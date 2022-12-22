ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Laundry bandits steal clothes out dryer of Bronx apartment building

By Jonathan Rizk
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14IFnm_0jqt5CtT00

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Thieves in the Bronx stole laundry out of an apartment building on Dec. 3, police said.

It is not known how the two people got into the apartment building, located in the area of Gerard Avenue and East 158th Street. However, around 12 p.m., the bandits found their way into the laundry room of the building and took clothes from a dryer before leaving on foot, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 20

glow163 Cross
2d ago

I used to always get mad at my grandma for making me stay in the laundry mat and watch the clothes dry. I would always think she's crazy, like who's really going to steal our clothes out the dryer? 😩 grandma knows best

Reply
19
Jonathan Sanchez
2d ago

smh and that's why I never leave my clothes drying without me being there

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man’s face slashed after argument in Manhattan: NYPD

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was slashed in the face after an argument Friday, according to police. An unknown man got into an argument with the victim, 34, inside a building on West 48th Street around 5 p.m. Police said the argument got physical when the man slashed the male victim on the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

FDNY firefighter arrested in Manhattan sukkah vandalism: NYPD

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — An FDNY firefighter was arrested Friday for allegedly vandalizing a sukkah on Manhattan’s Upper East Side in October, police said. Marty Party, 37, is charged with a single count of criminal mischief in connection to the Oct. 8 vandalism of the sukkah near East 92nd Street and Second Avenue, […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man shot and killed in broad daylight on Queens street: police

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A gunman fatally shot a man in broad daylight on a Jamaica street Friday afternoon, according to authorities. The assailant approached Elgin Reynolds, 40, on 165th Street near Jamaica Avenue around 12:15 p.m. and pulled out a gun, police said. When Reynolds tried to escape, the gunman opened fire, striking him […]
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

Doctor found with throat slashed in NYC park ID’d as Bruce Maurice Henry

A pediatrician found with his throat slashed in a Manhattan park was seen driving his car out of his Bronx apartment building garage just hours before his gruesome demise, a “shocked” longtime resident said. The body of doomed doctor Bruce Maurice Henry, 60, was found early Friday, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park around 2:15 a.m., cops and sources said. In addition to having his throat cut, the physician had been stabbed multiple times, sources said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The motive for the killing is unclear, said cops, who noted they don’t know why Henry,...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man randomly punched walking down street in Manhattan: NYPD

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A 72-year-old man was randomly punched while walking down the street in Manhattan, police said. The victim was walking on the sidewalk on the Upper East Side near Third Avenue and East 81st Street when a stranger punched him in the chest unprovoked, according to the NYPD. The incident […]
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Man robbed at knifepoint inside apartment in the Bronx, police say

THE BRONX (PIX11) – Two robbers broke into a man’s apartment and robbed him at knifepoint in the Bronx earlier this month, police said on Friday. Two suspects broke into a 29-year-old man’s apartment, near Grant Highway at 4:25 a.m. in the Bronx on Dec. 11, according to the NYPD. While inside the apartment, the muggers robbed the victim at knifepoint and stole his wallet before running out of the building, police said.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bronx man eyed in 2 more fatal club druggings

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Kenwood Allen, the Bronx man accused this week of murder in two fatal nightclub druggings in Lower Manhattan, was also under investigation Friday in two more cases where overdose victims were dumped in the Bronx. A veteran law enforcement source told PIX11 News that Allen, 33, was part of a […]
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Manhattan rideshare driver beaten and robbed

NEW YORK, NY – A rideshare driver who was waiting to pick up a customer in the area of 255 West 14th Street was beaten and robbed by two unknown attackers last week. The incident took place on December 12th at around 2:30 am. As the driver was waiting for his customers, the two attackers forced their way into his car and refused to exit. The suspects then began beating the 26-year-old man and stole his phone and personal items. They fled, but were captured on a nearby surveillance video camera. Now, detectives with the NYPD’s 10th Precinct are asking The post Manhattan rideshare driver beaten and robbed appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man shot and killed outside Bronx bar: NYPD

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) – A man was shot to death during an argument in the Bronx Thursday night, police said.  The shooting happened just before midnight outside the Last Stop Bar & Grill on White Plains Road in the Wakefield neighborhood, according to the NYPD. Jeffrey Pierre, a 42-year-old Bronx resident, was involved in […]
BRONX, NY
BronxVoice

Crooks Puncture Tire, Rob Car

QUEENS - Cops are looking for a pair of crooks who staged an elaborate way of robbing a driver by puncturing the man’s tire and robbing him as he tried to fix his flat. Investigators said that at around 8 pm on November 21, two men walked up to a car in front of a fish market on Jamaica Avenue in Woodhaven. The men punctured the rear passenger tire.
WOODHAVEN, NY
PIX11

Man found stabbed to death at Harlem park: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – A man was found stabbed to death at Marcus Garvey Park in East Harlem Friday, police said. The 60-year-old victim was discovered inside the park with multiple stab wounds on his body around 2:15 a.m., according to the NYPD. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Fourth arrest in fatal Facebook sale shooting in Bronx: police

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A fourth suspect was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of a man during a May meet-up to sell a motorcycle in Mott Haven, police said. Junior Liriano Nunez, 30, is charged with a single count of murder in connection to the deadly May 18 shooting of Jefferson Hernandez, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

58K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy