ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 6

Related
centraljersey.com

Jackson planners narrowly approve office building on Bennetts Mills Road

JACKSON — By a margin of one vote, the Jackson Planning Board has approved the construction of a three-story office building at 680 Bennetts Mills Road. The application submitted by 680 Bennetts Mills Road, LLC, was heard by board members Robert Hudak, Jeffrey Riker, Michele Campbell, Township Councilman Martin Flemming, Noah Canderozzi, Lisa DeMarzo, Mordechai Burnstein, Tzvi Herman and Township Administrator Terence Wall during a meeting on Dec. 5.
JACKSON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

John Holt, son-in-law of U.S. Senator, councilman in two N.J. municipalities, dies at 91

John C. Holt, the father of former Hunterdon County Commissioner Matthew Holt and the son-in-law of former U.S. Clifford P. Case, died on December 18. He as 91. A U.S. Navy veteran, Holt served as a councilman in Rahway and then in Clinton Township. He also served on the Zoning Board in three New Jersey municipalities: Rahway, Clinton Township and Clinton.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Voter who signed Manchester runoff VBM won’t be counted, judge says

A Manchester voter who added her signature to a vote-by-mail ballot for the non-partisan municipal runoff election in Manchester on December 13 will not be counted, Superior Court Judge Craig Wellerson decided after a brief court hearing today. Voting along party lines, the Ocean County Board of Elections deadlocked on...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

New Faces, New Businesses In 2022

BRICK – A year ago today, students were still acclimating to full days in the classroom after more than a year of at-home or hybrid learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students returned to their classrooms in September 2021, and the school administration reported that the public health crisis had affected their social and emotional well-being and that disciplinary problems had increased.
BRICK, NJ
News Transcript

Monmouth County News Briefs, Dec. 21

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced the inaugural Monmouth County Travel Guide Cover Photo Contest, which is open now through Feb. 1. “The winning photo of the Monmouth County Travel Guide Cover Photo Contest will be featured on the cover of the guide that is requested worldwide. Additionally, it will be showcased in future marketing efforts with the photographer’s spotlight placed in the official travel guide. The runners-up will have their photos published in the guide,” Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone said. “We can’t wait to see all of the amazing photos of our county.”
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Tuckerton’s ‘WWI Indian Chief’ Draws Attention of ‘Weird N.J.’

Tuckerton’s “Indian statue,” located at the intersection of Route 9 and Great Bay Boulevard, graces the cover of issue #59 of Weird N.J., currently at newstands. The cover photo is a closeup of a Native American’s headdress-framed face and folded arms over his chest with a tomahawk nestled within them. There are also a couple of articles inside, a short one without a byline that traces the history of the statue, while another is a lengthy one penned by Tuckerton historian Steve Dodson that recounts a local legend of the bones of 7-foot-tall American Indians being discovered on a local homestead in the late 1800s and Dodson’s intensive effort to find out if the legend could possibly be true.
TUCKERTON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

More Brick Schools Approved For New HVAC Projects

BRICK – More schools within the Brick Township School District have been added to a list of those that are set to receive new HVAC Projects within the next year. At the December Board of Education meeting, the board members approved another $1.3 million in projects for new or upgraded heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.
BRICK, NJ
shorebeat.com

Brick’s Herbertsville Deli Is Being Demolished (For Real This Time)

Once home to 10-cent ice pops, a staff that knew your name, a locally-famous community bulletin board and a gem of a butcher and fresh seafood market next door – the Herbertsville Deli is finally being relegated to the pages of Brick Township history. A fence appeared to be...
BRICK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy