Read full article on original website
Related
Apparently Wonder Woman 3's Reported Cancellation Involved Behind-The-Scenes Issues With Patty Jenkins
A day after it was reported that Wonder Woman 3 has been cancelled, word’s come in that behind-the-scenes issues with Patty Jenkins played into this.
The third 'Wonder Woman' movie is reportedly on ice, after star Gal Gadot shared an Instagram post saying she 'can't wait to share her next chapter with you'
The new DC movie bosses are reportedly eyeing a major shakeup, as questions linger about the future of Superman, Black Adam, and more.
The Jewish Press
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Cancelled from the DC Universe
On Tuesday, Israeli Hollywood star Gal Gadot tweeted: “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.” And she added lots of emojis, as befits a target audience of prepubescent girls.
'Avatar' star Sam Worthington says he lost 'Green Lantern' role after questioning the film: 'It didn't make much sense to me'
Worthington spoke to Variety about nearly landing the lead roles in "Casino Royale" and "Green Lantern."
Digital Trends
5 actors who should replace Henry Cavill as Superman
With Henry Cavill officially out as Superman in the DC Universe, audiences are anxious to see who will inherit his superhero mantle in James Gunn’s upcoming reboot film. This reboot will follow the legendary hero in his first years fighting crime and working at the Daily Planet in Metropolis, so fans can expect to see a fresh, young face fly through the skies with the iconic red cape.
theplaylist.net
DC Studios May Recast Jason Momoa From Aquaman To Lobo In The Near Future
DC Fans got a lot of shocking news yesterday about the DCEU‘s future. In short, there may be a massive, drastic reset for the brand on the horizon, with some upcoming films now scrapped. Patty Jenkins‘ “Wonder Woman 3“? Dead. “Man Of Steel 2“? Also possibly dead. Fans expected big shake-ups after James Gunn and Peter Safran came on as the new DC Studios heads, but not this much so soon. And with a pivotal presentation by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav next week, expect even more shattering news in the coming days.
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
James Gunn addresses Wonder Woman 3 furore: ‘We are not going to make every single person happy’
James Gunn has addressed the alleged cancellation of Wonder Woman 3.The writer, director and producer, who is overseeing the next era of DC films alongside Peter Safran, responded to the claim that plans for a third Patty Jenkins-directed film had been scrapped.According to these reports, a proposed idea for the sequel “did not fit in with the [studio’s] new plans”.The claim came one day after lead star Gal Gadot expressed excitement for the character’s “next chapter”.Gunn, who directed The Suicide Squad, has now waded in on the news, telling his Twitter followers: “As for the story yesterday in The...
thedigitalfix.com
Wonder Woman 3 cancelled as DCEU takes shape under James Gunn
The DCEU is currently undergoing something of a rebirth. James Gunn and Peter Safran are teaming up with Warner Bros, and are set to act as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios – leading the IP into a new era of content. But for all you fans expecting a new slate of DC movies from The Suicide Squad director already, we have some bad news. Before Gunn and Safran announced their future plans for the DCEU, they reportedly axed an upcoming superhero movie.
ComicBook
Wonder Woman 3 Scrapped as James Gunn's DCU Plans Come Together
Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios appear to be going back to the drawing board with their Wonder Woman franchise, as plans for the upcoming third film have been scrapped by newly appointed co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Patty Jenkins delivered a script treatment from her and Geoff Johns and they were told that, as the project stands, it did not fit in with the studios plans for the future of the DC Universe. Warner Bros. Pictures co-Chairs and co-CEO's Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy were the ones to break the news to Jenkins and currently no decisions have been made about the next steps.
ComicBook
Sister Act 3: Whoopi Goldberg Teases Roadblocks for Sequel in New Update
Things seem to be moving forward pretty well on Sister Act 3, with a script completed and a potential cast lined up, but during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night, franchise star Whoopi Goldberg was slow to get too excited, noting that there are still a number of people who have to see and approve of the script before the movie's green light is real. She also joked that the people who have to see it are "a whole lot of adults" who could "get in the way." Still, she seems confident it will happen sooner or later, and has hopes that it will be good.
murphysmultiverse.com
Jason Momoa Might Be Done as Aquaman After ‘The Lost Kingdom’
Nothing quite like another Warner Bros. shocker to end a quiet night. The Hollywood Reporter’s latest news drop has revealed an absolute bombshell – Patty Jenkins‘ Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward, and the DC Cinematic Universe established by Zack Snyder with 2013’s Man of Steel is likely over. If this wasn’t enough, THR also confirmed there are good odds the films released by the newly formed DC Studios over the next couple years will also be the last time fans see many of their favorite actors in their most iconic roles. This, according to the trade, would be true of even the heaviest DC hitters, including Jason Momoa as the undersea hero Arthur Curry, a.k.a. Aquaman.
digitalspy.com
New Alien movie takes big step forward
Alien's new movie is gearing up to begin filming. Very little has been revealed about plot specifics yet, but we now know the film's working title, and that the commencement of filming has a start date early next year. The film, although part of the Alien franchise, will stand alone...
'Puss In Boots' Star Antonio Banderas Opens Up About Life-Altering Heart Attack
Banderas, who stars in the latest “Shrek” film, discussed his changed perspective after his 2017 heart attack.
DC shuts the door on Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 despite Gal Gadot tweet about ‘next chapter’
DC has reportedly shut down Patty Jenkins’ proposal for Wonder Woman 3 just a day after star Gal Gadot told fans she was excited for the heroine’s “next chapter”.“I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you,” Gadot tweeted Tuesday (6 December) alongside a photo of herself as Wonder Woman.However, The Hollywood Reporter reported Wednesday that a treatment (meaning a summary in film speak) submitted for a third instalment “did not fit in with the...
Would Batgirl Directors Work With DC Again After Their Movie Got Canceled? They Have One Request
Batgirl ended up being scrapped earlier this year, and directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have shared their request for if they work on another DC movie.
Collider
First 'Outlander' Season 7 Trailer Confirms a Summer Return for the Frasers
We got some incredible gifts for Christmas this year, as Starz unveiled the first trailer, poster, and release window for Season 7 of Outlander. Inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling Outlander books series, the TV show follows the story of Claire (Caitriona Balfe), a World War 2 nurse who’s mysteriously transported in time and starts a new life in 1743 Scotland.
Collider
From 'Cheers' to 'The Simpsons': The 10 Greatest TV Theme Songs of All Time
We may be in the golden age of television, but there's an argument to be made that the golden age of TV theme songs has sadly come and gone. In fact, some modern shows, such as Netflix's smash hit series Cobra Kai, have bygone theme songs altogether. And we just can't accept a world without theme songs.
Collider
'M3GAN' Won't Let You Be Alone Over the Holidays—You Can Chat With Her On Twitter
Are you out of plans for the holidays? If you’re feeling a bit lonely and are in need of company, M3GAN has a very special surprise for you. In the upcoming horror movie, the AI-intelligence doll and viral sensation is tasked with keeping company to humans and protecting them at all costs. That’s why she prepared an interaction that is to die for. If you go to the official M3GAN account on Twitter, you can slide into their DMs and have a conversation with the doll itself.
Collider
Charlie Cox Is Flattered By James Bond Fancasts, But He's Not Interested in Playing Him
While Charlie Cox fans would love to see the English actor playing the world’s most famous spy, it seems like the star is not interested in the role of James Bond. In an interview for NME, Cox also discussed what he would love to see in the next iteration of 007.
Comments / 0