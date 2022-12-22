Read full article on original website
localmemphis.com
Former Ole Miss DT showing Memphis-area linemen how it's done
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One former Ole Miss defensive tackle hopes to make the Memphis area a recruiting hot spot for the position group. "Playing in the trenches man is an art," Herbert Moore said, who played for the Rebels from 2013-17. "It's not just something you do." Moore teaches...
Memphis native signs with Tigers on early signing day
MEMPHIS – Signed, sealed and delivered by way of Pure Academy, Memphis native Chris Morris returns home to play for the University of Memphis. Morris, a three-star offensive lineman signs with the Tigers from Hutchinson Community College. Tigers’ head coach Ryan Silverfield says his relationship with Morris goes back to his days in high school. […]
tri-statedefender.com
With Memphis and Alabama State ties noted, Tigers savor ‘a good win’
The Braves of Alabama State definitely have a Memphis flavor. Their head coach, Tony Madlock, is a former college teammate of University of Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway and four of their players are from the Bluff City area. Madlock also was on Hardaway’s staff for three years. That...
starlocalmedia.com
Kansas ends bowl drought vs. Arkansas in Liberty Bowl
It's often the case for bowl games. One team is excited to be there while the other accepted the bid reluctantly. That's certainly the case for the Liberty Bowl on Wednesday in Memphis, Tenn. Kansas (6-6) reached a bowl game for the first time since 2008. The Jayhawks ended the...
wdhn.com
Carroll’s Karmelo Overton signs with Memphis
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Happy National Signing Day to those who celebrate, and oh boy is it a great way to hop into the holiday season. At Carroll High School in Ozark, star linebacker Karmelo Overton who committed to play at Memphis earlier this year has put the all-important ink to paper, signing to play for the Memphis Tigers in the fall.
actionnews5.com
Tigers complete non-conference as Williams, Kayo shine
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The non-conference portion of the Memphis Tigers Men’s Basketball schedule is now complete. Thanks to Wednesday night’s blowout win against outmanned foe Alabama State, the UofM can go into the holiday break feeling jolly with a 10-3 record. The Tigers took no prisoners, jumping...
No foul play in death of Memphis rapper Big Scarr, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The death of Memphis rapper Big Scarr is not considered suspicious, police said Friday. According to the Memphis Police Department, Scarr, whose real name was Alexander Woods, died Thursday. He was 22. Police did not say his cause of death, adding that the investigation is ongoing.
2 Tennessee Cities Among The 'Most Caring' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub compiled a list of the "most caring" cities around the country. See where these two Tennessee cities rank.
wbnowqct.com
Chase Ends In Arrest
A vehicle pursuit in two counties…involving speeds well over 100 miles per hour and a stolen car…ends with the arrest of four suspects, one of which is a “person of interest” in a double homicide in Tennessee. The chase began on U.S. 24, just west of Defiance’s North Clinton Street exit… when a trooper clocked the vehicle at 94 miles per hour. The car…driven by Thomas Jarvis, 17, Memphis, Tenn., was stolen out of that city. After the chase…Jarvis and his three passengers…Jeremiah Turner 17, Julius Black III, 19 and Kameron Newsom, 20, all of Memphis were picked up after a foot chase and some searching. Extradition work is underway at this hour…to get them back to Tennessee.
‘Mashed’ says this Horn Lake barbecue restaurant is the best in MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Guy Fieri, the frosted-haired mayor of Flavortown, has spoken. In a recent post on the blog Mashed, he named his top picks for the best restaurant in every state. In the Mid-South, one DeSoto County barbecue spot topped the list in Mississippi. Memphis Barbecue Company in Horn Lake, where World BBQ […]
DeSoto Times Today
Horn Lake building fitness park
Horn Lake has begun construction on an outdoor gym which will be the first of its kind in Mississippi. City Administrator Jim Robinson said the city recently poured the concrete on a 38 foot by 38 foot slab in Latimer Lake Park for a “fitness court.” The outdoor gym is designed by the National Fitness Campaign and is sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield and UnitedHealthcare.
actionnews5.com
‘Very exciting to see,’ Marion welcomes $60M housing development
MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Mid-South developers are looking to address the housing shortage in Eastern Arkansas. In Crittenden County, a near-200 home development is in the works, set to break ground in March, and city leaders and developers are both excited for what they say will be a domino effect in further economic development.
Kait 8
MEM canceled flights due to weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Internation Airport canceled multiple flights Friday morning. MEM canceled Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, and two New York flights due to the weather. Memphis International Airport expected the next couple of days to be the busiest Christmas holiday travel season. Download airline apps to stay up to...
Fake testing left South Memphis’ water vulnerable to toxins
As an environmental consultant, DiAne Gordon’s job was to collect samples from a treatment basin that stored water after it was used to wash out concrete mixtures from trucks. The samples were then to be sent to a lab and tested, analyzed for toxins in wastewater from her clients, mostly Mid-South concrete companies, including many located near Black, low-wealth communities.
MLGW: Memphis Outage Map
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With winter weather in full swing, WREG is here to keep you aware of the changing condition, and that includes power outages. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
The P&H Café, a beloved Memphis dive bar, shut down during the pandemic | Why it was important and how it could come back
"Black, White, poor, rich, gay, straight, they all came to the P&H, and it all worked. I mean, everybody felt at home,” said bar's former grand dame Wanda Wilson. Through the front doors of P&H on Madison Avenue in midtown Memphis, you walk into a smoky haze. Music is playing, or maybe someone is belting out Patsy Cline’s ‘Crazy’ on a karaoke mic, or the laughter fills the room as comedians begin a show. Sit down. Order a drink. Look around at the weird, amazing, and captivating artwork– caricatures, photos, or graffiti on the wall. Before you leave, you’ve made new friends, know they’ll remember you when you return, and have learned a piece of Memphis history you can’t get by touring Graceland.
MLGW: Rolling blackouts over for now, chance for more is ‘low’
UPDATE, NOON SATURDAY: The possibility of more rolling blackouts over the holiday weekend is “very low,” the head of Memphis’ public utility says. More than half of MLGW’s customers had their power deliberately turned off due to TVA-mandated blackouts over the last two days, the head of the Memphis area utility said Saturday. The Tennessee […]
KHOU
FedEx, UPS hub closures could lead to delays
HOUSTON — UPS and FedEx closures could lead to delays ahead of the Christmas holiday after several hubs were impacted by the winter weather across the U.S. FedEx Express said they experienced substantial disruptions at their Memphis and Indianapolis hubs Thursday night due to severe winter weather. “The safety...
Mississippi Skies: Icy roads already causing headaches for drivers
Temperatures are plummeting across northern Mississippi at the 8 o’clock hour. While it’s still in the middle 50s in the Pine Belt and along the Gulf Coast, temps have fallen to 14 in Southaven and 22 in Oxford. Greenville is recording 27 degrees while Natchez has fallen to 43.
Kait 8
Woman died in West Memphis crash
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Memphis woman died in a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:03 p.m. on Interstate 40 at the 279 Mile Marker. Kiesha White, 37, of Memphis was parked straddling the fog line in the outside lane...
