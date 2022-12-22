ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOEL 950 AM

[WATCH] Music Superstar Surprises Cedar Falls Native

Never meet your heroes...unless you're one Cedar Falls native then TOTALLY meet your hero. If you do, they might end up surprising you!. Jay Allen of Cedar Falls instantly became a fan favorite on NBC's 'The Voice' when he shared his story about his mother's battle with Alzheimer's earlier this year.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

‘The Long Road’ Marines Complete Cross Country Trip [VIDEO]

A group of Marine veterans has completed their cross-country hike to raise awareness for America's Prisoners of War and the missing in action. JD Lehew and Coleman Kinzer began their journey in Boston Massachusetts. Their goal? To walk the longest highway in the United States, Highway 20, until they eventually reached Newport, Oregon according to KWWL. They were also joined by fellow veteran Ramon Shinohara two weeks into their journey. The trip to the veterans six months to complete. Over the weekend they arrived safely at the Pacific Ocean in Newport.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

The Most Popular Baby Names in Eastern Iowa in 2022

Picking out a name for your pending bundle of joy can be a stressful time for some couples. What do you do? Go with a family name? Pick out something trendy. There are countless books and websites dedicated to the task of choosing your baby's name. When my wife Holly and I were trying to settle on a name, we had our difficulties.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Midwest Horse Falls Through Ice And Becomes Christmas Miracle

This time of the year you can likely see many Iowans and Midwesterners spending some time out on the ice. You can see people ice fishing, ice skating, or playing some good old-fashioned pond hockey. I don't think this horse was planning on enjoying any winter activities when it found itself in a dangerous situation. Thankfully this terrible situation ends with some good news.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa is Experiencing a Huge Spike in Influenza Cases

Everyone it seems has the sniffles and sneezes this time of year. It's winter, and it's certainly miserable outside. If you're anything like me, you're sick (no pun intended) of hearing about COVID-19. While it's still around, it's been less deadly in 2022 than last year, and certainly in 2020. The virus we're hearing a lot about now is influenza, better known simply as the flu.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Traveling Reminders for Iowans For The Next Three Days

Mother nature sure does want to remind us that today (December 21) is the first official day of winter and winter is going to hit Iowa like a ton of bricks beginning tonight. If you live under a rock and haven't heard that the weather throughout Iowa from tonight-Friday is going to be blizzard conditions, you can catch up on that by reading our updated story.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Some of the Weirdest Airbnbs Are In Iowa

Iowa is home to some cool vacation spots. Maybe this year you won't to give the gift of a vacation for someone important in your life. A recent study from PR Newswire came out that said that most Americans would take "experiences" over material gifts this year. 77% of us...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Miss Iowa Could Be Making History This Week

Even if you aren't into "beauty pageants" the Miss America competition will have you rooting for the young woman representing your state. Not trying to play favorites over here, but I know I'll be rooting for Miss Iowa. Her message this year is one that is close to a whole lot of people's hearts.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa.

