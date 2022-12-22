ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Winter Solstice: A spiritual renewal celebrating the return of longer days

By Rylee Fitzgerald
 2 days ago

KENNEWICK, Wash. — It’s December 21st, which means the official start of winter, and the winter solstice. Today, Earth’s poles reach its maximum tilt away from the sun.

But for some, it’s not necessarily about the science, but the spirituality and renewal this time of year brings.

It’s the shortest day of the year, with the longest night. This may not seem like cause for celebration, but it means the Earth starts to pivot, bringing more sun to our days here in the northern hemisphere.

“It’s a good reminder of how it’s a constant cycle of things. There’s always a new beginning coming. There’s always, even if something is ending, something is always right on its heels,” said Erin Sagadin, the owner and head house witch of Earth Spirit in Kennewick.

Sagadin celebrates the winter solstice, starting with refreshing her altar on the 21st.

“I’ve made an ornament for a tree, which is filled with cinnamon for protection and prosperity. It’s filled with oranges as a symbol of the light and sweetness and it’s filled with those evergreen boughs,” explained Sagadin.

Traditional solstice celebrations have been incorporated into what we now know as Christmas celebrations, according to Sagadin.

“The evergreen boughs brought into the homes, trees being decorated, those are all symbols of longevity,” said Sagadin, “The symbol of making it through the winter and the coming of the spring. It’s a nice time to look back at this last year and recount the blessings that we’ve gotten.”

READ: The long (and short) of the winter solstice

The solstice is the shift in the Earth, and Yule is the Pagan celebration that lasts until the first of January. The two coincide, with the return of longer days here on out.

“Astrologically, it is that returning of the light and it’s the beginning of the Yule celebration,” explained Sagadin.

The winter solstice brings a time of reflection looking back, falling just near the end of the year.

“Personally, I will usually do like a Tarot Spread, look back at this past year, look towards what’s coming. Just a good time of reflection and a good reminder that even though it’s gonna be cold and dreary, the light is slowly coming back,” said Sagadin.

It’s cold, it’s snowy and it’s a time for being around family for many. There’s many ways to celebrate the solstice, said Sagadin.

“Bundle up, go outside, be in the cold. Be with your family. Journal. Take a moment to make a cup of tea and sit in some candlelight and reflect on this last year. Reflect on what you want to create in the next year,” said Sagadin.

Soak up the cold, she said, because summer will be here before we know it.

For more information about the spirituality of solstices, Sagadin said local metaphysical shops like Earth Spirit are more than happy to share some knowledge.

Kennewick, WA
