KCRG.com
Conditions improving as winds ease, slick roads still possible
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Travel conditions in eastern Iowa will remain somewhat tricky through Saturday, but notable improvement is expected as wind gusts continue to slowly diminish. Compared to the gusts of 40 to 50 mph on Friday, Christmas Eve will bring gusts in the 25 to 35 mph...
KCCI.com
Blizzard conditions continue to wreak havoc in northern Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Blizzard conditions will continue this evening for northern Iowa and those in the Blizzard Warning. Conditions are definitely worse north of Interstate 80. Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Wind gusts have been near 45 mph for much of the afternoon. Wind Chill Warning will continue...
WATCH: Eastern Iowa Sports Reporter Covering Winter Storm Goes Viral
Have you ever wondered if anyone covering severe weather or extreme winter weather thought to themselves, "man, this really sucks!"? The answer to that question is, yes. We got that answer from someone who typically doesn't cover weather in Iowa, he mainly covers sports so we aren't sure this answer it totally valid.
KCRG.com
Blowing snow impacting roadways, especially in rural areas
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Road conditions across eastern Iowa aren’t getting better quickly, if at all. Iowa DOT cameras show that roads in town aren’t too bad, but venture into rural areas, and you’ll find snow drifting over roadways creating slick spots. The wind will continue...
KCRG.com
Large stretch of Interstate 35 closed in central Iowa, plows pulled
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Citing dangerous travel conditions, the Iowa Department of Transportation has closed dozens of miles of a major interstate highway in the state. Interstate 35, between exit 111 at U.S. Highway 30 in Ames and exit 194 at U.S. Highway 18 at Clear Lake, is closed as of 3:00 p.m. The closure is planned to last through the nighttime hours into Saturday morning, when the Iowa DOT will reevaluate conditions.
KCRG.com
Winter storm makes firefighting efforts difficult
KCRG.com
Travel remains dangerous as strong winds, blowing snow continue
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dangerous travel conditions will continue to be found across the state through Friday night into early Saturday morning. Road conditions have shown deterioration throughout Friday as winds picked up this afternoon. Wide swaths of the state have seen reduced visibility due to the wind and resultant blowing snow. Snow blowing over and onto roadways has caused patches of black ice, as well as incidents of drifting snow covering lanes of travel as well.
Iowa Sportscaster’s Emergency Blizzard Coverage Goes Viral
KWWL-7’s Mark Woodley delivered a memorable broadcast during the winter storm this week.
iheart.com
Blizzard Warning, Windchill Warning for much of Iowa Friday
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Blizzard Warning continues for much of the northern half of Iowa, with high winds and bitter cold temperatures. Polk and Dallas Counties, and other I-80 counties to the west have been removed from the Blizzard Warning. Counties to the east and north of Des Moines...
KCRG.com
Winter storm making driving difficult in parts of Eastern Iowa
Along with the snow and wind, we are getting bone-chilling temperatures. And if you are outside too long, that could lead to frostbite or even worse conditions. Holiday travelers felt the impact of the storm in Cedar Rapids today. Our Town Luana: Couple's home bursting with Christmas cheer for over...
KCRG.com
Iowa State Patrol responds to hundreds of crashes across Iowa amid blizzard conditions
cbs2iowa.com
Snowfall totals in eastern Iowa from pre-Christmas winter storm
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow has largely come to an end in eastern Iowa, but the impacts will continue. Snowfall totals for December 21-22: Lowden: 5.9"
Iowa plumbers bring the heat to hundreds of frozen pipes
URBANDALE, Iowa — The subzero temperatures that covered Iowa this week turned some water pipes into ice, so plumbers are working overtime into the Christmas weekend to get them flowing again. Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, and Electrical estimates it received four times as many service calls than usual in the days after the extreme […]
kscj.com
IOWA I-80 CLOSED EAST OF STUART
THE WINTER STORM MOVING ACROSS IOWA IS CREATING MORE TRAVEL PROBLEMS ACROSS THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN PORTIONS OF THE STATE NOW. METEOROLOGIST ROGER VACHALEK (VUH-HALL-ECK) OF THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS SNOW HAS FALLEN IN MOST OF THE STATE.AND BY 10 O’CLOCK THURSDAY MORNING,. THE WIND CHILL INDEX HAD...
Traveling by air or road? It’s all a mess in central Iowa
Iowa roads are partially to mostly covered in snow as of Wednesday at 6:30 a.m., with the Iowa Department of Transportation even saying travel is not advised on I-35/80 in the Des Moines area.
kmaland.com
Winter weather advisory for parts of western Iowa
(Undated) -- Portions of KMAland remain under a winter weather advisory. The National Weather Service in Johnston says a winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for Audubon, Guthrie, Cass, Adair, Adams, Union, Ringgold, Taylor and Decatur counties in southwest and south central Iowa. * WHAT...For the...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast at Midday 12/22 - KCRG
Along with the snow and wind, we are getting bone-chilling temperatures. And if you are outside too long, that could lead to frostbite or even worse conditions. Travel remains not advised on many Iowa roads Thursday as conditions continue to get colder and windier. Dubuque man sentenced to 100 years...
KETV.com
Road conditions, snow fall totals for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. If you're traveling after the snow, here are the latest road conditions across Nebraska and Iowa. Visit the NDOT and IDOT websites. Check out how much snow your city received. Nebraska. Beatrice: 2.8 inches.
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds issues proclamation for transport of fuel used for heat during blizzard
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday issued a proclamation to ease restrictions for transportation of and access to fuel used for heat during the extremely frigid temperatures during the blizzard, KCCI reported. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, according...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Iowa
Iowa is known for its massive agricultural industry and legendary state fair, but did you know it has some of the coldest temperatures recorded in the region? The Hawkeye State isn’t just the food capital of the world; it may be one of the coldest spots in the Midwest! Today, we are going to explore the extreme temperatures in Iowa, plus learn a bit about the overall weather in the state. Let’s discover the coldest place in Iowa!
