HOLT COUNTY, MO- A Maryville man was killed overnight in an accident in Holt County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident took place around 8 p.m. as 50-year old James Hurst was eastbound on Route C. Hurst’s vehicle began to slide on the ice covered highway and slid off the roadway where he struck two trees and overturned onto the driver’s side. Hurst was pronounced dead at the scene.

HOLT COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO