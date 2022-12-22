Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Has Opened a New Store in VirginiaBryan DijkhuizenVirginia State
Local warming shelters are available in the Roanoke Valley to get people out of freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Christmas festivities continue in the Roanoke ValleyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
5 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenRoanoke, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
A neighborhood tradition lights up the night during the holiday season
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Just outside of the Grandin Village, rows and rows of houses are decorated each year for the holiday season. “We’ve been in this neighborhood for about three and a half years, and when we first moved in, this was our Christmas present for each other,” said Bob Rimkis, talking about his lit up house with dozens of Christmas displays in the yard.
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home gets crafty with paper bag snowflakes
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With kids off for holiday breaks and cold temperatures keeping people inside, Kate Capodanno offers a fun winter craft to do with the family. The paper bag snowflakes are simple to make and lots of fun. What you need:. 8 paper bags. Glue Stick. Scissors. Twine...
WDBJ7.com
How to avoid freezing or broken pipes during cold weather
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As temperatures continue to drop, pipes in your home could freeze and break. But there are a few steps that can prevent your pipes from freezing during cold weather. The Western Virginia Water Authority Public Relations Director Sarah Baumgardner says you can leave drops of water...
WDBJ7.com
Families without power spend Christmas Eve at warming shelters
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For more than 24 hours Harry Zulauf and his family visiting from Northern Virginia have been without power. “We were hopeful that everything was going to be fine. Well last night they stayed over, and it was cold,” said Zulauf. They all huddled by the...
WDBJ7.com
MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Ways to navigate family dynamics during the holiday season
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -.Author and blogger Caitlyn Scaggs says the holidays are a joyous time, but can get stressful due to family dynamics. However, she has some suggestions to make the season more enjoyable for everyone:. Plan in Advance: It is important to vocalize the things that will help everyone...
WSLS
Roanoke hardware stores help people stay warm during winter storm
ROANOKE, Va. – Thousands of people woke up Friday morning without power and some without heat. According to Census data, a little over 45% of homes are heated by electricity. During a power outage, residents often have to find other ways of heating their homes. Northwest ACE Hardware off...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg works with The Salvation Army to offer warming shelter during frigid temperatures
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The city of Lynchburg is teaming up with The Salvation Army to provide an overnight warming shelter for those in need as a response to the extremely low temperatures. Local fire departments and city employees began volunteering Friday morning to help The Salvation Army set up...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Fire-EMS firefighters prepare to work during extreme temperatures
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The work for Roanoke Fire-EMS firefighters begins even before a fire occurs during the cold weather. They have to prepare ahead of time because working in extreme temperatures is challenging as they work to help others. “Especially when we’re fighting fire and then the fire is...
WDBJ7.com
Presents ready? Here are some gift-wrapping tips
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s time to get those gifts wrapped and ready for Christmas Day, in case that’s not done yet. It can be a difficult task, so to help offer a few tips, professional gift wrapper Maggie Holliman joined Here @ Home to help make the process a little less daunting.
WDBJ7.com
Feed the Need Foundation hosts annual “Fill the Fence” toy drive
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rockbridge Area YMCA turned into Santa’s workshop Thursday afternoon. Feed the Need Foundation hosted its annual “Fill the Fence” toy drive, to provide presents to families in need. “To see these parents or even the children that have came in here today,...
WDBJ7.com
Warming shelter options offered during storm
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are several warming shelters available for those who are in need during the winter storm. In Danville, call (434) 799-5111, option 8, for help. Giles County will be making warming centers available to the public until 10 p.m. December 23 and from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. December 24. Residents needing to use these facilities will need to contact Giles County Emergency Services at 540-235-2003 and leave a voicemail to get a call back with further instructions.
WDBJ7.com
Catherine and Brent break down the odds of a white Christmas historically and a famous past Christmas snowstorm
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Are you ‘dreaming’ of a white Christmas? Well unfortunately we “keep dreaming” more times than we actually see snow on Christmas Day for our hometowns. There is an actual, scientific definition to the term ‘white Christmas’. To be considered a white Christmas...
WDBJ7.com
Rescue Mission making sure every child wakes up to presents under Christmas tree
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A non-profit in Roanoke is making sure Santa Claus arrives in every household. The Rescue Mission launched Operation North Pole to make sure no child goes without a Christmas present. The program serves families in need across the Roanoke region. Each family was able to pick...
WSET
Caught on camera! Black bear spotted in Forest backyard
FOREST, Va. (WSET) — Keep an eye out! There's a black bear roaming the backyards of Forest, Virginia. ABC13 viewer Don Childs submitted Ring security camera footage of a small black bear walking outside his home. Have any of your own? We'd love to see them! Submit photos and...
WDBJ7.com
River Ridge Mall sees large crowds for last minute holiday shopping
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s still time to get out there and do some last minute Christmas shopping. The River Ridge Mall has extended hours today and tomorrow to accommodate for finding gifts for the holidays. They are open until 10 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 6...
WSLS
Brrr! This Christmas Eve is likely to be one of the coldest on record
ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Saturday and a Merry Christmas Eve to you! I think Mother Nature will be getting coal for Christmas this year as she has sent some incredibly cold weather our way for the holiday weekend. We’re starting the day with temperatures in the single digits on...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke downtown shop offers sweet display for shoppers
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Every year, the Roanoke downtown shop La De Da displays a gorgeous dress in its store window.. But it’s unlike any dress you’ve seen. That’s because the dress is made exclusively of candy. Robyn Gross, the shop’s designer, says, “The theme is different...
WDBJ7.com
Officials recommend bringing pets indoors during freezing temperatures
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s important to remember to keep your pets warm during the upcoming freezing temperatures. In Virginia, it is illegal to keep pets outside in below-freezing temperatures without proper shelter. Appropriate shelter includes an enclosure with a wind breaker filled with cedar shavings or straw.
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski County opens warming shelters
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Emergency Management opened warming shelters Dec. 22 for people looking for warmth. “Due to the cold temperatures and the high winds, we decided that we needed to open a warming shelter and the shelter here is in the Town of Pulaski,” Pulaski County Emergency Management’s Richard Kos said.
WDBJ7.com
One Community One Voice gives 160 warm meals to those in need
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg nonprofit is serving warm, homecooked meals to the elderly in the community. One Community One Voice prepared and delivered 35 precooked dinners Friday as part of their Feeding 100 program. So far, they have fed 160 people in need in the community. On Friday,...
Comments / 0