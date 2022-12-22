Flu-related hospitalizations declined for the second straight week in Minnesota, offering hope that an influenza season that started early will also end early. While 2,601 patients have been hospitalized for flu already this season - nearly tripling the total in the last two seasons combined - there were only 264 such cases in Minnesota in the week ending Dec. 17. That preliminary total is down from 400 the prior week and nearly 600 in the week before that, according to Thursday's state influenza update.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO