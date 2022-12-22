Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Overnight scanner: Weeping Water house fire, Interstate 29 caravans
NEBRASKA CITY – Overnight scanner traffic includes a house fire at Weeping Water and multiple slide offs in Atchison County, Mo. Weeping Water, Murdock, Avoca and Louisville fire departments were called to a fully engulfed house fire on McKelvie Road near Weeping Water. The original call around 4:45 a.m.
northwestmoinfo.com
Ice-Covered Roads Blamed for Fatal Accident in Holt County
HOLT COUNTY, MO- A Maryville man was killed overnight in an accident in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident took place around 8 p.m. as 50-year old James Hurst was eastbound on Route C. Hurst’s vehicle began to slide on the ice covered highway and slid off the roadway where he struck two trees and overturned onto the driver’s side. Hurst was pronounced dead at the scene.
Missouri man dies after pickup rolls down embankment
WORTH COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just before 5a.m. Wednesday in Worth County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 GMC 2500 driven by Adam L. Brown, 41, Grant City, was westbound on MO 45 four miles west of Grant City. The driver failed to negotiate...
News Channel Nebraska
Ice blamed for fatal accident in Missouri
MAITLAND - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an accident fatality in Holt County on Dec. 19. An accident report says a Chevrolet Silverado was eastbound on Route C near Maitland when it slid off an ice-covered roadway, struck two trees and overturned onto the driver’s side. 50-year-old James...
northwestmoinfo.com
Savannah Man Charged in Holt County Bank Robbery
HOLT COUNTY, MO – Formal charges have been filed in Holt County in reference to a bank robbery the Holt County Sheriff’s Office says took place on Wednesday. A press release from the Sheriff’s Office reports officers were called to a robbery at the Citizens Bank and Trust on Wednesday around 1:45 pm.
One Person Hurt in Adams County Crash
(Corning) The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says one person suffered injuries in a hit-n-run accident on Monday, and a Corning woman faces multiple charges in connection with the incident. The accident happened on Highway 48 and 6th Street in Corning at 5:00 p.m. Adams County Ambulance transported the male...
KETV.com
'Hopefully, we can rebuild': Nettie's Mexican restaurant deemed total loss in Friday fire
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue and Omaha fire spent three hours battling a blaze at Nettie's Mexican Restaurant Friday night, near 13th and Harrison streets. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
northwestmoinfo.com
Bolckow Resident Arrested on Assault, Weapons Charges
ANDREW COUNTY, MO – Officers with the Andrew County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call Thursday night in Bolckow. The Sheriff’s Office release says that the suspect displayed a weapon and fired a round during the disturbance which took place around 10:15 pm. Thirty-four year old...
farmerpublishing.com
New Arrival: Penelope Jean Hale
Trevor and McKenzie Hale, Rock Port, Missouri, are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Penelope Jean, born November 14, 2022, at 7:45 p.m. at Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, Missouri. Penelope weighed seven pounds, five ounces. Her siblings are Abbie Hale, 22; Macie Hale, 19; Ryzer Hale, 13; Briella Benson, 10; and Bristol Benson, 7. Maternal grandparents are David Green and Danielle Miller, Maryville, Missouri, and the late Cindy Pickering Noble, Mt. Ayr, Iowa. Paternal grandparents are Skeeter and Kristie Hale, Rock Port.Maternal great-grandparents are Gordon Green and Betty Hill, Tarkio, Missouri.
Two Men Jailed on Theft and Drug-related Charges
(Tabor) Two men face multiple charges in connection with a stolen vehicle. On December 12, Deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Mills County Sheriff’s Office contacted the suspect, 40-year-old Jeffrey Hankins, at a Mills County residence. It is alleged that Hankins, on probation, fled from...
News Channel Nebraska
Methamphetamine cases on court docket
SALEM – Buddy Graves, 40, of Salem is charged with possession of a deadly weapon and methamphetamine on Dec. 2. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a probation search of a Salem residence. An arrest affidavit says burnt foil, methamphetamine and a smoking pipe were found, along with five knives with blades over 3.5 inches.
