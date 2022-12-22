ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

A neighborhood tradition lights up the night during the holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Just outside of the Grandin Village, rows and rows of houses are decorated each year for the holiday season. “We’ve been in this neighborhood for about three and a half years, and when we first moved in, this was our Christmas present for each other,” said Bob Rimkis, talking about his lit up house with dozens of Christmas displays in the yard.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Here @ Home gets crafty with paper bag snowflakes

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With kids off for holiday breaks and cold temperatures keeping people inside, Kate Capodanno offers a fun winter craft to do with the family. The paper bag snowflakes are simple to make and lots of fun. What you need:. 8 paper bags. Glue Stick. Scissors. Twine...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

How to avoid freezing or broken pipes during cold weather

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As temperatures continue to drop, pipes in your home could freeze and break. But there are a few steps that can prevent your pipes from freezing during cold weather. The Western Virginia Water Authority Public Relations Director Sarah Baumgardner says you can leave drops of water...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke hardware stores help people stay warm during winter storm

ROANOKE, Va. – Thousands of people woke up Friday morning without power and some without heat. According to Census data, a little over 45% of homes are heated by electricity. During a power outage, residents often have to find other ways of heating their homes. Northwest ACE Hardware off...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Fire-EMS firefighters prepare to work during extreme temperatures

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The work for Roanoke Fire-EMS firefighters begins even before a fire occurs during the cold weather. They have to prepare ahead of time because working in extreme temperatures is challenging as they work to help others. “Especially when we’re fighting fire and then the fire is...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Presents ready? Here are some gift-wrapping tips

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s time to get those gifts wrapped and ready for Christmas Day, in case that’s not done yet. It can be a difficult task, so to help offer a few tips, professional gift wrapper Maggie Holliman joined Here @ Home to help make the process a little less daunting.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Warming shelter options offered during storm

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are several warming shelters available for those who are in need during the winter storm. In Danville, call (434) 799-5111, option 8, for help. Giles County will be making warming centers available to the public until 10 p.m. December 23 and from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. December 24. Residents needing to use these facilities will need to contact Giles County Emergency Services at 540-235-2003 and leave a voicemail to get a call back with further instructions.
GILES COUNTY, VA
WSET

Caught on camera! Black bear spotted in Forest backyard

FOREST, Va. (WSET) — Keep an eye out! There's a black bear roaming the backyards of Forest, Virginia. ABC13 viewer Don Childs submitted Ring security camera footage of a small black bear walking outside his home. Have any of your own? We'd love to see them! Submit photos and...
FOREST, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke downtown shop offers sweet display for shoppers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Every year, the Roanoke downtown shop La De Da displays a gorgeous dress in its store window.. But it’s unlike any dress you’ve seen. That’s because the dress is made exclusively of candy. Robyn Gross, the shop’s designer, says, “The theme is different...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Pulaski County opens warming shelters

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Emergency Management opened warming shelters Dec. 22 for people looking for warmth. “Due to the cold temperatures and the high winds, we decided that we needed to open a warming shelter and the shelter here is in the Town of Pulaski,” Pulaski County Emergency Management’s Richard Kos said.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

One Community One Voice gives 160 warm meals to those in need

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg nonprofit is serving warm, homecooked meals to the elderly in the community. One Community One Voice prepared and delivered 35 precooked dinners Friday as part of their Feeding 100 program. So far, they have fed 160 people in need in the community. On Friday,...
LYNCHBURG, VA

