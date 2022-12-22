ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Meghan Markle’s Former Friend Believes Prince Harry Will Wake Up and Realize It Was a ‘Massive Mistake’ to Marry the Duchess

By Michelle Kapusta
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

The woman who said Meghan Markle asked her for help finding an” English guy” before she met Prince Harry is speaking out about the pair following the release of their Netflix documentary . According to British TV personality and commentator Lizzie Cundy, who the former Suits star befriended at an event in London, the Duke of Sussex will one day realize what a “massive mistake” he made in marrying the duchess.

Here’s more on that and what Cundy thinks would have to happen for Prince Harry to be welcomed back into the royal fold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45hExh_0jqt80vH00
(L): Meghan Markle watching tennis match at Wimbledon | Karwai Tang/WireImage, (R): Lizzie Cundy poses for photo at an event in London | David M. Benett/Getty Images

Meghan ‘ghosted’ her friend after she got engaged to Prince Harry

Cundy met Meghan met in 2013 when they were seated next to each other at a pre-dinner for a Caudwell Children charity event. Cundy admitted that at the time she had no idea who Meghan was as she had never seen the show Suits . Cundy and Meghan ending up becoming good friends and the future duchess told her that she would love an English boyfriend.

“We both had had breakups and a bit of a past, and she was asking lots of questions about mine,” Cundy recalled. “She wanted kids and she wouldn’t mind an English guy.”

Cundy told The Sun’s Fabulous Digital that when she heard Meghan was seeing the prince in 2016, she immediately texted her pal. “When I heard about Harry ‘I said what a catch,’” Cundy remembered and Meghan responded in agreement writing, “Yeah I know!”

However, their friendship didn’t last once Meghan and Harry got engaged.

Cundy revealed that Meghan ghosted her telling Grazia : “Once the ring was on the finger, I soon realized she was off Twitter and that her number wasn’t working. And that was it.”

Cundy says Prince Harry will realize he made a ‘massive mistake’ marrying the duchess

On an episode of TalkTV Cundy spoke about the couple and the claims the Sussexes’ have made against the royal family since stepping down.

“The only racist I know in the royal family was Harry who wore the Nazi uniform!” Cundy exclaimed (per Express ).

When asked by host James Wales if she believes the duke and duchess would get divorced, Cundy opined that she thinks Harry will wake up one day and realize what he’s done.

“I think [Harry] will suddenly think ‘I have made a massive mistake.’ I do because everything he was brought into, his family, he would have lost and I don’t think the Windsor brothers will ever get back from this,” she answered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45wgMg_0jqt80vH00
arrive at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala | ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Related

Prince Harry’s Former Love Interest Says She No Longer Recognizes Duke Because Meghan Markle Has Cast ‘a Spell’ on Him

Cundy also believes if Harry leaves his wife he will be welcomed back into the royal fold

Continuing the conversation about the Sussexes host Ash Gould interjected: “I hope their marriage lasts. But if it doesn’t, [Harry] will be welcomed back into the fold.”

Cundy agreed that the prince would be welcomed back if that happened.

When Wales and Gould questioned if Meghan married Harry for money Cundy said “no” and explained that she believed it was for love but “I don’t think when she got into the royal family it was what she thought. It is very different from being a Hollywood princess to a royal princess and I think she thought it was very different and it is hard work. And it is not always so exciting going to open up hospitals.”

Comments / 472

Regina Phillips
2d ago

Haters will hate for whatever their reasons sad and pathetic. I wish Harry and Meghan the best of everything such a beautiful couple with two adorable children, wishing all of them longevity of life filled with love, happiness and many blessings.

Reply(12)
203
Kimberly Stewart
2d ago

Enough with Harry and Meghan. We're on the brink of an economic collapse and and WWIII this is all you can think about. They tried to treat her like Diana and Harry escaped and took his bride to safety.

Reply(7)
135
LJWR
2d ago

They said they wanted privacy then courted attention ever since. I wish they would do what they originally said they wanted and become private citizens, self supporting or go back into the fold. This half in and half out is looney, as are the demands. I really liked them and supported the marriage until the "me me me us us us" started. They have everything they need to be happy, so be happy and hush, please.

Reply(41)
57
Related
shefinds

Sharon Osbourne Issues Warning To Meghan Markle After Calling 'Harry & Meghan' A 'Disrespectful Whine Fest': 'Move On'

This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. Piers Morgan isn’t the only one with an opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. His good friend Sharon Osbourne, 70, was also willing to throw her two cents in while appearing on his TalkTV show Uncensored, and although she has sometimes defended the couple in the past – even going as far as saying she felt “sorry” for them at one point – she had much harsher words this time around, calling the docuseries a “disrespectful whine fest.” Ouch!
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Has 'Made Peace With The Fact' That He & Meghan Markle Are 'Never Going To Get A Genuine Apology' From The Royal Family

Prince Harry is trying not to hold any grudges against his family from now on. In the Thursday, December 15, episodes of Harry & Meghan, the prince, 38, spoke out about the hurt he's experienced over the years. “I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology,” the Duke of Sussex said in episode six of the Netflix docuseries. “My wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next.”In the last three episodes, Harry, who stepped down from the royal family in 2020, accused his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’

Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Archie makes surprise cameo in photo with Meghan Markle

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s supporters were whipped into a frenzy Wednesday after a rare picture emerged of her son, Archie, showing him sitting in her lap as her mother, Doria Ragland, stands near Markle. The image appears to be a screenshot from a video call the family had with Jotaka Eaddy, the founder and CEO of Full Circle Strategies, a social-impact consulting firm, and political strategist Donna Brazile. The picture offers a glimpse of the youngest royal, whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and who’s appeared in public sparingly since his birth in May 2019, according to the Sun. The...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RadarOnline

Billionaire Oprah Shocked To Discover $100 Is Too Expensive To Spend On A Christmas Gift

Mogul Oprah Winfrey, whose net worth is estimated to be $2.5 billion, was shocked to discover that $100 is too much for some people to spend on a single Christmas gift, RadarOnline.com has learned. Oprah, 68, was left speechless when a photographer approached the star and sought out her wisdom on gift giving. The photographer who captured the viral clip can be heard on the video, asking the former talk show host for a "favorite gift" idea to get his mother for Christmas, who was "not doing well."Drenched in designer duds, Oprah turned to the camera and seemed eager to...
New York Post

Archie’s accent, new Lilibet photos revealed in ‘Harry and Meghan’ docuseries

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is an all-American boy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 3-year-old son Archie stole a little bit of his parent’s spotlight in the docuseries “Harry and Meghan” on Netflix when viewers heard him speak for the first time, reports the Sun. In the heartwarming scene, the 38-year-old Prince Harry can be seen birdwatching with the youngest royal on their patio in Montecito, California. The footage is captured by Markle, 41, who — alongside the duo — is watching the hummingbirds near their house. Avid bird watcher Prince Harry can be heard telling his son to be quiet and enjoy nature....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

247K+
Followers
123K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy