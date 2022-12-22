Read full article on original website
Celtics Will Be Without Robert Williams Vs. Timberwolves
BOSTON — Robert Williams has only been back for three games for the Boston Celtics, but it felt like he was starting to gain confidence and resemble his old self on the floor. But now, the Celtics center is dealing with a little bit of a speed bump. Williams...
Emanuel Miller scores 21 points, No. 20 TCU beats Utah 75-71
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Emanuel Miller had 21 points and seven rebounds and No. 20 TCU beat Utah 75-71 on Wednesday night at the Utah Jazz’s Vivint Arena. Mike Miles added 18 points for the Horned Frogs (10-1), and center Eddie Lampkin had 10 rebounds in his return from a back injury.
Report: Indiana Pacers potential trade suitor for Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins
Multiple reports have linked the Indiana Pacers to the Atlanta Hawks forward
Orlando 133, San Antonio 113
Percentages: FG .454, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 12-38, .316 (McDermott 3-9, Jones 2-2, K.Johnson 2-7, Vassell 2-7, Branham 1-1, Collins 1-1, S.Johnson 1-3, Roby 0-1, Sochan 0-3, Richardson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Branham, Collins, Jones, Poeltl, Sochan, Vassell). Turnovers: 13 (Jones 3, K.Johnson 2,...
Luka Doncic scores 50 points in Mavs win, while Bulls overcome 44-points from RJ Barrett and Knicks
Luka Doncic scored a season-high 50 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks held on to beat the Houston Rockets 112-106 on Friday night.
VIDEO: Jaylen Brown, Naz Reid get heated after Celtics star’s and-1 on Timberwolves big man
Jaylen Brown embarrassed Naz Reid so much that the Minnesota Timberwolves big man couldn’t help but confront the Boston Celtics star after his epic and-1 shot. Late in the second quarter, Brown executed a fastbreak play with perfection, draining a floater off Reid who ended up getting whistled for a foul. The two had a heated verbal exchange following the play, but the Timberwolves youngster got a technical foul after he bumped his chest on the Celtics scorer.
Wild F Mason Shaw suspended by NHL for 2 games for kneeing
NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Wild forward Mason Shaw was suspended by the NHL for two games on Friday for kneeing San Jose Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov. The 24-year-old Shaw will miss games on Tuesday night at Winnipeg and Thursday night at home against Dallas. Based on his average annual salary, Shaw also will forfeit $8,108.10 that will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid headline wild scoring night matching all-time NBA record
NBA fans got an early Christmas gift from Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid and several other stars with a wild scoring night during Friday’s slate of games. For just the second time in NBA history, five players scored 40 or more points in a single day in the NBA. RJ Barrett, Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joined Doncic and Embiid to tie the league’s single-day record.
