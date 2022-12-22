ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NESN

Celtics Will Be Without Robert Williams Vs. Timberwolves

BOSTON — Robert Williams has only been back for three games for the Boston Celtics, but it felt like he was starting to gain confidence and resemble his old self on the floor. But now, the Celtics center is dealing with a little bit of a speed bump. Williams...
BOSTON, MA
MySanAntonio

Emanuel Miller scores 21 points, No. 20 TCU beats Utah 75-71

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Emanuel Miller had 21 points and seven rebounds and No. 20 TCU beat Utah 75-71 on Wednesday night at the Utah Jazz’s Vivint Arena. Mike Miles added 18 points for the Horned Frogs (10-1), and center Eddie Lampkin had 10 rebounds in his return from a back injury.
FORT WORTH, TX
MySanAntonio

Orlando 133, San Antonio 113

Percentages: FG .454, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 12-38, .316 (McDermott 3-9, Jones 2-2, K.Johnson 2-7, Vassell 2-7, Branham 1-1, Collins 1-1, S.Johnson 1-3, Roby 0-1, Sochan 0-3, Richardson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Branham, Collins, Jones, Poeltl, Sochan, Vassell). Turnovers: 13 (Jones 3, K.Johnson 2,...
ORLANDO, FL
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Jaylen Brown, Naz Reid get heated after Celtics star’s and-1 on Timberwolves big man

Jaylen Brown embarrassed Naz Reid so much that the Minnesota Timberwolves big man couldn’t help but confront the Boston Celtics star after his epic and-1 shot. Late in the second quarter, Brown executed a fastbreak play with perfection, draining a floater off Reid who ended up getting whistled for a foul. The two had a heated verbal exchange following the play, but the Timberwolves youngster got a technical foul after he bumped his chest on the Celtics scorer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MySanAntonio

Wild F Mason Shaw suspended by NHL for 2 games for kneeing

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Wild forward Mason Shaw was suspended by the NHL for two games on Friday for kneeing San Jose Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov. The 24-year-old Shaw will miss games on Tuesday night at Winnipeg and Thursday night at home against Dallas. Based on his average annual salary, Shaw also will forfeit $8,108.10 that will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
SAINT PAUL, MN
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid headline wild scoring night matching all-time NBA record

NBA fans got an early Christmas gift from Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid and several other stars with a wild scoring night during Friday’s slate of games. For just the second time in NBA history, five players scored 40 or more points in a single day in the NBA. RJ Barrett, Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joined Doncic and Embiid to tie the league’s single-day record.

