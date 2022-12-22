Laundry bandits steal clothes out dryer of Bronx apartment building

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Thieves in the Bronx stole laundry out of an apartment building on Dec. 3, police said.

It is not known how the two people got into the apartment building, located in the area of Gerard Avenue and East 158th Street. However, around 12 p.m., the bandits found their way into the laundry room of the building and took clothes from a dryer before leaving on foot, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.