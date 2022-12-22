Read full article on original website
Rosemont Market and Wine Bar to Close Permanently at Thompson’s Point in Portland, Maine
If you've visited Thompson's Point in Portland any time recently, you know there has been a lot going on in that little nook of the city. Thompson's Point has seen some construction projects with the Children's Museum of Maine being built and the Rink at Thompson's Point currently undergoing renovations. While the property continues to build, it'll move forward without one notable business, as Rosemont Market and Wine Bar has announced on Instagram that they will be closing their Thompson's Point location permanently.
A Rare, Yellow-Speckled Maine Lobster Caught is a 1 in 30 million Find
Would it be a stay of execution for a lobster that looks more dressed up for Halloween than for Christmas? I know that sentence is a lot, but it will make sense. These photos were posted by Flaherty's Family Farm on social media recently. The Scarborough farm noticed a very special and very rare colored lobster in their catch. The extremely unique-looking lobster is actually spotted yellow. However, you could tell me it was orange and black, and I'd believe you. No matter the color, this is one unique crustacean.
Café Louis Named Best New Restaurant in 2022 by the Portland Press Herald
One of South Portland's newest restaurant hot spots received some tremendous accolades to finish out 2022. Congratulations to Café Louis. The Costa Rican-inspired restaurant received high praise from Maine largest newspaper, the Portland Press Herald. The Press Herald's food editor Andrew Ross awarded Café Louis the title of the...
Iconic Maine Landmark Receives Noticeable Damaged From Storm
For most of us, the first thing we did after waking up this morning, was take stock of how the storm affected our property. Even though the storm had pretty much left Central Maine by late evening on Friday, it was definitely a lot easier to see any damage in the daylight.
Daniel the Hardware Shop Cat Delights Visitors in South Portland, Maine
Being a cat person, this writer always loves hearing about people's fluffy feline companions. When a pet's a local celebrity who brings joy to everyone he or she meets, it makes things all the merrier. Meet Daniel the hardware shop cat. He hangs out at Shoppers True Value Hardware in...
Falmouth, Maine Jewelry Maker is Hiding Gifts in the Portland Area to Be Discovered
Sari Rachel from Falmouth is acting a little like Santa Claus as we get close to Christmas. She's a self-taught metalsmith that makes jewelry by hand to sell on her website, sarirae.com. My girlfriend Michele is a big fan and was excited to see that Sari Rae was doing a...
To the Cat Lady That Was Yelled at in the Walmart in Auburn, Maine
Last night, I went to Walmart in Auburn, Maine, to get some Christmas shopping taken care of. I normally wait until the last minute to shop, and when I do that, I always get stuck in the store with the most people that are exactly like me, a procrastinator. Well,...
Final Performance of ‘Elf’ in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Ended with an Onstage Proposal
I was so thrilled to catch the final performance of the Ogunquit Playhouse's rendition of Elf the Musical last night at the Portsmouth Music Hall. I was smiling from the minute the curtain went up until Buddy took his final bow. It was a delight from start to finish. The...
Rescued Kittens Sent to Maine Are Looking for Forever Homes for Christmas
Christmas is a time for giving. That means it's time to head to your local pet adoption center and give the gift of a new home to a sweet animal who needs it. There's not a better time of year to provide an animal those new digs. Plus, your family will love you for it. And, as someone who has rescued pets his whole life, these sweet angels will love you unconditionally, forever.
What Will Maine Medical Center Do After Buying Union Station Plaza in Portland?
Maine Health, the non-profit organization that owns Maine Medical Center, announced on Thursday that it has purchased the Union Station Plaza on St. John Street in Portland. The shopping plaza is just down the hill on Congress Street from Maine Medical Center. Union Station Plaza is named after the beautiful...
It Wouldn’t Be Christmas With This Portland, Maine Police Officer’s Beautiful Singing
It's become an annual holiday tradition with the Portland Police Department. For the sixth straight year, Portland Police Officer Jeremy Turner has taken some time to sing a Christmas song to share on the Department's Facebook page and they have been nothing but spectacular. Each year, Officer Turner demonstrates his...
Portland Broadcaster John McDonald Dies
John McDonald, a published author and radio broadcaster widely known for his dry humor and conversational style to radio listeners in Portland, Maine, died on Tuesday at the age of 78. His death was confirmed by his son, Jeremiah, who told a local newspaper that McDonald had been in poor...
A deeper look | Beware of who builds your home in Maine
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Life hasn't looked quite the same since COVID-19 took hold of the world nearly three years ago. One major facet of this new reality has been an explosion in the housing market, with prices for existing homes skyrocketing and never cooling quite down to where they once were.
Traveling for Christmas? Here's what to expect in Maine ahead of the storm
PORTLAND, Maine — The holiday rush is on, and this year, the forecast is not in our favor. The busiest holiday travel days are the Wednesday and Friday before Christmas. Approximately 3,000 people will come through TSA each day before Christmas at the Portland International Jetport. Paul Bradbury, the...
From Germany to Maine, plans advance for Enfield biochar plant
Courtesy / Standard Biocarbon Corp. From left, Standard Biocarbon Corp.’s COO Tamara Risser, analyst Kelley Attenborough and CEO Fred Horton, along with PYREG GmbH’s chief science officer Robert Kovach at Portland Harbor as an Eimskip ship brings two pyrolysis machines from Germany. Standard Biocarbon Corp. founders Frederick and...
Multiple crews respond to a fire at a historic house in Gardiner on Christmas Eve
GARDINER, Maine — Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Gardiner on the morning of Christmas Eve. Captain Joshua Johnson with the Gardiner Fire Department told NEWS CENTER Maine six crews from surrounding communities responded to the fire at 3 Dennis Street around 7 a.m. He said two people were in the house at the time of the fire, but they both got out. Johnson said they're now at the hospital.
Crews at scene of person trapped inside flooded home in Old Orchard Beach
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Crews are working to rescue a person in Old Orchard Beach as flood waters continue to rise from Friday's storm. The Old Orchard Beach Fire Department confirmed they are on scene at the home on Porter Road. RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: Flooding in Old Orchard...
Power restored to Portland Jetport after afternoon outage
UPDATE: Power has been restored at the Jetport. Normal operations resumed at 1:55 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: The Portland Jetport is experiencing an airport-wide power outage and has suspended all terminal operations. The outage means the jetport is unable to process flights in the terminal. Airlines are reconnecting passengers with their...
More than 200,000 Central Maine Power and Versant customers across Maine are without power Saturday
More than 200,000 Central Maine Power and Versant customers are without power this morning. CMP reports most of its outages are in York and Cumberland Counties. Versant reports the majority of its outages are in Aroostook, Hancock and Penobscot Counties. In a statement, Central Maine Power said that it had...
Northeast costal flooding from Christmas blizzard could reach 3 feet by Friday's high tide
Heavy rain from a powerful winter storm moving across the country could lead to some coastal flooding concerns along much of the Northeast and New England coasts Friday, especially where snowmelt adds to the water falling from the sky.
