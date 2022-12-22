ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

13WMAZ

'Be ready': Bibb Emergency Management Agency shares safety tips ahead of frigid weekend weather

MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for freezing temperatures Christmas weekend, the Macon-Bibb Emergency Management Agency is getting ready, too. They have some safety tips for everyone, from travel to staying safe at home. Wednesday night might have been rainy, but it didn't stop Central Georgians from coming out in droves to see the downtown Macon Christmas light display. Some of the visitors say the incoming weather will impact their travel plans.
41nbc.com

Animal shelters give tips on how to keep your pets safe from the cold

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- As we bundle up for the frigid temperatures, it’s important to make sure our furry friends are prepared for the weather too. According to Sonja Adams, Manager of Animal Enforcement at the Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare Shelter, it’s important to make sure your pets are prepared for the cold.
wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb Fire Department responds to resident trapped in home

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to a call about a fallen tree on Friday. Overnight, heavy winds blew a tree onto a Macon resident's home. First responders reported the resident called 911 and informed dispatch that they were unable to leave their home. The fire crew...
41nbc.com

Local shelters creating space for homeless to escape freezing temps

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The homeless have no where to go to escape the freezing temperatures. That’s why United to Help Homelessness is working with the Macon Homeless Coalition and Macon-Bibb County to help make sure they can avoid the cold. “We know that the number is getting...
41nbc.com

Macon Transit Authority offers free rides for Christmas

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In light of the Christmas holiday and expected frigid weather conditions, the Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority is offering free bus rides. The free rides begin Thursday, December 22, and go through Saturday, December 24. “MTA is happy to offer free bus service across all our...
41nbc.com

Southern Santa visits families in Houston County

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Southern Santa visited the Olympia Skating Center to give gifts to families that have been impacted by fire or trauma. This year, they gave families a box of gifts from Santa’s sleigh, along with bunt cakes and new bikes. The non-profit organization was...
41nbc.com

Families receive toys during downtown Macon giveaway

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A surprise toy giveaway happened in Downtown Macon Wednesday thanks to a small group of dedicated Maconites. When the Anita Ponder and Friends Feast, an event that provides food for families in need, fell through this year due to unforeseen circumstances, some of the people involved were unhappy about not being able to help Middle Georgians, so organizer Sandy Bryant got a group of sponsors together to help throw a surprise toy giveaway on Cherry Street.
13WMAZ

Tiny houses coming to Macon as River Edge battles homelessness

MACON, Ga. — Tiny houses are growing more popular nationwide, but one Macon group sees them as more than a trend. River Edge Behavioral Healthcare sees them as a solution to homelessness in Macon, and more are on the way. The skillet sizzles and utensils clatter as Charles Middleton...
abcnews4.com

Deputies: Woman clipped by train while walking alongside tracks in downtown Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman was hit by a train in Macon Thursday morning. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called to the train tracks under the Second Street Bridge around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Their investigation revealed a woman was "clipped" by a train as she was walking alongside the tracks. They say after she was hit by the train, she walked away.
wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb County reaches milestone with demolition of old restaurant building

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A long-standing landmark in Macon will become the 400th structure torn down in the county's battle against blight. Crews will tear down the building formerly home to Just-a-Biscuit on Vineville Avenue Tuesday morning. "This is a heavily traveled road through our city, with thousands of...
