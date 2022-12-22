Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes near Hydesville, CA
The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck 4.9 miles from Hydesville in Northern California on Saturday. The quake hit at 11:33 a.m. local time at a depth of 20 kilometers. There was no initial word on damage or injury resulting from the quake. Over 300 people reported feeling the quake on the USGS site.
krcrtv.com
4.1 Magnitude Earthquake hits Humboldt County just days after previous one
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CALIF. — Four days after a historic 6.4 magnitude earthquake, Humboldt County residents received a smaller, though still significant, shake today. According to the USGS Earthquake Map, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit the coast around 11:33 AM today. The map says the quake started eight kilometers east of Hydesville, and sent shockwaves throughout much of the North Coast.
sanjoseinside.com
Humboldt County Quake Revives Seismic Safety Debate
That was the question undoubtedly on many residents’ minds after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Humboldt County in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, resulting in two deaths and at least 12 injuries; damaging homes, roads, bridges, water and gas lines and other critical infrastructure; and leaving about 57,000 PG&E customers without power and many without water.
lostcoastoutpost.com
4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes NorCal
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook things up a bit on the morning of Christmas Eve, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake struck at 11:33 a.m. just 4.9 miles east of Hydesville, California. USGS says the quake’s epicenter was just over 12.5 miles below the surface. This is […]
SFGate
'Living here isn't easy to begin with.' How an earthquake brought people together
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — I woke Tuesday morning to a phone call from my editor before 8 a.m. — earlier than usual — with the kind of assignment you can't plan for. There had been an earthquake. A big one. Could I drive five hours north from my home in Sacramento to Humboldt County? Now?
Northern California town grapples with toll of quake on homes, water
RIO DELL, Calif. (AP) — Outside the Dollar General, the store manager ticked off the items she had to share with families trying to jumpstart their lives after an earthquake jolted them from their beds and cut off the town’s water and power. “Batteries or candles?” a worker asked a woman toting a toddler on […]
SFGate
It will be a red-tagged Christmas for those whose homes were wrecked in 6.4 quake
RIO DELL, Calif. — As aftershocks rumbled and crews worked across Humboldt County on Wednesday afternoon to restore water and power knocked out by the powerful earthquake that struck earlier this week, Kevin Mcniece rushed to his former home, hoping to beat a code enforcement team so he could grab some of his possessions before access was blocked.
Community comes together as it grapples with toll of devastating Humboldt Co. earthquake
Walking through CC Market & Deli, owner Gurpreet Singh says the cleanup following the 6.4 earthquake that rattled Humboldt County early Tuesday morning is overwhelming.
How does an earthquake in the ocean cause a tsunami?
(KTXL) - A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck a few miles offshore from Humboldt County and damaged homes and roadways and caused power outages, but did not cause a tsunami, according to the National Weather Service. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a tsunami is a series of giant waves caused by earthquakes or […]
KTVU FOX 2
Earthquake stopped sale of Rio Dell home, now unsafe and red-tagged
RIO DELL, Calif. - A couple from Rio Dell was in the process of selling their first home when a 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked Humboldt County Tuesday morning, causing the house to become unsafe and uninhabitable. Shane and Jacqui McIntosh, who are both in their twenties, moved into their home on...
kymkemp.com
Resources Identified for Those Impacted by the Earthquake on Tuesday
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Recovery efforts continue following Tuesday’s M6.4 earthquake. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) remains activated and is coordinating with local, regional and state partners to provide resources to communities impacted by the earthquake. CLEANUP ASSISTANCE.
Humboldt County Earthquake Caused Structural Damage, Power Outages, and Injuries
Residents of Northern California were subject to an unexpected and very rude awakening on Tuesday, Dec. 20, after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake shook Humboldt County. Around 2:30 a.m. PT, thousands lost power, homes and buildings sustained different degrees of damage, and a number people have been injured. The earthquake hit 11...
Widespread damage, outages reported in Humboldt County after 6.4 magnitude quake
The USGS is reporting a 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook up parts of Humboldt County early Tuesday morning. The post Widespread damage, outages reported in Humboldt County after 6.4 magnitude quake appeared first on KION546.
lookout.co
Destruction, tears and tenacity in California towns battered by earthquake
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Combing their homes with flashlights in the darkness, residents of the rural communities of the Eel River Valley could only sense what damage Tuesday’s earthquake had brought to their lives five days before Christmas.
kymkemp.com
30 Residences and One Commercial Structure Determined Structurally Unsafe as Inspections Continue Following 6.3 Quake
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES):. Recovery efforts continue following yesterday’s 6.4M earthquake causing significant damages to the Eel River Valley community. CURRENT SITUATION. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) remains activated and is coordinating with local, regional and...
Deadly earthquake rocks Humboldt County
Emergency services are reporting 2 dead and 11 injured, a staggering parallel to the 2003 earthquake that rocked northern San Luis Obispo County that killed 2 people.
North Coast Journal
NCJ Preview: The Big Quake, Underreported Stories and Disco Baking
We're looking at the evolving impacts of the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that hit Humboldt County in the early hours of Dec. 20, as well as the resources and recovery efforts. This week's cover story has underreported stories from around the country and the billionaire takeover of news media. And if you're still baking holiday cookies and treats, we've got a look at Cal Poly Humboldt alum Esteban Castillo's disco-fabulous Chicano Bakes cookbook. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on local stories.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 10 p.m.] Fernbridge Reopens!
Although there is no official word yet, Fernbridge has reopened to one-way controlled traffic–see photo above. Caltrans Facebook page and its QuickMap Service have yet to show the bridge open so we caution that travelers should be prepared for conditions to change. But at this time, vehicles are passing over the bridge.
Quake-damaged communities face daunting recovery following Humboldt County shaker
FORTUNA, Humboldt County -- Some communities damaged in Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake on the Humboldt County coast are looking at a challenging road to recovery.Crews have been working around the clock to repair the Fernbridge, the main route in and out of the town of Ferndale closest to Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake. While the bridge was expected to open as soon as Wednesday evening, other communities damaged in the quake will take much longer to fix.Pull up anything on Google maps in the Eureka area and it will say that accessibility may be affected by the Ferndale Earthquake. In communities...
Comments / 0