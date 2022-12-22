ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
41nbc.com

Local shelters creating space for homeless to escape freezing temps

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The homeless have no where to go to escape the freezing temperatures. That’s why United to Help Homelessness is working with the Macon Homeless Coalition and Macon-Bibb County to help make sure they can avoid the cold. “We know that the number is getting...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Southern Santa visits families in Houston County

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Southern Santa visited the Olympia Skating Center to give gifts to families that have been impacted by fire or trauma. This year, they gave families a box of gifts from Santa’s sleigh, along with bunt cakes and new bikes. The non-profit organization was...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

List: Where to grab a hot meal for the holidays

MACON, Ga. — Christmas is quickly approaching, and lots of organizations in Macon-Bibb County are working hard to make sure that everyone has food on the table for their families. Below is a running list of several food giveaways happening locally as the holiday approaches, provided by the United...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Tiny houses coming to Macon as River Edge battles homelessness

MACON, Ga. — Tiny houses are growing more popular nationwide, but one Macon group sees them as more than a trend. River Edge Behavioral Healthcare sees them as a solution to homelessness in Macon, and more are on the way. The skillet sizzles and utensils clatter as Charles Middleton...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb Fire Department responds to resident trapped in home

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to a call about a fallen tree on Friday. Overnight, heavy winds blew a tree onto a Macon resident's home. First responders reported the resident called 911 and informed dispatch that they were unable to leave their home. The fire crew...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb County reaches milestone with demolition of old restaurant building

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A long-standing landmark in Macon will become the 400th structure torn down in the county's battle against blight. Crews will tear down the building formerly home to Just-a-Biscuit on Vineville Avenue Tuesday morning. "This is a heavily traveled road through our city, with thousands of...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

#Scene 13: Macon artist turns pain into passion

MACON, Ga. — This teenage Central Georgia artist has over 90 thousand combined Tik Tok and Instagram followers. After the 17-year-old's mother passed she says she became even more passionate about her music. Abrianna Sanders, also known as Kitty V, moved to Macon from Las Vegas. She quickly learned...
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy