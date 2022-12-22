Newton Falls working to bring back police department

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Newton Falls is working on a plan to bring back its police department.

Wednesday night at a council meeting, members passed the first reading of an ordinance on the primary ballot in May. They say the ordinance would raise Newton Falls’ income tax from 1 percent to 2 percent.

The money would be specifically dedicated toward a police budget.

Councilmembers say the city hasn’t raised income taxes in decades.

“That’s over 55 years ago the income tax rate was set at 1 percent. We are no longer buying services or paying wages based on 1966 prices,” said 3rd Ward councilmember Tesa Spletzer.

If this ordinance goes to the ballot and passes, the city wouldn’t start to see that tax revenue rolling in until 2024.

It’s estimated that the tax increase would bring in nearly $900,000.

