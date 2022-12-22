Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'Be ready': Bibb Emergency Management Agency shares safety tips ahead of frigid weekend weather
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for freezing temperatures Christmas weekend, the Macon-Bibb Emergency Management Agency is getting ready, too. They have some safety tips for everyone, from travel to staying safe at home. Wednesday night might have been rainy, but it didn't stop Central Georgians from coming out in droves to see the downtown Macon Christmas light display. Some of the visitors say the incoming weather will impact their travel plans.
Macon man takes advantage of freezing temps to create ice sculptures
MACON, Ga. — One Macon man is spreading some cheer of his own while having fun with the frigid weather. The beautiful display created by Robert Hubbard is made from four metal reindeer decorations he keeps in his yard. When it gets cold enough, like it is this weekend,...
41nbc.com
Animal shelters give tips on how to keep your pets safe from the cold
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- As we bundle up for the frigid temperatures, it’s important to make sure our furry friends are prepared for the weather too. According to Sonja Adams, Manager of Animal Enforcement at the Macon-Bibb County Animal Welfare Shelter, it’s important to make sure your pets are prepared for the cold.
'You can tell they care': Warner Robins church opens warming shelter over freezing Christmas weekend
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — When the temperatures get as cold as they will be this weekend, it can get dangerous to be outside. It's especially dangerous for homeless people, who often don't have a safe place to shelter. The Table First Christian Church wants to change that. They opened a temporary cold weather shelter Thursday.
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb Fire Department responds to resident trapped in home
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to a call about a fallen tree on Friday. Overnight, heavy winds blew a tree onto a Macon resident's home. First responders reported the resident called 911 and informed dispatch that they were unable to leave their home. The fire crew...
WMAZ
'It truly is a family affair': Macon mom travels many miles to make holiday lights extravaganza
MACON, Ga. — You may have taken or plan to take your family down to Macon's lights extravaganza this season. Every year, it gets bigger and it couldn't happen without a feisty mom named Jo Ann Josey. Her son is Bryan Nichols. "It was, 'Holy cow, I'm going to...
41nbc.com
Local shelters creating space for homeless to escape freezing temps
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The homeless have no where to go to escape the freezing temperatures. That’s why United to Help Homelessness is working with the Macon Homeless Coalition and Macon-Bibb County to help make sure they can avoid the cold. “We know that the number is getting...
41nbc.com
Macon Transit Authority offers free rides for Christmas
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In light of the Christmas holiday and expected frigid weather conditions, the Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority is offering free bus rides. The free rides begin Thursday, December 22, and go through Saturday, December 24. “MTA is happy to offer free bus service across all our...
41nbc.com
Southern Santa visits families in Houston County
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Southern Santa visited the Olympia Skating Center to give gifts to families that have been impacted by fire or trauma. This year, they gave families a box of gifts from Santa’s sleigh, along with bunt cakes and new bikes. The non-profit organization was...
'Making sure people have what they need': Central Georgia warming centers, shelters preparing for drop in temps
MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia will soon see some of its coldest temperatures in years, those temps dipping as low as 15 degrees this week. Just ahead of Christmas, some people are finishing their shopping or their travel plans. Others may be getting ready to brave severely low temperatures,...
Traffic on Bass and New Forsyth roads in Macon is 'Driving Me Crazy'
MACON, Ga. — They call it rush hour for a reason. Folks are trying to go to and from work and students are trying to do the same for school. In north Macon, traffic builds up at the intersection of Bass and New Forsyth roads. 13WMAZ's Jessica Cha tells...
41nbc.com
Families receive toys during downtown Macon giveaway
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A surprise toy giveaway happened in Downtown Macon Wednesday thanks to a small group of dedicated Maconites. When the Anita Ponder and Friends Feast, an event that provides food for families in need, fell through this year due to unforeseen circumstances, some of the people involved were unhappy about not being able to help Middle Georgians, so organizer Sandy Bryant got a group of sponsors together to help throw a surprise toy giveaway on Cherry Street.
Tiny houses coming to Macon as River Edge battles homelessness
MACON, Ga. — Tiny houses are growing more popular nationwide, but one Macon group sees them as more than a trend. River Edge Behavioral Healthcare sees them as a solution to homelessness in Macon, and more are on the way. The skillet sizzles and utensils clatter as Charles Middleton...
Macon mom and daughter duo giving hundreds of free Christmas toys to families
MACON, Ga. — Wednesday on Cherry Street in downtown Macon, you can get some Christmas gifts for your children. Dr. Anissa Jones is partnering with her mom, Sandra Bryant, to give away hundreds of toys to families in need. The initiative started when they began serving food and giving...
abcnews4.com
Deputies: Woman clipped by train while walking alongside tracks in downtown Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman was hit by a train in Macon Thursday morning. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called to the train tracks under the Second Street Bridge around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Their investigation revealed a woman was "clipped" by a train as she was walking alongside the tracks. They say after she was hit by the train, she walked away.
WMAZ
Macon group gives bikes to kids as reward for reading achievements
A Macon group gave away 50 bicycles to kids who achieved excellence in reading. Children were jumping with excitement with their parents there to capture the moment.
Family says more should have been done for Macon man killed in Pio Nono hit-and-run
MACON, Ga. — After aMacon man died after being struck by a car on December 18, his family says more could've been done to save his life, and more should be done to make sure it doesn't happen again. Family members say Emanuel Jones was just 8 minutes from...
Warner Robins 5-year-old celebrates Christmas and beating cancer at Robins Air Force Base
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — On Thursday at Robins Air Force Base, employees got together to make sure one Warner Robins 5-year-old had a great Christmas. Keason Milton recently finished his last round of chemo therapy treatment. His family was nominated by base members to be their adoptive family for...
wgxa.tv
Middle Georgia rapper spends $15k to help unite families in an unconventional way
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- In the entertainment world, it's become fairly common to read or hear about artists giving away food during the holidays or donating to specific charities and organizations. But an up-and-coming Macon artist has taken a different approach on giving for the holidays. Sean Glover Jr., a.k.a...
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb County reaches milestone with demolition of old restaurant building
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A long-standing landmark in Macon will become the 400th structure torn down in the county's battle against blight. Crews will tear down the building formerly home to Just-a-Biscuit on Vineville Avenue Tuesday morning. "This is a heavily traveled road through our city, with thousands of...
Comments / 0