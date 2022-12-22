Read full article on original website
WATCH: Waterloo Sports Reporter Covering Winter Storm Goes Viral
Have you ever wondered if anyone covering severe weather or extreme winter weather thought to themselves, "man, this really sucks!"? The answer to that question is, yes. We got that answer from someone who typically doesn't cover weather in Iowa, he mainly covers sports so we aren't sure this answer it totally valid.
You May See an Iowa Native on ‘The Bachelor’ This Season
Be on the lookout for a native Iowan on season 27 of ABC's 'The Bachelor!' According to the Des Moines Register, a woman named Mercedes Northup is set to be one of show's contestants this season!. Back in late September, the official Facebook page for 'The Bachelor' posted the photos...
Hallmark Humbug: Iowa Keeps Getting Snubbed By Christmas Movies
We can all agree that Iowa would be the PERFECT setting for a Hallmark movie, right?. AND we all know that there are some amazing places to shoot the formulaic flick right here in the Hawkeye State. Let's set the record straight on something. Some of the greatest and most...
[WATCH] Music Superstar Surprises Cedar Falls Native
Never meet your heroes...unless you're one Cedar Falls native then TOTALLY meet your hero. If you do, they might end up surprising you!. Jay Allen of Cedar Falls instantly became a fan favorite on NBC's 'The Voice' when he shared his story about his mother's battle with Alzheimer's earlier this year.
Iowa Singer Hailey Whitters Gets Huge Honor from Rolling Stone
Just yesterday (December 18th, 2022), Rolling Stone released their annual list of the best country albums of the year. There are 25 different albums on the list, but it was number one that caught our eye!. According to the writers at Rolling Stone, Eastern Iowa-native Hailey Whitters has been given...
‘The Long Road’ Marines Complete Cross Country Trip [VIDEO]
A group of Marine veterans has completed their cross-country hike to raise awareness for America's Prisoners of War and the missing in action. JD Lehew and Coleman Kinzer began their journey in Boston Massachusetts. Their goal? To walk the longest highway in the United States, Highway 20, until they eventually reached Newport, Oregon according to KWWL. They were also joined by fellow veteran Ramon Shinohara two weeks into their journey. The trip to the veterans six months to complete. Over the weekend they arrived safely at the Pacific Ocean in Newport.
Cedar Falls Cancels School Ahead of Massive Winter Storm
As students and teachers head into winter break, there's a lot of excitement in the air. A couple of weeks off from school, a chance to see family for the holidays, and for those young enough, time to play in the snow, if there is any. Well, in 2022 there...
The Most Popular Baby Names in Eastern Iowa in 2022
Picking out a name for your pending bundle of joy can be a stressful time for some couples. What do you do? Go with a family name? Pick out something trendy. There are countless books and websites dedicated to the task of choosing your baby's name. When my wife Holly and I were trying to settle on a name, we had our difficulties.
Christmas Travel Warning: Iowa DOT Has Closed a Portion of I-35
In what might be the death nail in many Iowa family Christmas gatherings, the Iowa Department of Transportation (I-DOT) has closed a sizable portion of Interstate 35 tonight (Friday, December 23). It's become too hazardous for snow plows, and therefore is not safe for travel. In a press release the...
Midwest Horse Falls Through Ice And Becomes Christmas Miracle
This time of the year you can likely see many Iowans and Midwesterners spending some time out on the ice. You can see people ice fishing, ice skating, or playing some good old-fashioned pond hockey. I don't think this horse was planning on enjoying any winter activities when it found itself in a dangerous situation. Thankfully this terrible situation ends with some good news.
Iowa is Experiencing a Huge Spike in Influenza Cases
Everyone it seems has the sniffles and sneezes this time of year. It's winter, and it's certainly miserable outside. If you're anything like me, you're sick (no pun intended) of hearing about COVID-19. While it's still around, it's been less deadly in 2022 than last year, and certainly in 2020. The virus we're hearing a lot about now is influenza, better known simply as the flu.
Traveling Reminders for Iowans For The Next Three Days
Mother nature sure does want to remind us that today (December 21) is the first official day of winter and winter is going to hit Iowa like a ton of bricks beginning tonight. If you live under a rock and haven't heard that the weather throughout Iowa from tonight-Friday is going to be blizzard conditions, you can catch up on that by reading our updated story.
Some of the Weirdest Airbnbs Are In Iowa
Iowa is home to some cool vacation spots. Maybe this year you won't to give the gift of a vacation for someone important in your life. A recent study from PR Newswire came out that said that most Americans would take "experiences" over material gifts this year. 77% of us...
Chance of Iowa Blizzard Increasing Heading Into Christmas Weekend
The National Weather Service has expanded the Winter Storm Watch for late Wednesday night through late Friday night to include all of eastern Iowa, and almost the entire state. The only part of Iowa not in the watch is the extreme southwest corner of the state. Currently, the National Weather...
Fascinating: Legality of a ‘Hit and Run’ With a Deer in Iowa
Ohh deer. You just hit a, um, deer. It's possible. It's awful (yes, I've experienced it). But it's not the end of the world. Well, it is for Bambi, but not for you. Iowa is one of the top 5 states for deer/vehicle collisions, coming in at number 4 according to Your Mechanic.
Miss Iowa Could Be Making History This Week
Even if you aren't into "beauty pageants" the Miss America competition will have you rooting for the young woman representing your state. Not trying to play favorites over here, but I know I'll be rooting for Miss Iowa. Her message this year is one that is close to a whole lot of people's hearts.
Expect to See Iowa’s ‘Yellowstone’ Star Back on the Show Soon
The popular Paramount Network drama 'Yellowstone' is on a brief hiatus after the conclusion of the 1st half of Season 5 last weekend. When it returns, look for a familiar face to be back on the screen shortly thereafter. Jimmy Hurdstrom, played by Mount Vernon, Iowa native Jefferson White, has...
Arctic Blast Might Leave Iowans w/ Coldest Christmas Of the Century
This holiday season may see many Iowans experience the coldest Christmas in recorded history. We've been reporting about the blizzard that is expected to hit the Midwest at the tail end of this week, just in time for holiday travel...perfect, right?. As previously reported, eastern Iowa is expected to get...
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
Revisiting Iowa’s Year Of Huge Farmland Sales And Records
It has been quite the year to sell land here in Iowa. A recent survey from Iowa State University showed that the average acre of farmland in Iowa jumped 17 percent. And we definitely saw this with land sales throughout the state. As we head towards the end of 2022,...
