CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dangerous travel conditions will continue to be found across the state through Friday night into early Saturday morning. Road conditions have shown deterioration throughout Friday as winds picked up this afternoon. Wide swaths of the state have seen reduced visibility due to the wind and resultant blowing snow. Snow blowing over and onto roadways has caused patches of black ice, as well as incidents of drifting snow covering lanes of travel as well.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO