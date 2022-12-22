Read full article on original website
'I've been able to stay warm': Salvation Army offers folks in Macon warmth through freezing weekend
MACON, Ga. — Friday brought dangerous winds and steadily dropping temperatures. All across Central Georgia, communities have opened warming centers for folks looking to escape the cold. In Macon, folks can find warmth through the weekend at the Brookdale Resource Center or the Salvation Army. People have already been...
41nbc.com
Local shelters creating space for homeless to escape freezing temps
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The homeless have no where to go to escape the freezing temperatures. That’s why United to Help Homelessness is working with the Macon Homeless Coalition and Macon-Bibb County to help make sure they can avoid the cold. “We know that the number is getting...
41nbc.com
Southern Santa visits families in Houston County
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Southern Santa visited the Olympia Skating Center to give gifts to families that have been impacted by fire or trauma. This year, they gave families a box of gifts from Santa’s sleigh, along with bunt cakes and new bikes. The non-profit organization was...
'You can tell they care': Warner Robins church opens warming shelter over freezing Christmas weekend
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — When the temperatures get as cold as they will be this weekend, it can get dangerous to be outside. It's especially dangerous for homeless people, who often don't have a safe place to shelter. The Table First Christian Church wants to change that. They opened a temporary cold weather shelter Thursday.
wgxa.tv
Middle Georgia rapper spends $15k to help unite families in an unconventional way
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- In the entertainment world, it's become fairly common to read or hear about artists giving away food during the holidays or donating to specific charities and organizations. But an up-and-coming Macon artist has taken a different approach on giving for the holidays. Sean Glover Jr., a.k.a...
List: Where to grab a hot meal for the holidays
MACON, Ga. — Christmas is quickly approaching, and lots of organizations in Macon-Bibb County are working hard to make sure that everyone has food on the table for their families. Below is a running list of several food giveaways happening locally as the holiday approaches, provided by the United...
WMAZ
'It truly is a family affair': Macon mom travels many miles to make holiday lights extravaganza
MACON, Ga. — You may have taken or plan to take your family down to Macon's lights extravaganza this season. Every year, it gets bigger and it couldn't happen without a feisty mom named Jo Ann Josey. Her son is Bryan Nichols. "It was, 'Holy cow, I'm going to...
wgxa.tv
Family, friends, and community gather to honor slain Full House security guard
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Friends and family of slain beloved security guard, Dedrick "Dee" Bulls, are gathering and inviting community members to join together for a balloon release in Bulls' memory. Bulls was working security at Full House Tavern on the night of December 12th when he and a former...
Macon mom and daughter duo giving hundreds of free Christmas toys to families
MACON, Ga. — Wednesday on Cherry Street in downtown Macon, you can get some Christmas gifts for your children. Dr. Anissa Jones is partnering with her mom, Sandra Bryant, to give away hundreds of toys to families in need. The initiative started when they began serving food and giving...
Macon Rescue Mission brings outreach to the streets amid winter weather
MACON, Ga. — Sometimes people, for various reasons, just don't want to go to a warming center or a shelter. Friday morning, the Macon Rescue Mission went out to them. Three trucks carried hope to homeless folks in Macon. First stop, Daybreak Resource Center. "Just trying to figure out...
Macon man takes advantage of freezing temps to create ice sculptures
MACON, Ga. — One Macon man is spreading some cheer of his own while having fun with the frigid weather. The beautiful display created by Robert Hubbard is made from four metal reindeer decorations he keeps in his yard. When it gets cold enough, like it is this weekend,...
Multiple warming shelters open up in Central Georgia ahead of dangerous freeze
MACON, Ga. — Temperatures are set to be in the teens and below freezing this weekend ahead of the Christmas holiday. Governor Brian Kemp has already declared a state of emergency for the state, and many counties are prepping to shelter people who need warmth. The arctic blast is...
Warner Robins 5-year-old celebrates Christmas and beating cancer at Robins Air Force Base
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — On Thursday at Robins Air Force Base, employees got together to make sure one Warner Robins 5-year-old had a great Christmas. Keason Milton recently finished his last round of chemo therapy treatment. His family was nominated by base members to be their adoptive family for...
Tiny houses coming to Macon as River Edge battles homelessness
MACON, Ga. — Tiny houses are growing more popular nationwide, but one Macon group sees them as more than a trend. River Edge Behavioral Healthcare sees them as a solution to homelessness in Macon, and more are on the way. The skillet sizzles and utensils clatter as Charles Middleton...
WMAZ
Macon group gives bikes to kids as reward for reading achievements
A Macon group gave away 50 bicycles to kids who achieved excellence in reading. Children were jumping with excitement with their parents there to capture the moment.
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb Fire Department responds to resident trapped in home
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to a call about a fallen tree on Friday. Overnight, heavy winds blew a tree onto a Macon resident's home. First responders reported the resident called 911 and informed dispatch that they were unable to leave their home. The fire crew...
Family says more should have been done for Macon man killed in Pio Nono hit-and-run
MACON, Ga. — After aMacon man died after being struck by a car on December 18, his family says more could've been done to save his life, and more should be done to make sure it doesn't happen again. Family members say Emanuel Jones was just 8 minutes from...
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb County reaches milestone with demolition of old restaurant building
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A long-standing landmark in Macon will become the 400th structure torn down in the county's battle against blight. Crews will tear down the building formerly home to Just-a-Biscuit on Vineville Avenue Tuesday morning. "This is a heavily traveled road through our city, with thousands of...
#Scene 13: Macon artist turns pain into passion
MACON, Ga. — This teenage Central Georgia artist has over 90 thousand combined Tik Tok and Instagram followers. After the 17-year-old's mother passed she says she became even more passionate about her music. Abrianna Sanders, also known as Kitty V, moved to Macon from Las Vegas. She quickly learned...
'Making sure people have what they need': Central Georgia warming centers, shelters preparing for drop in temps
MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia will soon see some of its coldest temperatures in years, those temps dipping as low as 15 degrees this week. Just ahead of Christmas, some people are finishing their shopping or their travel plans. Others may be getting ready to brave severely low temperatures,...
