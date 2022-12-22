Read full article on original website
Related
Led Zeppelin: John Bonham Was Mesmerized by 1 Rock and Roll Song, and It’s not Hard to Hear Similarities in His Drumming
Led Zeppelin's John Bonham was mesmerized by one early rock ‘n’ roll tune, and his drumming incorporated parts of the song.
iheart.com
Miranda Lambert Is 'A Walking Firework' Wearing This Eye-Popping Look
Miranda Lambert reflected on her three favorite, must-see moments of her Las Vegas residency shortly after announcing additional dates of the high-energy show at Zappos Theater. Lambert highlighted a few standout moments from her Velvet Rodeo residency, including her entrance to the stage (in a way that the award-winning artist...
NME
Watch Pantera cover Black Sabbath, deliver ‘Vulgar Display’ hits at first show in 21 years
Pantera headlined the Hell & Heaven festival in Mexico yesterday (December 2), marking their first live performance in more than 21 years. The groove-metal pioneers’ comeback was announced in July, when surviving members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) signed a deal to reunite the band for a tour. Joining them on guitars and drums, respectively, would be Zakk Wylde (best known as the frontman of Black Label Society and longtime bandmate of Ozzy Osbourne) and Charlie Benante (of Anthrax).
Watch the Trailer for the New Tanya Tucker-Led Christmas Special ‘A Nashville Country Christmas’
Tanya Tucker, the 64-year-old rowdy Texan, is starring in a romantic Christmas tale. The holiday trailer recently dropped, so you can catch your first glimpse of the new movie. It’s called “A Nashville Country Christmas.” And Tucker is playing a true-to-life character. She’s a country music star in the movie....
Music-Related Things You Didn’t Know About ‘White Christmas’
There are many music-related things about 'White Christmas' that people might not know.
The 1975 Finds Everlasting Love in Each Other in Endearing ‘Oh Caroline’ Video
Long live The 1975. In the music video for the band’s all-consuming love song “Oh Caroline,” a deep cut from their fifth studio album Being Funny in a Foreign Language, a grand romance runs its course, but the four-piece’s adoration for one another endures without expiration. The video pictures frontman Matty Healy as an old man, all gray hair attached to an aging body that doesn’t move like it used to, channeling the days of his youth in an empty ballroom. When he spins around, strumming his cane like a guitar, he’s transported back to his time on stage with...
Watch George Jones Perform Some Classic Country Hits On ‘The Johnny Cash Show’ Back In 1970
Digging into the vaults on this lovely Saturday afternoon and we’re graced with none other than the great George Jones and his April, 1970 appearance on The Johnny Cash Show. Hosted by its namesake, the great Johnny Cash, the show ran for 58 episodes beginning in 1969, ending in...
Judas Priest's Rob Halford salutes Ghost, saying Tobias Forge's band will "refocus and re-energize" rock music
Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford believes Ghost "are an important band on a variety of levels" and picks his favourite song from the Swedish occult rockers
Watch Patty Loveless & George Jones Grace The Stage Together On ‘The George Jones Show’
Man, I wish we still lived in a time when there were good country music TV shows. The Johnny Cash Show, The Dolly Parton Show, The George Jones Show…things were different back then. One of my favorite clips from this era was when George Jones took the stage during...
The sons of Iron Maiden's Janick Gers and Radiohead's Thom Yorke have hooked up for a single
Dylan Gers' Red Skies is on streaming platforms now – with contributions from Noah Yorke
Howard Stern Asked Metallica’s Lars Ulrich If He Can Play Rush Covers on Drums
In an interview with Sirius XM talk radio icon Howard Stern, Metallica's Lars Ulrich was asked about covering other bands and if he would be able to play Rush songs on drums. The topic was broached when discussing Ulrich's participation in the Taylor Hawkins tribute shows in London and Los Angeles, where played on all-star covers of Black Sabbath and AC/DC songs.
The Flaming Lips Want to Treat You to ‘An Evening With’ Them in 2023
The Flaming Lips will return to the road early next year with a short run of West Coast dates. The “An Evening With” tour will reportedly find the Flaming Lips playing two-hour sets filled with material from throughout their extensive catalog. The run will kick off with a pair of shows at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver on Feb. 28 and March 1, followed by dates in Las Vegas and California, wrapping on March 9 at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara. Tickets for the “An Evening With” tour go on sale Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. local time, with a...
Maren Morris Doesn’t Skip Any Steps at Reflective Nashville Headlining Show
Maren Morris pulled out all the stops for her first headlining show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday night (Dec. 2), bringing out a slew of heavy-hitting guests that ran the gamut from Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth to Grammy-nominated “Take Me to Church” singer Hozier. Morris opened...
webisjericho.com
Journey Keyboardist Gets Cease-And-Desist Order For Playing His Own Song
There is little love lost between Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain and guitarist Neal Schon. Last month, Schon took legal action against Cain saying he hasn’t been granted access to financial records to Journey’s business dealings. Cain fired back saying Schon’s “reckless spending” is the root of the problem.
Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022
We hear everyone loud and clear — support more new bands! Well, welcome to our list of the Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022, where you can catch up on the most exciting up-and-comers of the last year and hopefully discover something new to fall in love with along the way.
Comments / 0