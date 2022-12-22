ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, PA

abc27.com

CLEARED: Accident closes all lanes of traffic on I-76 west

BERKS COUNTY, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to 511PA, an accident that occurred on I-76 west between Morgantown and Reading has closed all lanes of traffic. The accident has currently shut down all lanes of traffic on the turnpike. 511PA is warning drivers to expect delays due to the closure.
MORGANTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly fire in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — One person was found dead after a fire in Monroe County. The fire started after 11 a.m. Friday in a home on Beehler Road in Pocono Township, near Bartonsville. Firefighters from Pocono and Stroud Townships, along with other first responders, showed up. The Monroe County...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Monica Leigh French

Cumru Township Police Are Looking for Bank Robbery Suspects in Berks County, Pennsylvania

Police are hoping that witnesses will step forward to identify the pair. Surveillance footage of the bank robbers in Cumru TownshipPhoto byWFMZ-TV At about 8:30 am on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Members First Federal Credit Union in the 500 block of E. Lancaster Avenue called the Cumru Township Police Department to report a bank robbery at their location.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Friendly’s shuts down another regional site, leaving 1 left in Lehigh Valley

The nostalgic chain known for old-fashioned hamburgers, sandwiches and ice cream sundaes is dwindling its footprint in the Lehigh Valley. Friendly’s on Wednesday evening closed for good at 1836 Catasauqua Road, near the Airport Road Shopping Center, an employee who answered the phone Thursday confirmed. Franchisee Bruce Stein, who founded the Tannersville, Monroe County location, also confirmed the closure, although he’s no longer directly affiliated with the Hanover Township, Lehigh County site.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Crash closes Rt. 924 atop Locust Mountain

SHENANDOAH HEIGHTS – No one was injured in a crash Friday night just north of the Tastee Freeze. Firefighters were called to the area of the ice cream establishment around 9:15pm for a reported crash. Crews found the crash about a quarter mile north, between there and the Brandonville/Pattersonville...
SHENANDOAH, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County coffee shop announces closing

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Joe, a coffee shop and cafe based in Mechanicsburg, recently announced that it would be closing its doors effective Jan. 31, 2023. Capital Joe, founded back in 2016, recently left a message on the front door of its Mechanicsburg-based location, informing customers that it would be closing its doors.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
WGAL

Route 30 crash cleared in Chester County

SADSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash shut down Route 30 in Chester County on Thursday. Route 30 was closed in both directions between between Octorara Trail and the Coatesville Veterans Hospital Exit. The crash has since been cleared and traffic is now back to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police officers rescue woman from sinking vehicle in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A police officer jumped into a cold pond to rescue a woman in a sinking vehicle Thursday night in Manheim Township, Lancaster County. Body cameras captured the rescue from multiple perspectives. Manheim Township police shared two views of the rescue, one from on shore and another first-person perspective from an officer who jumped in. Both videos are posted on this page.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: Fire Chief, Report: One Person Killed in Dewart Fire

Saturday 8am: The Northumberland County Coroner is out with information on Friday’s fatal fire:. James F. Kelley, Northumberland County Coroner, releases the name of the victim of yesterday’s fire on Turbot Avenue in Delaware Township. The victim has been identified as Joseph P. Terpolilli, age 68. He died as a result of Carbon Monoxide Toxicity due to a house fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Kelley at 02:30 p.m. He was then transported to the morgue at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital. Assisting Kelley at the scene was Chief Deputy Coroner James R. Gotlob.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
etxview.com

Days Gone By December 23, 2022

All industry will be suspended throughout this section for two days, Sunday and Monday, as a result of the Christmas holiday coming on Monday. It is pleasing to have a holiday fall either the day before or the day after Sunday, as it gives opportunity for a period of relaxation, which cannot help have its good effects in addition to being an opportunity for pleasure.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

PSP: Port Carbon teen leads troopers on pursuit in Branch Twp.

PHOENIX PARK – A Port Carbon teen is facing charges after state troopers say he led them on a pursuit through Phoenix Park and Llewellyn Sunday night. State Police at Schuylkill Haven said they spotted a Jeep Grand Cherokee commit a traffic violation near Main Street and Phoenix Park Road in Phoenix Park around 11pm Dec. 18.
PORT CARBON, PA

