Jaylen Brown embarrassed Naz Reid so much that the Minnesota Timberwolves big man couldn’t help but confront the Boston Celtics star after his epic and-1 shot. Late in the second quarter, Brown executed a fastbreak play with perfection, draining a floater off Reid who ended up getting whistled for a foul. The two had a heated verbal exchange following the play, but the Timberwolves youngster got a technical foul after he bumped his chest on the Celtics scorer.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO