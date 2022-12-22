Read full article on original website
Local mom of five goes to Salvation Army Christmas Bureau Distribution for 18th year in a row
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army held its annual Christmas Bureau Distribution Day on Wednesday, December 21. The annual event was held from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Oncenter in Syracuse. The holiday season can be tough for many people, including parents, like Melissa Deitz. “I am going through a little bit […]
Hemstroughts Bakery busy at work for the holiday season
UTICA, N.Y. -- Business is bustling at the storefront of Hemstroughts Bakery and Artisanal on Oswego Street in Utica, as the holidays are quickly approaching. Behind the scenes, there's an even bigger operation, online orders. The company has shipped thousands of holiday orders already but, it's not just their famous halfmoons being shipped halfway around the world...they have cheeses, charcuterie boards and breads baked from scratch too!
Local olive oil company, Sovena USA donates to local charities
ROME, N.Y. -- Local olive oil company and one of the largest in the world, Sovena USA, has been in the holiday spirit, recently donating 100 bottles and $10,000 to local charities. Since Thanksgiving this year, the company located in Rome, donated their GEM Organic Canola Olive Oil to Feed...
What to do with all your holiday waste
UTICA, N.Y. -- With all the tinsel, trimmings, wrapping and feasts that come with the holiday season, also comes a lot of waste. NEWSChannel 2 checked in with representatives from the Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority to find out what can be recycled and what needs to be thrown in the trash.
Food Bank donations triple after David Muir featured Dinosaur’s charity chips on ABC World News Tonight
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Donations to the Food Back of Central New York tripled last week the day after the organization was featured on ABC World News Tonight. On his evening broadcast last Wednesday, Syracuse-area native David Muir visited Dinosaur Bar-B-Que’s Brooklyn location and interviewed owner, John Stage.
25 dogs taken in at SPCA in less than 24 hours: Fosters needed
WEST EDMESTON, NY (WKTV) - The Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown is dealing with an emergency situation ahead of the Christmas holiday. They need people to step up and help foster 25 dogs they unexpectedly took in. The dogs were outside and did not have proper shelter for this weekend's temperatures.
Nutcracker collection set up at Tiny's Bar and Grill
UTICA, N.Y. -- The iconic Tiny's Bar and Grill, while still up for sale, is still open for business and that means the nutcrackers are out on display for all to see. There's still time to get a glimpse of the amazing collection of nutcrackers, that Tiny's has accumulated over the years. For the owner, collecting them and showing them off to those who come from far and wide is pure joy during the holiday season.
New smoke shop open on Main Street
Okbah Ahmed stands behind the counter at his new smoke shop at 566 E Main Street in Little Falls. A new smoke shop has opened at 556 E Main St in Little Falls. One of the owners, Okbah Ahmed, said that his father and cousin were looking around for a new location and found this spot on Main, and said, let’s open here.
CNY local cherishes Feast of the Seven Fishes, a beloved Italian tradition
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As people prepare for the merriest time of the year, many are in the kitchen doing what they love, preparing meals for their families. One of those meals is a beloved Italian tradition, the Feast of the Seven Fishes. On Christmas Eve, families come together to have a feast that usually […]
Christmas 2022: What’s open, closed on Christmas Day (and Monday, Dec. 26)?
Christmas Day, December 25, has been a federal holiday in the U.S. since 1870. Christians celebrate Christmas as the anniversary of the birth of Jesus Christ, and modern celebrations include exchanging gifts, decorating Christmas trees, singing holiday songs, and Santa Claus delivering presents around the world. Christmas 2022 falls on Sunday, Dec. 25.
Downed trees make for treacherous travel
ORISKANY, NY (WKTV) - Oneida and Madison counties are under travel advisories. Trees are down in roadways around the region making for treacherous travel. One home on Utica Street in Oriskany had the top of a tree come down on top of the home. We are hearing reports of trees...
He’s a Mean One! Rome Police Share Hilarious Christmas Video with the Grinch
No better way to get into the holiday spirit than a laugh from your local law enforcement. The City of Rome Police Department is back again with their annual Christmas video. For the past two years, they have put something fun together to help Central New Yorkers get into the holiday spirit.
NewsChannel 9 team helps bring airport passenger to safety
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a chance encounter when NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore and Ben Augustine found passenger Peter Einset walking on the side of the road at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Our crew was heading to the airport to talk with passengers about the storm canceling flights...
Electrical fire displaces five people in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An electrical fire that began on the porch of a Syracuse home has displaced five people early Friday morning. Around 6 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on the 200 block of Mather Street, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
Live storm update: See current conditions across the north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Travel bans are in effect throughout the north country. That’s because of heavy snowfalls in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties. 7 News anchor Jeff Cole and weather forecaster John Kubis took to the air Saturday morning to update viewers about conditions in the area.
Temporary water outage in Oneonta on River Street Tuesday
ONEONTA, N.Y. -- The DPW will be on River Street in Oneonta on Dec. 27, replacing a service valve for Corning Inc, causing a temporary water outage. The outage will begin at 9 a.m. and affect these residents:. 274 River Street. 270 River Street. 264 River Street. Following water service...
Lottery winner among us
The New York Lottery announced multiple top-prize winning tickets sold for the Dec 21 Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were sold at:. S & N Kwik Mart at 101A N. Main St. in Florida, which sold one prize-winning ticket worth $18,679.50. Kings Park Mini Mart Corp at 7 Main...
Here’s how winter storm will likely unfold in Central NY as Christmas holiday begins
Syracuse, N.Y. -- As a winter storm slams the middle of the country and makes its way east, the picture for Central New York is getting clearer. Entering the Christmas weekend, the region is likely to get hit by heavy rain, flash freezing of roads, high winds and dangerously low wind chills, the National Weather Service said. The brunt of the storm comes on Friday, just as many people will hit the road to visit friends and family.
Medical spa opens at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group in New Hartford
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A medical spa and wellness center has opened at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group in New Hartford. Elite Medical Spa & Wellness Institute is in the new building at 117 Busines Park and is under the direction of Slocum-Dickson’s plastic surgeon, Dr. Sephan Barrientos, MD. The...
Longest Snow Tubing Runs in New York Opening for Christmas Break
The longest snow tubing runs in New York are only an hour away from Utica. Despite many thinking Hunter Mountain has the longest runs at 1000 feet, Maple Ridge Snow Park in Lowville, New York, is actually home to the longest snow tubing lanes in the state at over 1200 feet. And there's even a 100-foot vertical drop.
