Pennsylvania protects farms in Berks from development, forever protecting 521 new acres
Pennsylvania has protected 2,478 acres on 30 farms in 18 counties from future residential, or commercial development, investing more than $8.9 million in state, county, local and nonprofit dollars in protecting prime farmland for the future. Pennsylvania ends 2022 continuing to lead the nation, having protected 170 farms and 13,069 acres this year.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
West Mahanoy holds line on taxes in 2023 budget
SHENANDOAH HEIGHTS – Taxes are not going up for West Mahanoy Township residents in the new year. Township Supervisors approved the 2023 budget Tuesday night, keeping taxes at 7.15 mills. Taxes have remained the same in the township since 2012. The 2023 budget is balanced at $1,978,300. Michael Michalik,...
Report: Pittston area bridge can reopen with reduced weight limit
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. An inspection initiated by Luzerne County Council has concluded the Firefighters’ Memorial Bridge linking West Pittston and Pittston can safely reopen to traffic at a reduced weight limit until a bridge replacement project commences in coming years, Council members Brian Thornton and Kevin Lescavage said Wednesday.
etxview.com
Workers from other municipalities help raise the roof in South Manheim Twp.
AUBURN — Workers from five southern Schuylkill townships pitched in Tuesday and helped South Manheim Twp. put up roof trusses on a new garage. “They worked together,” said Jack Brennan, who chairs the South Manheim board of supervisors. “It was just like an Amish barn raising.”. Roadmaster...
etxview.com
Days Gone By December 23, 2022
All industry will be suspended throughout this section for two days, Sunday and Monday, as a result of the Christmas holiday coming on Monday. It is pleasing to have a holiday fall either the day before or the day after Sunday, as it gives opportunity for a period of relaxation, which cannot help have its good effects in addition to being an opportunity for pleasure.
sanatogapost.com
Local Farms Preserved in Development Rights Sales
HARRISBURG PA – Three farm properties in New Hanover, Lower Salford, and Oley townships are among 30 during December 2022 that have been permanently preserved by buying their land development rights, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture reported. The state’s action ensures their lands “will remain farms and never be sold to developers,” the department said.
Drivers advised to avoid Dauphin County intersection following water main break
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — According to Middletown Borough Police Department, a water main break is causing icy roadway conditions for drivers. Motorists have been advised to avoid the area of Spruce Street between Hillside and Beachwood roads. A large water main break is covering the road with water, which...
wkok.com
UPDATE: Fire Chief, Report: One Person Killed in Dewart Fire
Saturday 8am: The Northumberland County Coroner is out with information on Friday’s fatal fire:. James F. Kelley, Northumberland County Coroner, releases the name of the victim of yesterday’s fire on Turbot Avenue in Delaware Township. The victim has been identified as Joseph P. Terpolilli, age 68. He died as a result of Carbon Monoxide Toxicity due to a house fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Kelley at 02:30 p.m. He was then transported to the morgue at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital. Assisting Kelley at the scene was Chief Deputy Coroner James R. Gotlob.
PennDOT adjusts battle plan for winter storm
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mother nature threw a curveball right at the start of this complex storm. When snow quickly accumulated before a wintry mix kicked in. The tricky storm meant PennDOT had to tweak its plan to tackle conditions. Where Route 309 runs parallel to Interstate 81 is the location the roads […]
Ten-mile detour causes problems and frustration for residents
DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local officials in the Poconos are calling on PennDOT for answers after a part of Route 611, connecting Delaware Water Gap and Portland, was closed for the second time this year causing a ten-mile detour. Back in April, a stretch of Route 611 was shut down for nearly […]
Broadway Street in Scranton to close on Friday
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Broadway Street in Scranton, located between South Washington Avenue and 4th Avenue, will be temporarily closed on Friday. The closure will allow for crews to install a barrier to permanently close a portion of the Broadway Street Bridge. The bridge will be posted at a 32-ton/40-ton combination limit. The sidewalk […]
Interstate 80 WB cosed at Limestoneville in Northumberland County
Northumberland County, Pa. — Both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound are closed between mile marker 215 (Route 254/Limestoneville Exit) and the on ramp from Interstate 180 eastbound near mile marker 212 in Northumberland County due to a jack-knifed tractor trailer. A detour using Routes 254 and 147 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should seek alternate routes and expect delays in travel. NorthcentralPa.com will provide updates as they become available.
Carbon County man killed in crash
PALMERTON, Pa. — A man from Carbon County was killed in a crash in the Lehigh Valley. Officials say two cars collided just after 9 p.m. Thursday night along the 1100 block of Riverview Drive in Northampton County. 63-year-old Gregory Mertz, of Palmerton, was killed. The cause of the...
Deadly fire in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — One person was found dead after a fire in Monroe County. The fire started after 11 a.m. Friday in a home on Beehler Road in Pocono Township, near Bartonsville. Firefighters from Pocono and Stroud Townships, along with other first responders, showed up. The Monroe County...
Property owner charged with stalking tenants
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man who recently won a property in a Sheriff's sale is accused of trespassing on the property and harassing the current tenants. John Magdy Nakhla, 31, was the successful bidder on the home on 300 block of Adams Street on Nov. 4. Since then, police say he has entered the property several times, but he has yet to take the correct, lawful steps to secure the property. ...
eastoncourier.news
Police Report Road Closings Due to Storm
There are downed trees and wires in Easton resulting in road closures in the following areas: Route 136 at Old Sow Road, the vicinity of 25 Bayberry Lane at Valley Road, Rock House Road, North Park Avenue, Maple Road, Silver Hill Road and Bibbins Road. Police Chief Richard Doyle reported...
WATCH: Massive transformer makes its way through the Poconos
DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A massive transformer making its way to PPL Electric Utilities, caused traffic delays throughout Monroe County. According to a PPL Electric spokesperson, the new transformer weighs 190 tons, and due to its size, it had to pass inspection by a PennDOT official before hitting the road on Tuesday. […]
Say goodbye to Bucknell's modular units
Lewisburg, Pa. — The modular housing units at Bucknell University will be demolished later this month, the university announced Tuesday on social media. The modular units that make up the Bucknell West residence complex, also known as the "mods," have been a part of the campus for 50 years. They will be torn down to make way for construction of four new Bucknell West residence halls, according to the university's post. The mods, which are visible off Route 15, have been home to many students over the years. The university is asking alumni to share their memories by submitting digital...
phillyvoice.com
Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores
A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
Carbon County man dies after 2-vehicle crash in Lehigh Township, chief says
UPDATE: Driver identified in Route 145 crash, died of his injuries, coroner says. The fatal crash Thursday night in Lehigh Township involved two vehicles, police report. The crash in the 1100 block of Riverview Drive happened just before 9:15 p.m. near East Valley Drive when a northbound silver Saturn collided with a southbound Chevrolet Traverse, Chief Scott M. Fogel said in an email.
