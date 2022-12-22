ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.9 HOM

Rosemont Market and Wine Bar to Close Permanently at Thompson’s Point in Portland, Maine

If you've visited Thompson's Point in Portland any time recently, you know there has been a lot going on in that little nook of the city. Thompson's Point has seen some construction projects with the Children's Museum of Maine being built and the Rink at Thompson's Point currently undergoing renovations. While the property continues to build, it'll move forward without one notable business, as Rosemont Market and Wine Bar has announced on Instagram that they will be closing their Thompson's Point location permanently.
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

A Rare, Yellow-Speckled Maine Lobster Caught is a 1 in 30 million Find

Would it be a stay of execution for a lobster that looks more dressed up for Halloween than for Christmas? I know that sentence is a lot, but it will make sense. These photos were posted by Flaherty's Family Farm on social media recently. The Scarborough farm noticed a very special and very rare colored lobster in their catch. The extremely unique-looking lobster is actually spotted yellow. However, you could tell me it was orange and black, and I'd believe you. No matter the color, this is one unique crustacean.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Rescued Kittens Sent to Maine Are Looking for Forever Homes for Christmas

Christmas is a time for giving. That means it's time to head to your local pet adoption center and give the gift of a new home to a sweet animal who needs it. There's not a better time of year to provide an animal those new digs. Plus, your family will love you for it. And, as someone who has rescued pets his whole life, these sweet angels will love you unconditionally, forever.
KENNEBUNK, ME
Radio Ink

Portland Broadcaster John McDonald Dies

John McDonald, a published author and radio broadcaster widely known for his dry humor and conversational style to radio listeners in Portland, Maine, died on Tuesday at the age of 78. His death was confirmed by his son, Jeremiah, who told a local newspaper that McDonald had been in poor...
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

From Germany to Maine, plans advance for Enfield biochar plant

Courtesy / Standard Biocarbon Corp. From left, Standard Biocarbon Corp.’s COO Tamara Risser, analyst Kelley Attenborough and CEO Fred Horton, along with PYREG GmbH’s chief science officer Robert Kovach at Portland Harbor as an Eimskip ship brings two pyrolysis machines from Germany. Standard Biocarbon Corp. founders Frederick and...
ENFIELD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Multiple crews respond to a fire at a historic house in Gardiner on Christmas Eve

GARDINER, Maine — Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Gardiner on the morning of Christmas Eve. Captain Joshua Johnson with the Gardiner Fire Department told NEWS CENTER Maine six crews from surrounding communities responded to the fire at 3 Dennis Street around 7 a.m. He said two people were in the house at the time of the fire, but they both got out. Johnson said they're now at the hospital.
GARDINER, ME
WMTW

Power restored to Portland Jetport after afternoon outage

UPDATE: Power has been restored at the Jetport. Normal operations resumed at 1:55 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: The Portland Jetport is experiencing an airport-wide power outage and has suspended all terminal operations. The outage means the jetport is unable to process flights in the terminal. Airlines are reconnecting passengers with their...
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

