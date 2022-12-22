ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

Miranda Lambert Is 'A Walking Firework' Wearing This Eye-Popping Look

Miranda Lambert reflected on her three favorite, must-see moments of her Las Vegas residency shortly after announcing additional dates of the high-energy show at Zappos Theater. Lambert highlighted a few standout moments from her Velvet Rodeo residency, including her entrance to the stage (in a way that the award-winning artist...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NME

Watch Pantera cover Black Sabbath, deliver ‘Vulgar Display’ hits at first show in 21 years

Pantera headlined the Hell & Heaven festival in Mexico yesterday (December 2), marking their first live performance in more than 21 years. The groove-metal pioneers’ comeback was announced in July, when surviving members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) signed a deal to reunite the band for a tour. Joining them on guitars and drums, respectively, would be Zakk Wylde (best known as the frontman of Black Label Society and longtime bandmate of Ozzy Osbourne) and Charlie Benante (of Anthrax).
Rolling Stone

The 1975 Finds Everlasting Love in Each Other in Endearing ‘Oh Caroline’ Video

Long live The 1975. In the music video for the band’s all-consuming love song “Oh Caroline,” a deep cut from their fifth studio album Being Funny in a Foreign Language, a grand romance runs its course, but the four-piece’s adoration for one another endures without expiration. The video pictures frontman Matty Healy as an old man, all gray hair attached to an aging body that doesn’t move like it used to, channeling the days of his youth in an empty ballroom. When he spins around, strumming his cane like a guitar, he’s transported back to his time on stage with...
Rolling Stone

The Flaming Lips Want to Treat You to ‘An Evening With’ Them in 2023

The Flaming Lips will return to the road early next year with a short run of West Coast dates. The “An Evening With” tour will reportedly find the Flaming Lips playing two-hour sets filled with material from throughout their extensive catalog. The run will kick off with a pair of shows at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver on Feb. 28 and March 1, followed by dates in Las Vegas and California, wrapping on March 9 at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara.  Tickets for the “An Evening With” tour go on sale Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. local time, with a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
webisjericho.com

Journey Keyboardist Gets Cease-And-Desist Order For Playing His Own Song

There is little love lost between Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain and guitarist Neal Schon. Last month, Schon took legal action against Cain saying he hasn’t been granted access to financial records to Journey’s business dealings. Cain fired back saying Schon’s “reckless spending” is the root of the problem.
FLORIDA STATE
Noisecreep

Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022

We hear everyone loud and clear — support more new bands! Well, welcome to our list of the Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022, where you can catch up on the most exciting up-and-comers of the last year and hopefully discover something new to fall in love with along the way.

