Sam Bankman-Fried was today granted his release from prison by a New York judge after posting a $250 million bond. The huge question that followed on Crypto Twitter was, “Where did the money originate from?” SBF lost billions of dollars, didn’t he? Is he using FTX money to cover his own bail? The quick response is no one had to pay anything for his release, and no money is owed—at least not yet.

1 DAY AGO