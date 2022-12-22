ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

WKTV

Hemstroughts Bakery busy at work for the holiday season

UTICA, N.Y. -- Business is bustling at the storefront of Hemstroughts Bakery and Artisanal on Oswego Street in Utica, as the holidays are quickly approaching. Behind the scenes, there's an even bigger operation, online orders. The company has shipped thousands of holiday orders already but, it's not just their famous halfmoons being shipped halfway around the world...they have cheeses, charcuterie boards and breads baked from scratch too!
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Local olive oil company, Sovena USA donates to local charities

ROME, N.Y. -- Local olive oil company and one of the largest in the world, Sovena USA, has been in the holiday spirit, recently donating 100 bottles and $10,000 to local charities. Since Thanksgiving this year, the company located in Rome, donated their GEM Organic Canola Olive Oil to Feed...
ROME, NY
WKTV

What to do with all your holiday waste

UTICA, N.Y. -- With all the tinsel, trimmings, wrapping and feasts that come with the holiday season, also comes a lot of waste. NEWSChannel 2 checked in with representatives from the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority to find out what can be recycled and what needs to be thrown in the trash.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

25 dogs taken in at SPCA in less than 24 hours: Fosters needed

WEST EDMESTON, NY (WKTV) - The Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown is dealing with an emergency situation ahead of the Christmas holiday. They need people to step up and help foster 25 dogs they unexpectedly took in. The dogs were outside and did not have proper shelter for this weekend's temperatures.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
WKTV

Nutcracker collection set up at Tiny's Bar and Grill

UTICA, N.Y. -- The iconic Tiny's Bar and Grill, while still up for sale, is still open for business and that means the nutcrackers are out on display for all to see. There's still time to get a glimpse of the amazing collection of nutcrackers, that Tiny's has accumulated over the years. For the owner, collecting them and showing them off to those who come from far and wide is pure joy during the holiday season.
UTICA, NY
mylittlefalls.com

New smoke shop open on Main Street

Okbah Ahmed stands behind the counter at his new smoke shop at 566 E Main Street in Little Falls. A new smoke shop has opened at 556 E Main St in Little Falls. One of the owners, Okbah Ahmed, said that his father and cousin were looking around for a new location and found this spot on Main, and said, let’s open here.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
WKTV

Downed trees make for treacherous travel

ORISKANY, NY (WKTV) - Oneida and Madison counties are under travel advisories. Trees are down in roadways around the region making for treacherous travel. One home on Utica Street in Oriskany had the top of a tree come down on top of the home. We are hearing reports of trees...
ORISKANY, NY
localsyr.com

NewsChannel 9 team helps bring airport passenger to safety

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a chance encounter when NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore and Ben Augustine found passenger Peter Einset walking on the side of the road at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Our crew was heading to the airport to talk with passengers about the storm canceling flights...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Electrical fire displaces five people in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- An electrical fire that began on the porch of a Syracuse home has displaced five people early Friday morning. Around 6 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on the 200 block of Mather Street, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Temporary water outage in Oneonta on River Street Tuesday

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- The DPW will be on River Street in Oneonta on Dec. 27, replacing a service valve for Corning Inc, causing a temporary water outage. The outage will begin at 9 a.m. and affect these residents:. 274 River Street. 270 River Street. 264 River Street. Following water service...
ONEONTA, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

Lottery winner among us

The New York Lottery announced multiple top-prize winning tickets sold for the Dec 21 Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were sold at:. S & N Kwik Mart at 101A N. Main St. in Florida, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $18,679.50. Kings Park Mini Mart Corp at 7 Main...
KINGS PARK, NY
Syracuse.com

Here’s how winter storm will likely unfold in Central NY as Christmas holiday begins

Syracuse, N.Y. -- As a winter storm slams the middle of the country and makes its way east, the picture for Central New York is getting clearer. Entering the Christmas weekend, the region is likely to get hit by heavy rain, flash freezing of roads, high winds and dangerously low wind chills, the National Weather Service said. The brunt of the storm comes on Friday, just as many people will hit the road to visit friends and family.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Medical spa opens at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group in New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A medical spa and wellness center has opened at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group in New Hartford. Elite Medical Spa & Wellness Institute is in the new building at 117 Busines Park and is under the direction of Slocum-Dickson’s plastic surgeon, Dr. Sephan Barrientos, MD. The...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WIBX 950

Longest Snow Tubing Runs in New York Opening for Christmas Break

The longest snow tubing runs in New York are only an hour away from Utica. Despite many thinking Hunter Mountain has the longest runs at 1000 feet, Maple Ridge Snow Park in Lowville, New York, is actually home to the longest snow tubing lanes in the state at over 1200 feet. And there's even a 100-foot vertical drop.
LOWVILLE, NY

