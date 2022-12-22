ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown State Hands Central Michigan its Fourth Straight Loss

By Tyler Driesenga
 2 days ago
MOUNT PLEASANT – The Central Michigan Chippewas battled hard but could not overcome a hot shooting performance by visiting Youngstown State in a 76-65 loss on Wednesday night.

The Chippewas shot 52 percent from the field but the Penguins eclipsed them, shooting 56.6 percent.

Dwayne Cohill was nearly flawless for Youngstown State, leading the Penguins in scoring with 26 points on 9-for-10 shooting from the field, including 3-for-4 from three-point range.

The Chippewas got a strong performance from their bench as the reserves scored 28 points, but 16 turnovers proved costly for CMU. Brian Taylor led the Chippewas with 15 points.

The Chippewas (4-8) are of for the Christmas holiday before returning to action for their final non-conference game of the season on the road at Michigan on Thursday, Dec. 29th.

