Santa Barbara County Residents Breaks Record In 2022 With Annual Gift Drive for Foster Youth

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA – With the uncertainty that a difficult economy can bring, CASA of Santa Barbara County was not sure if they were going to be able to meet the increased need this year with their annual “Christmas Wishes” gift drive. Our community, however, had different ideas, and despite an increase of 21% in children who hoped to have their wishes filled, CASA had the joy of experiencing record-breaking donations made this year with 723 total gifts donated.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Vega Vineyard Returns to Form in Buellton

The bromance that’s brewing between experienced Southern California restaurateur Demetrios “Jimmy” Loizides and veteran Santa Barbara County vintner Steve Clifton may be the most valuable asset in the ongoing quest to bring Vega Vineyard & Farm back to its legendary 19th century prominence. But it’s far from the only gas fueling the drive to revive this old property alongside Highway 101 just south of Buellton, which was owned and operated by Mosby Winery for nearly five decades.
BUELLTON, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

My Final SBAOR President’s Article – Thank You!

It is hard to believe that this is my final article as President of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR) for 2022. The year has seemed to fly by. I have enjoyed every minute of leading this wonderful organization. It has truly been my honor and privilege to be the spokesperson for over 1,200 dedicated men and women whose goal is not only to help people realize the American Dream of homeownership, but to give back to our community in so many philanthropic ways.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics Plans Major Expansion on Westside

Santa Barbara’s Westside soon will be home to an expanded clinic with medical, behavioral health and dental services. The Santa Barbara Planning Commission voted 5-1 at its recent meeting to approve the project. Chair Roxana Bonderson opposed the project over parking concerns. In 2019, the existing clinic served 4,502...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Public Health Officials Recommend Masking This Holiday Season

With holiday festivities come winter viruses, and the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department (PHD) is encouraging residents to once again break out their masks. Cases of COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and the flu impacted Californians earlier than usual this year and have been on the rise since the beginning of December. Public Health officials are recommending residents to get vaccinated against influenza and COVID, including the new bivalent booster, if they have not already, in order to be better protected against more severe illness, hospitalization, and death from these viruses.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Our Most-Liked Instagram Posts: 2022 in Review

Rounding up our top-performing posts is not (just) an exercise in back-patting. It’s a chance to reflect on the stories and issues that matter to our readers. While 2021’s throughline was all about the climate, this year was not so easy to pin down. Maybe it’s because 2022 marked the midterm elections, or maybe it’s because we started to see pre-pandemic levels of reopening. All we know is that Indy denizens care about everything from housing woes to abortion rights to local history.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

New Thoughts for De la Guerra Plaza

We have waited 100 years for a design worthy of our Plaza De la Guerra. Let ’s finally get this extremely important civic center of our town designed and working for its citizens, in the way it not only should function but as it was intended and hoped to be. This will not only bring people to the plaza, but also to the downtown area, and to State Street. It will put it on the map as one of the important, historical places to visit, along with the likes of our courthouse , our mission, and our waterfront.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Reject Bigotry and Light a Candle

Santa Barbara is home to a thriving and diverse Jewish population with a strong sense of belonging to the larger community. Perhaps that is why our area was recently targeted by a small and fringe hate group seeking attention and revenue by distributing virulently anti-Semitic fliers designed to heighten concern, reaction, and financial support from their own supporters. We won’t address the content of the fliers to avoid amplifying them, but the conduct warrants response — particularly in the context of rising anti-Semitism nationally and globally.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Restaurant Roundup: Michelin Stars Come to SB, Toma's New Owners, Reopenings and More

We are ending the year with an abundance of food news, perfect for a holiday centered on eating cookies for breakfast and constantly feeling full. We highlight the Michelin stars that arrived in our county, a mainstay Italian eatery gaining new owners, another State Street biz moves on citing irreconcilable differences, and several other openings and re-openings.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara Independent

Our Most-Read Stories: 2022 in Review

Since 1986, the Santa Barbara Independent has been required reading for the South Coast’s active and sophisticated population. We decided to mine the troves of 2022 to present a slice of the stories that resonated the most with our readers this year. According to Google Analytics, these were the posts that got the keyboards a-clacking. Thanks for caring, and have a Happy New Year.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara’s Century Man

Roke Fukumura: Baseball Star, Internment Camp Survivor, Hardworking Hometown Hero. Roke Fukumura is an early bird. Always has been. Five days a week for the past 32 years, he’s arrived at Tri-County Produce before dawn, more recently in an Easy Lift van because of his waning night vision. “I come early or not at all” was his response after his boss suggested he start a little later.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Aging in Santa Barbara

You may be surprised to learn home health agencies receive the most calls around the holidays. Adult children visiting their aging parents come away concerned about their parents’ safety at home. As a local occupational therapist and certified aging in place specialist, I work to maximize safety and independence...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

The Slow Road to Fresh Air in the Carpinteria Valley

Five years after the cut-flower industry began converting to cannabis in the Carpinteria Valley, a solution to the persistent smell of pot that hangs around schools, homes, and farms appears tantalizingly within reach — if growers decide to embrace it. A study released this month shows that state-of-the-art carbon...
CARPINTERIA, CA
kcbx.org

KCBX News Update: KCBX to end broadcast into Santa Barbara, Carbajal announces public health grants

89.5 KSBX broadcast will come to an end before 2023. For almost 40 years, KCBX Public Radio has had a broadcast in Santa Barbara under the name KSBX. By the end of the year, KCBX will end this broadcast at 89.5 FM reaching Santa Barbara and surrounding areas. However, the 90.1 signal reaching the Santa Maria area and 90.9 signal reaching the Santa Ynez Valley and Goleta will continue.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Conception Victim Captured Video of Fatal Dive Boat Disaster

Cell phone video captured by one of the Conception dive boat victims confirms that people below deck were awake and trying to find an escape route from the fire before they died, according to victims’ families. On Sept. 2, 2019, 34 people were killed when the Santa Barbara-based dive...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

