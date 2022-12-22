Temperatures fell below freezing this morning, and the highs will likely stay below freezing today. The winds are whipping out of the north between 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. There is a hard freeze warning through Monday morning. Also, a wind chill advisory today through Saturday morning at 10 AM. Low temperatures will drop all the way into the teens and 20s over the next three night with a wind chill as cold as zero degrees. Today will be freezing, windy & mostly sunny. Wind chills during the day today could be as cold as the 10s. Plan on very cold weather continuing through the holiday weekend. Then, a gradual warm-up next week.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO