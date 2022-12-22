ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KING 5

Seattle Fire responds to hundreds of 911 calls during winter storm

SEATTLE — As road conditions improved and temperatures rose around the Seattle area Friday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted it is no longer advising people delay non-essential travel. But that wasn't before a large number of emergency calls throughout the day. Seattle Fire responded to a...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Homeowners dealing with frozen, bursting pipes after storm

KENT, Wash. - As freezing rain hit the Pacific Northwest on Friday, homeowners are now dealing with frozen or burst pipes as a result. "That problem is going to stick around," said Pat Pawlak, public information officer at Puget Sound Fire. "The ice will go away, but then we’re going to have these issues with broken water pipes."
KENT, WA
KGMI

Flood Watch in effect for Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Whatcom and Skagit Counties and other parts of central western Washington. Excessive rainfall and melting snow could cause rivers to swell. Urban flooding is likely as rainfall contributes to melting snow. An inch or more...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle Winter Event Update: Dangerously Cold Temperatures and Freezing Rain Ahead; Avoid Travel if Possible

The City of Seattle is tracking this week’s cold weather system and activating our response teams as needed. This blog will be updated with the latest on places to get indoors and out of the cold; critical infrastructure status; changes to City services; and tips to stay warm and safe. Sign up for AlertSeattle, the City’s official emergency alert system, to get updates on service impacts.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Ice Storm: If the Seattle traffic anchor can't make it to work, it's probably not safe to drive

An ice storm in the Puget Sound has created a thin layer of ice over the greater Seattle area. Freezing rain has turned roadways and sidewalks into ice rinks. FOX 13's Traffic Anchor Adam Gehrke was supposed to drive into work today, but the roads are so treacherous he's reporting from home. This may be a sign that others around Western Washington should do the same.
SEATTLE, WA
NEWStalk 870

See Videos of Seattle Cars Sliding & Crashing in Ice Storm 2022

The videos I post below are so crazy that they almost don't seem real. Seattle was recently hit with a large storm freezing the entire city in ice. The roads were so slick that you could barely stand on them, so driving would be impossible. Some Seattle residents tried to brave the ice and it resulted in chaotic results all over the city.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Freezing rain, ice, and snow hitting the region overnight

SEATTLE - Frigid cold temperatures took over the region again Thursday with only a high of 25 at the airport. We haven't been temperatures this cold at Sea-Tac since Nov. 23, 2010. Other locations north along the I-5 corridor were even cooler, like Bellingham at just 20!. The much-anticipated warm...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Icy West Seattle streets to avoid

9:32 PM: We’re now down into the 20s, and even without more snow (yet), ice is a major road danger and we’re getting some reader reports. First, Rosalie Miller – who usually contributes nature photos – has sent a different kind of photo tonight:. That’s both...
SEATTLE, WA
redmond-reporter.com

Ice storm coming? National Weather Service says it is

It’s reportedly time for renditions of “Ice Ice Baby,” “Cold as Ice” and “Baby It’s Cold Outside” as the National Weather Service predicts ice accumulations in the next 24 hours or so for portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington. Or...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Tonight's Forecast: Snow and ice SLOWLY melting

Seattle - Temperatures will gradually start to warm up overnight. As this happens, ice will continue to be a problem! The good news is the ice and snow WILL melt - but we'll have to be on the lookout for urban flooding. Here is a look at the warmup taking place overnight:
SEATTLE, WA
davyjoneslockerroom.com

Seattle has turned into one giant ice rink

Wherever you live, one thing is probably true right now: it is cold. The greater Seattle area is in the middle of the iciest time in recent memory. Planes have been grounded, public transportation shut down, and the most confident winter drivers are...not succeeding in getting around downtown. However!. Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: It’s slippery out there — weather-related closures

The City of Edmonds noted the following roads were closed Wednesday morning, although “decisions on road closures can be made at any time due to evolving road conditions.”. – 242nd Street Southwest from 92nd to 88th Avenues West. Edmonds City Hall and the Frances Anderson Center will remain closed...
EDMONDS, WA

