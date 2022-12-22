Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Related
Seattle Fire responds to hundreds of 911 calls during winter storm
SEATTLE — As road conditions improved and temperatures rose around the Seattle area Friday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted it is no longer advising people delay non-essential travel. But that wasn't before a large number of emergency calls throughout the day. Seattle Fire responded to a...
q13fox.com
Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood coated in ice after freezing rain
Numerous law enforcement agencies are asking people to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. Many areas across the Puget Sound region were completely draped in a layer of ice from a overnight freezing rain event.
q13fox.com
Homeowners dealing with frozen, bursting pipes after storm
KENT, Wash. - As freezing rain hit the Pacific Northwest on Friday, homeowners are now dealing with frozen or burst pipes as a result. "That problem is going to stick around," said Pat Pawlak, public information officer at Puget Sound Fire. "The ice will go away, but then we’re going to have these issues with broken water pipes."
KGMI
Flood Watch in effect for Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Whatcom and Skagit Counties and other parts of central western Washington. Excessive rainfall and melting snow could cause rivers to swell. Urban flooding is likely as rainfall contributes to melting snow. An inch or more...
Seattle, Washington
City of Seattle Winter Event Update: Dangerously Cold Temperatures and Freezing Rain Ahead; Avoid Travel if Possible
The City of Seattle is tracking this week’s cold weather system and activating our response teams as needed. This blog will be updated with the latest on places to get indoors and out of the cold; critical infrastructure status; changes to City services; and tips to stay warm and safe. Sign up for AlertSeattle, the City’s official emergency alert system, to get updates on service impacts.
q13fox.com
Ice Storm: If the Seattle traffic anchor can't make it to work, it's probably not safe to drive
An ice storm in the Puget Sound has created a thin layer of ice over the greater Seattle area. Freezing rain has turned roadways and sidewalks into ice rinks. FOX 13's Traffic Anchor Adam Gehrke was supposed to drive into work today, but the roads are so treacherous he's reporting from home. This may be a sign that others around Western Washington should do the same.
See Videos of Seattle Cars Sliding & Crashing in Ice Storm 2022
The videos I post below are so crazy that they almost don't seem real. Seattle was recently hit with a large storm freezing the entire city in ice. The roads were so slick that you could barely stand on them, so driving would be impossible. Some Seattle residents tried to brave the ice and it resulted in chaotic results all over the city.
q13fox.com
Deputy slips while helping driver in Western Washington's ice storm
A Kitsap County Sheriff's deputy slipped on a sheet of ice as they were helping a driver who was stuck. This ice storm that made its way over the greater Seattle area has created horrendous driving conditions, and cancelled hundreds of flights out of Sea-Tac Airport.
KHQ Right Now
All flights into and out of Seattle and Portland canceled due to freezing rain and snow
PORTLAND, Oreg. - More than 80 additional flights have been canceled at the Seattle-Tacoma international Airport due to winter weather. Crews are working to de-ice runways and planes as fast as possible. Last Updated: Dec. 23 at 11:30 a.m. According to the Seattle-Tacoma international airport one runway is now open...
q13fox.com
Ice storm flash freezes Pierce County, Washington (8:00 a.m.)
An ice storm has covered almost the entire Puget Sound region in a layer of ice. Freezing rain has created treacherous driving conditions in most areas. FOX 13's Chynna Greene takes a closer look at what conditions look like in Pierce County.
q13fox.com
Freezing rain, ice, and snow hitting the region overnight
SEATTLE - Frigid cold temperatures took over the region again Thursday with only a high of 25 at the airport. We haven't been temperatures this cold at Sea-Tac since Nov. 23, 2010. Other locations north along the I-5 corridor were even cooler, like Bellingham at just 20!. The much-anticipated warm...
Volunteers walk nearly an hour in ice storm to care for animals at Renton sanctuary
RENTON, Wash. — Some dedicated volunteers walked for nearly an hour to take care of animals amid Friday's ice storm. Road closures, flight cancellations and power outages complicated the busy holiday week. While many stayed off the roads, two volunteers in Renton decided they simply couldn’t stay home because there were animals in need.
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Icy West Seattle streets to avoid
9:32 PM: We’re now down into the 20s, and even without more snow (yet), ice is a major road danger and we’re getting some reader reports. First, Rosalie Miller – who usually contributes nature photos – has sent a different kind of photo tonight:. That’s both...
q13fox.com
Harborview Medical Center sees at least 70 patients for slips, falls during ice storm
SEATTLE - Officials at Harborview Medical Center say they've seen at least 70 patients on Friday who were injured as a result from falling while walking on icy sidewalks or streets. People were treated for injuries on their wrist, arm, leg, pelvis, shoulder and head. Some patients were treated and...
redmond-reporter.com
Ice storm coming? National Weather Service says it is
It’s reportedly time for renditions of “Ice Ice Baby,” “Cold as Ice” and “Baby It’s Cold Outside” as the National Weather Service predicts ice accumulations in the next 24 hours or so for portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington. Or...
q13fox.com
Tonight's Forecast: Snow and ice SLOWLY melting
Seattle - Temperatures will gradually start to warm up overnight. As this happens, ice will continue to be a problem! The good news is the ice and snow WILL melt - but we'll have to be on the lookout for urban flooding. Here is a look at the warmup taking place overnight:
davyjoneslockerroom.com
Seattle has turned into one giant ice rink
Wherever you live, one thing is probably true right now: it is cold. The greater Seattle area is in the middle of the iciest time in recent memory. Planes have been grounded, public transportation shut down, and the most confident winter drivers are...not succeeding in getting around downtown. However!. Seattle...
KING-5
King County Metro will operate on 65 core bus routes Friday due to expected icy conditions
KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County Metro will shift bus service to focus on 65 core bus routes on Friday ahead of an expected freezing rainstorm. The Emergency Snow Network (ESN) will be in effect from 4 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. The routes...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: It’s slippery out there — weather-related closures
The City of Edmonds noted the following roads were closed Wednesday morning, although “decisions on road closures can be made at any time due to evolving road conditions.”. – 242nd Street Southwest from 92nd to 88th Avenues West. Edmonds City Hall and the Frances Anderson Center will remain closed...
Comments / 0