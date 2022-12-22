Tuckerton’s “Indian statue,” located at the intersection of Route 9 and Great Bay Boulevard, graces the cover of issue #59 of Weird N.J., currently at newstands. The cover photo is a closeup of a Native American’s headdress-framed face and folded arms over his chest with a tomahawk nestled within them. There are also a couple of articles inside, a short one without a byline that traces the history of the statue, while another is a lengthy one penned by Tuckerton historian Steve Dodson that recounts a local legend of the bones of 7-foot-tall American Indians being discovered on a local homestead in the late 1800s and Dodson’s intensive effort to find out if the legend could possibly be true.

