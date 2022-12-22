ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Mexican police find 660 pounds of fentanyl in coconuts

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Mexico say police found 660 pounds (300 kilograms) of fentanyl pills packed into coconuts. The coconuts were found in a truck traveling on a highway in the northern border state of Sonora. Prosecutors said the truck was detected Thursday on a road that runs along the Gulf of California, The post Mexican police find 660 pounds of fentanyl in coconuts appeared first on KION546.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Drug lord's whereabouts unknown as Mexico presses U.S. for answers

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday urged the United States to reveal the whereabouts of a notorious drug trafficker whose name has disappeared from the U.S. prison register.Edgar Valdez Villarreal, a Mexican-American nicknamed "La Barbie" for his fair complexion, was captured by Mexico in 2010 and extradited to the United States, where he was sentenced to 49 years in prison.Media reports recently revealed that the former henchman of the Beltran-Leyva cartel no longer appears in a search of the Federal Bureau of Prisons' online register of inmates."The United States government has to clear it up as soon as...
TEXAS STATE
Vice

The Mexican Army Refused to Capture El Chapo's Sons After a DEA Tip

Mexico’s Army refused to arrest two of convicted drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán sons following an alert from the DEA that they had their location, according to leaked documents reported by Mexican media. The email exchange happened three years before a disastrous operation to...
Vice

Video Shows Cartel Raiding a Shelter They Thought Was a Stash House

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, México—It was after midnight when migrants sleeping in a shelter on the outskirts of the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juárez heard a loud noise at the front door. No one had time to say anything before at least seven armed men burst in and started asking everyone to step outside and form a line.
Vice

A Cartel Boss Nicknamed ‘Tony Montana’ Was Just Arrested in Mexico

The brother of one of the world’s most wanted drug lords — El Mencho — was just arrested in Mexico. Authorities arrested Antonio Oseguera Cervantes, alias “Tony Montana,” for his role in helping to run the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG for its Spanish acronym.) The CJNG was founded around 2012 by his younger brother, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes aka El Mencho, and quickly became one of the most widespread and ruthless criminal organizations on Earth.
MONTANA STATE
CBS DFW

7 suspected cartel gunmen killed in shootout near U.S.-Mexico border

Seven people were killed in a shootout between Mexico's army and suspected drug cartel gunmen in the northern border city of Nuevo Laredo on Wednesday.The shootings were the second time in as many weeks that large-scale violence has hit Nuevo Laredo, across the border from Laredo, Texas.Police in the border state of Tamaulipas said that military personnel were attacked, and that no soldiers were killed, but seven presumed attackers died.The shootout took place on a roadway about 3 miles from the U.S. border. State police said there had been "risk situations" — usually a reference to gunfire — at several...
LAREDO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy