to trash collection schedules, and the reopening of the Central Maui Landfill and other facilities. Cleanup continues across Maui County as crews work to restore regular operations following this week’s kona low storm.
KITV.com
Inundated parking lot at Kahului airport pushing some to park illegally
Transportation officials reported earlier this week that the parking lots at the Lihu'e and Daniel K Inouye airports were reaching capacity -- and Maui residents have been complaining over Kahului airport's inundated lot. "It's so hard to find parking, like on Black Friday especially my husband was circling around, we...
mauinow.com
Legacy Maui mom-and-pop eatery Cupies will have new local owners by end of year
Cupies Drive In, one of the last legacy mom-and-pop restaurants on Maui, will change hands by the end of this year. The Kahului eatery, founded by Maui’s Yoshizawa family in the early 1960s, put breaded teriyaki on the map. More than a half century later, Cupies is still known for that sweet-and-savory plate lunch, along with its crinkle-cut fries with mayo-mustard sauce, burgers, shakes and other old-school local favorites.
Kitchen fire burns home in Makawao
According to the Maui Fire Department, crews arrived and found a house in flames.
LIST: Best spots for Christmas dinner on Maui
Yelp ranks the best restaurants within a region and came out with their list of best spots for a tasty Christmas dinner near Lahaina.
