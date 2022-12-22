ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes near Hydesville, CA

The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck 4.9 miles from Hydesville in Northern California on Saturday. The quake hit at 11:33 a.m. local time at a depth of 20 kilometers. There was no initial word on damage or injury resulting from the quake. Over 300 people reported feeling the quake on the USGS site.
HYDESVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

4.1 Magnitude Earthquake hits Humboldt County just days after previous one

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CALIF. — Four days after a historic 6.4 magnitude earthquake, Humboldt County residents received a smaller, though still significant, shake today. According to the USGS Earthquake Map, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit the coast around 11:33 AM today. The map says the quake started eight kilometers east of Hydesville, and sent shockwaves throughout much of the North Coast.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Humboldt County Quake Revives Seismic Safety Debate

That was the question undoubtedly on many residents’ minds after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Humboldt County in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, resulting in two deaths and at least 12 injuries; damaging homes, roads, bridges, water and gas lines and other critical infrastructure; and leaving about 57,000 PG&E customers without power and many without water.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes NorCal

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook things up a bit on the morning of Christmas Eve, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake struck at 11:33 a.m. just 4.9 miles east of Hydesville, California. USGS says the quake’s epicenter was just over 12.5 miles below the surface. This is […]
HYDESVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

How does an earthquake in the ocean cause a tsunami?

(KTXL) - A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck a few miles offshore from Humboldt County and damaged homes and roadways and caused power outages, but did not cause a tsunami, according to the National Weather Service. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a tsunami is a series of giant waves caused by earthquakes or […]
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Resources Identified for Those Impacted by the Earthquake on Tuesday

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Recovery efforts continue following Tuesday’s M6.4 earthquake. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) remains activated and is coordinating with local, regional and state partners to provide resources to communities impacted by the earthquake. CLEANUP ASSISTANCE.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

30 Residences and One Commercial Structure Determined Structurally Unsafe as Inspections Continue Following 6.3 Quake

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES):. Recovery efforts continue following yesterday’s 6.4M earthquake causing significant damages to the Eel River Valley community. CURRENT SITUATION. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) remains activated and is coordinating with local, regional and...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

NCJ Preview: The Big Quake, Underreported Stories and Disco Baking

We're looking at the evolving impacts of the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that hit Humboldt County in the early hours of Dec. 20, as well as the resources and recovery efforts. This week's cover story has underreported stories from around the country and the billionaire takeover of news media. And if you're still baking holiday cookies and treats, we've got a look at Cal Poly Humboldt alum Esteban Castillo's disco-fabulous Chicano Bakes cookbook. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on local stories.
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 10 p.m.] Fernbridge Reopens!

Although there is no official word yet, Fernbridge has reopened to one-way controlled traffic–see photo above. Caltrans Facebook page and its QuickMap Service have yet to show the bridge open so we caution that travelers should be prepared for conditions to change. But at this time, vehicles are passing over the bridge.
CBS San Francisco

Quake-damaged communities face daunting recovery following Humboldt County shaker

FORTUNA, Humboldt County -- Some communities damaged in Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake on the Humboldt County coast are looking at a challenging road to recovery.Crews have been working around the clock to repair the Fernbridge, the main route in and out of the town of Ferndale closest to Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake. While the bridge was expected to open as soon as Wednesday evening, other communities damaged in the quake will take much longer to fix.Pull up anything on Google maps in the Eureka area and it will say that accessibility may be affected by the Ferndale Earthquake. In communities...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy