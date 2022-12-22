Read full article on original website
Local auto service providers offer tips on keeping your car safe during cold weather
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s important to make sure you have adequate shelter ahead of the upcoming cold temperatures, but it’s also important to make sure your vehicle is protected. Auto service providers say there are a few things to know before you hit the road for...
Local law enforcement increasing its presence on the roads
FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)–As holiday traffic picks up on one of the busiest travel days of the year, law enforcement is making sure drivers get to their holiday destination safely. According to AAA, more than 3.2 million Georgians will be on the road this weekend. With more drivers on the road,...
Local shelters creating space for homeless to escape freezing temps
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The homeless have no where to go to escape the freezing temperatures. That’s why United to Help Homelessness is working with the Macon Homeless Coalition and Macon-Bibb County to help make sure they can avoid the cold. “We know that the number is getting...
Animal shelters give tips on how to keep your pets safe from the cold
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- As we bundle up for the frigid temperatures, it’s important to make sure our furry friends are prepared for the weather too. According to Sonja Adams, Manager of Animal Enforcement at the Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare Shelter, it’s important to make sure your pets are prepared for the cold.
Southern Santa visits families in Houston County
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Southern Santa visited the Olympia Skating Center to give gifts to families that have been impacted by fire or trauma. This year, they gave families a box of gifts from Santa’s sleigh, along with bunt cakes and new bikes. The non-profit organization was...
Macon Transit Authority offers free rides for Christmas
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In light of the Christmas holiday and expected frigid weather conditions, the Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority is offering free bus rides. The free rides begin Thursday, December 22, and go through Saturday, December 24. “MTA is happy to offer free bus service across all our...
Families receive toys during downtown Macon giveaway
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A surprise toy giveaway happened in Downtown Macon Wednesday thanks to a small group of dedicated Maconites. When the Anita Ponder and Friends Feast, an event that provides food for families in need, fell through this year due to unforeseen circumstances, some of the people involved were unhappy about not being able to help Middle Georgians, so organizer Sandy Bryant got a group of sponsors together to help throw a surprise toy giveaway on Cherry Street.
5 year-old cancer survivor serves as honorary squadron member
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Many consider Christmas the most magical time of year. For one Warner Robins family, it certainly has been thanks to the some at the Robins Air Force Base. For five-year-old Keason Milton and his family, this Christmas has them celebrating more than just the...
