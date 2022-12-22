Read full article on original website
Launch Minnesota Awards Over $380,000 in Innovation Grants to Startups
Yesterday, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced $386,964 in Launch Minnesota Innovation Grant awards to startups across the state. The grants were awarded to 15 startups, over half of which are led by entrepreneurs of color, veterans, women, or located in Greater Minnesota. Launch Minnesota Innovation Grants target the most promising, innovative and scalable technology businesses in Minnesota. The grants help reduce the risk for Minnesota technology startups and entrepreneurs who are solving problems and growing our state's innovation ecosystem.
2-CULTURAL CASE MANAGERS/L.E.A.D. PROGRAM RED LAKE BAND OF CHIPPEWA INDIANS
Closing: January 20, 2023 @ 12:00 p.m. The L.E.A.D. project is an innovative 5-year partnership between the Red Lake Department of Public Safety, Tribal Courts and other Social Service Programs to undertake a coordinated approach to reduce recidivism, substance abuse, violence, and associated outcomes such as incarceration by diverting individuals from the courts to the L.E.A.D. Program. 1-Male and 1 Female position, Reports to the Executive Director, full-time position with benefits. Salary; DOQ.
Gov. Tim Walz names new education, health and public safety commissioners
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz named six new state commissioners on Wednesday, filling out his cabinet as he heads into his second term. Former St. Cloud school district Superintendent Willie Jett was named education commissioner, and Brooke Cunningham, assistant commissioner of the Health Department's Health Equity Bureau, will take over as health commissioner. Bob Jacobson, who served more than three decades in active law enforcement, will lead the Department of Public Safety.
State leaders honor champions for the health of mothers and children
The annual Betty Hubbard Maternal and Child Health Leadership Award honorees for 2022 are Rhonda Cady, Wayzata, and Lori Swanson, St. Louis County. The award recognizes people or organizations in Minnesota making significant contributions to maternal and child health. Members serving on the Maternal and Child Health Advisory Task Force...
MnDOT issues closures of portion of I-90, several state highways in southwest and southcentral MN
MnDOT has issued closures of a portion of I-90 and several state highways in southwest and southcentral Minnesota due to blizzard conditions. The area is also under a no travel advisory. The portion of I-90 west of I-35 at Albert Lea will close at 7 p.m. on Thursday. East of...
'Life-threatening' cold has shelters and outreach workers scrambling to get homeless inside
Men and women were huddling in the small chapel of the Salvation Army Harbor Light Center homeless shelter in downtown Minneapolis to stay warm. Nearby at the Higher Ground shelter, more than a dozen sleeping pads on the floor would expand capacity for the night. In south Minneapolis, outreach workers...
Flu hospitalizations decline in Minnesota, but COVID-19 persists
Flu-related hospitalizations declined for the second straight week in Minnesota, offering hope that an influenza season that started early will also end early. While 2,601 patients have been hospitalized for flu already this season - nearly tripling the total in the last two seasons combined - there were only 264 such cases in Minnesota in the week ending Dec. 17. That preliminary total is down from 400 the prior week and nearly 600 in the week before that, according to Thursday's state influenza update.
Wind Chill Advisory and Hazardous Weather Outlook
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Roseau-Lake Of The Woods-North Beltrami-North Clearwater-South Beltrami-Towner-Cavalier-Benson-Ramsey-Eddy-Nelson-Griggs-Steele-Barnes-Western Walsh-Including the cities of Roseau, Warroad, Greenbush, Baudette,Red Lake, Redby, Ponemah, Bagley, Clearbrook, Bemidji, Cando, Langdon, Fort Totten, Maddock, Leeds, Minnewaukan, Devils Lake, New Rockford, Lakota, Mcville, Aneta, Tolna, Cooperstown, Finley, Hope, Valley City, Edinburg, Adams, and Lankin.
Red Lake Elderly Nutrition Program Elders Christmas Dinner held at Seven Clans Casino
Red Lake Elderly Nutrition Program held their Elders Christmas Dinner on Wednesday, December 21, 3022 at Seven Clans Casino Evemt Center. Elders were given big candy bags, gift cards and an excellent prime rib dinner. And even with cold weather outside, the event was well attended and organized.
