Jackson planners narrowly approve office building on Bennetts Mills Road
JACKSON — By a margin of one vote, the Jackson Planning Board has approved the construction of a three-story office building at 680 Bennetts Mills Road. The application submitted by 680 Bennetts Mills Road, LLC, was heard by board members Robert Hudak, Jeffrey Riker, Michele Campbell, Township Councilman Martin Flemming, Noah Canderozzi, Lisa DeMarzo, Mordechai Burnstein, Tzvi Herman and Township Administrator Terence Wall during a meeting on Dec. 5.
New Jersey Globe
John Holt, son-in-law of U.S. Senator, councilman in two N.J. municipalities, dies at 91
John C. Holt, the father of former Hunterdon County Commissioner Matthew Holt and the son-in-law of former U.S. Clifford P. Case, died on December 18. He as 91. A U.S. Navy veteran, Holt served as a councilman in Rahway and then in Clinton Township. He also served on the Zoning Board in three New Jersey municipalities: Rahway, Clinton Township and Clinton.
shorebeat.com
Ocean County Commissioners Approve Purchase of 4-Acre Brick Property for Preservation
A parcel of land in Brick Township measuring more than four acres in area will be permanently preserved following a vote by the Ocean County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday. The commissioners approved the purchase of the property at 20 Brower Lane, located south of Drum Point Road and west...
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. If you've been keeping up with the news, you've heard about the major Pre-Christmas storm hitting the country. Some parts of the US are getting buried under snow. While snow is on...
New Jersey Globe
Voter who signed Manchester runoff VBM won’t be counted, judge says
A Manchester voter who added her signature to a vote-by-mail ballot for the non-partisan municipal runoff election in Manchester on December 13 will not be counted, Superior Court Judge Craig Wellerson decided after a brief court hearing today. Voting along party lines, the Ocean County Board of Elections deadlocked on...
New Faces, New Businesses In 2022
BRICK – A year ago today, students were still acclimating to full days in the classroom after more than a year of at-home or hybrid learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students returned to their classrooms in September 2021, and the school administration reported that the public health crisis had affected their social and emotional well-being and that disciplinary problems had increased.
hudsoncountyview.com
After Nutley fire chief busted in North Bergen, BCPO comes out against ‘vigilante activity’
After Nutley Fire Chief Henry Meola was busted in North Bergen by a YouTube operation that seeks to expose child predators, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office is coming out against “vigilante activity.”. “Over the last few months, Bergen County has experienced several instances of a private citizen using...
Monmouth County News Briefs, Dec. 21
The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced the inaugural Monmouth County Travel Guide Cover Photo Contest, which is open now through Feb. 1. “The winning photo of the Monmouth County Travel Guide Cover Photo Contest will be featured on the cover of the guide that is requested worldwide. Additionally, it will be showcased in future marketing efforts with the photographer’s spotlight placed in the official travel guide. The runners-up will have their photos published in the guide,” Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone said. “We can’t wait to see all of the amazing photos of our county.”
Developer withdraws Cherry Hill Super Wawa plan following neighborhood backlash
A controversial plan to build a Super Wawa in Cherry Hill is off the table, following two years of backlash from neighbors. One resident says the store would have been practically in his backyard.
Fantastic Historic Inn and Tavern in New Jersey Was First Constructed 226 Years Ago
We love to find restaurants here in New Jersey that not only have great food, but that added extra atmosphere and something extra that makes it special and a unique experience for you at home. This is definitely the case with this gem that we stumbled across and it's right here in the historic Garden State.
Gov. Murphy says more mask mandates possible in schools, but not expected statewide
New Jersey's top lawmaker reacted to the recent revival of a mask mandate in Passaic public schools, but stopped short of saying a statewide requirement could be coming soon.
Amazingly Only One New Jersey City Made The List Of Healthiest City’s In The Country
Each year a national list of the healthiest cities in the country is released, and this year there was only one city in the state of New Jersey that made the list!. Now I know that during the holidays, it may be the hardest time to keep health on the top of your mind especially when there are cookies and egg nog that need to be eaten and drank!
thesandpaper.net
Tuckerton’s ‘WWI Indian Chief’ Draws Attention of ‘Weird N.J.’
Tuckerton’s “Indian statue,” located at the intersection of Route 9 and Great Bay Boulevard, graces the cover of issue #59 of Weird N.J., currently at newstands. The cover photo is a closeup of a Native American’s headdress-framed face and folded arms over his chest with a tomahawk nestled within them. There are also a couple of articles inside, a short one without a byline that traces the history of the statue, while another is a lengthy one penned by Tuckerton historian Steve Dodson that recounts a local legend of the bones of 7-foot-tall American Indians being discovered on a local homestead in the late 1800s and Dodson’s intensive effort to find out if the legend could possibly be true.
More Brick Schools Approved For New HVAC Projects
BRICK – More schools within the Brick Township School District have been added to a list of those that are set to receive new HVAC Projects within the next year. At the December Board of Education meeting, the board members approved another $1.3 million in projects for new or upgraded heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.
School Bus Company Brothers Charged With Using Criminals, Unlicensed Drivers In Bergen, Passaic
A River Edge police officer was in for a surprise when he pulled over a school bus driver for running a stop sign earlier this year. The driver for American Star Transportation of Paterson not only didn't have a license -- he had a criminal case pending in court for patronizing a prostitute, authorities said.
Mayor Adams’ whereabouts unknown as NYC experiences severe weather and flooding
First Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo at the podium briefing New Yorkers on the city's handling of the winter storm. Grillo stepped in for Mayor Eric Adams, who was not available. The mayor is expected to return on Saturday, according to a spokesperson. [ more › ]
Police investigating body found at lookout over NY/NJ border
Police on Thursday found a body at State Line Lookout, an Alpine, New Jersey park on the Hudson River that overlooks the border with New York.
Brutal attack – Video shows assault on NJ Transit bus driver
A disturbing video has surfaced on social media showing a New Jersey Transit bus driver being brutally stomped by a group of teens prior to him drawing a gun and firing at them. The driver, 48-year-old Charles Fieros, is seen on the ground outside his bus as he is kicked...
Police Address Alleged Attempted Abductions At Ocean County Target
STAFFORD – The Stafford Township Police Department have published a statement regarding the viral Facebook posts that describe alleged attempted abductions at the Target Shopping Center in the Stafford Park Plaza this week. “We would like to assure the public that we take these incidents seriously, and always investigate...
shorebeat.com
Brick’s Herbertsville Deli Is Being Demolished (For Real This Time)
Once home to 10-cent ice pops, a staff that knew your name, a locally-famous community bulletin board and a gem of a butcher and fresh seafood market next door – the Herbertsville Deli is finally being relegated to the pages of Brick Township history. A fence appeared to be...
