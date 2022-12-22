No price hike pending court decision for local water district

(WKBN) – When you turn on the tap, if that water comes from the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District, also known as Meander Water, your rates will not be going up. At least, not for the time being.

On Wednesday, the water district passed a resolution to keep prices the same.

They are waiting on a court decision to come back. The case was heard on Wednesday in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas about whether or not they are allowed to raise rates.

“As new businesses come in, they use more water. The TJ Maxx facility and the battery plant in Lordstown, everywhere where they’re using more water, we have to make sure we have it for them,” said Michael Neopolitan, president of the MVSD Board of Directors.

There is no word yet on when the court is supposed to make its decision. Prices could still go up after that court decision is made.

