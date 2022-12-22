Read full article on original website
Arizona border officers find more than 700,000 fentanyl pills hidden in train arriving from Mexico
Border officers in Arizona found more than 700,000 fentanyl pills in a train car coming from Mexico, authorities said.
Mexican police find 660 pounds of fentanyl in coconuts
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Mexico say police found 660 pounds (300 kilograms) of fentanyl pills packed into coconuts. The coconuts were found in a truck traveling on a highway in the northern border state of Sonora. Prosecutors said the truck was detected Thursday on a road that runs along the Gulf of California, The post Mexican police find 660 pounds of fentanyl in coconuts appeared first on KION546.
Labs making fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills discovered in Northeast Ohio
DEA has issued a warning after testing at their laboratory revealed 6 out of 10 pills confiscated are fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills.
Drug lord's whereabouts unknown as Mexico presses U.S. for answers
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday urged the United States to reveal the whereabouts of a notorious drug trafficker whose name has disappeared from the U.S. prison register.Edgar Valdez Villarreal, a Mexican-American nicknamed "La Barbie" for his fair complexion, was captured by Mexico in 2010 and extradited to the United States, where he was sentenced to 49 years in prison.Media reports recently revealed that the former henchman of the Beltran-Leyva cartel no longer appears in a search of the Federal Bureau of Prisons' online register of inmates."The United States government has to clear it up as soon as...
Two men sold 120,000 fake oxycodone laced with fentanyl through dark web, encrypted messaging apps
Two men were indicted for allegedly using the dark web to sell more than 120,000 fake oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl to thousands of customers across the country.
The Mexican Army Refused to Capture El Chapo's Sons After a DEA Tip
Mexico’s Army refused to arrest two of convicted drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán sons following an alert from the DEA that they had their location, according to leaked documents reported by Mexican media. The email exchange happened three years before a disastrous operation to...
Video Shows Cartel Raiding a Shelter They Thought Was a Stash House
CIUDAD JUÁREZ, México—It was after midnight when migrants sleeping in a shelter on the outskirts of the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juárez heard a loud noise at the front door. No one had time to say anything before at least seven armed men burst in and started asking everyone to step outside and form a line.
Notorious drug cartel kidnaps Mexican army colonel while he was on vacation
The Mexican army said late Friday that the violent Jalisco drug cartel has kidnapped a colonel who commanded a detachment in the gang-dominated northern border city of Nuevo Laredo, across from Laredo, Texas. The kidnapping of Col. José Isidro Grimaldo Muñoz occurred farther south while he was on vacation in...
Border Patrol: Officers find $3M worth of meth concealed with carrots at US-Mexico border
(Gray News) - Officers say they were able to seize a concealed shipment of methamphetamine worth millions of dollars from entering the United States. According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, more than $3 million worth of meth was discovered in a shipment of carrots at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility in San Diego on Dec. 1.
Del Rio Border Agents Intercept Huge Wave of Illegal Migrants Crossing the Rio Grande Thursday
DEL RIO – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector encountered a large group of 704 illegal migrants, in a single event, shortly after they illegally entered the United States. On Dec. 8, at approximately 3:20 a.m., a large group of migrants illegally crossed the Rio Grande...
Border Patrol Has a Busy Weekend With Fentanyl Seizures Including One Of The Largest In History
The United States Customs and Border Patrol has been very busy, not only with the influx of migrants continuing to come over the border but also with a large amount of fentanyl attempting to be brought across the border. According to the Drug Enforcement Agency or DEA, a major point of entry for fentanyl is the Southwest border.
A Cartel Boss Nicknamed ‘Tony Montana’ Was Just Arrested in Mexico
The brother of one of the world’s most wanted drug lords — El Mencho — was just arrested in Mexico. Authorities arrested Antonio Oseguera Cervantes, alias “Tony Montana,” for his role in helping to run the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG for its Spanish acronym.) The CJNG was founded around 2012 by his younger brother, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes aka El Mencho, and quickly became one of the most widespread and ruthless criminal organizations on Earth.
Venezuelan migrants clash with Mexican police, pollute Rio Grande on Texas border, officials say
Venezuelan migrants clashed with Mexican authorities Monday as police tried clearing out a camp near the Rio Grande.
7 suspected cartel gunmen killed in shootout near U.S.-Mexico border
Seven people were killed in a shootout between Mexico's army and suspected drug cartel gunmen in the northern border city of Nuevo Laredo on Wednesday.The shootings were the second time in as many weeks that large-scale violence has hit Nuevo Laredo, across the border from Laredo, Texas.Police in the border state of Tamaulipas said that military personnel were attacked, and that no soldiers were killed, but seven presumed attackers died.The shootout took place on a roadway about 3 miles from the U.S. border. State police said there had been "risk situations" — usually a reference to gunfire — at several...
Arizona sheriffs fire back after Biden scoffs at border visit: 'Slap in the face to every American'
Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb joined "Fox & Friends" to react to Biden's statement that there are "more important things to do" than visit the southern border.
DEA seized enough fentanyl to kill every American in 2022, agency says
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said it has seized the equivalent of 379 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl in 2022, which is enough to kill all 331.9 million Americans.
Texas Border Video Shows Hundreds of Migrants Illegally Cross Over
A local El Paso news organization has confirmed the crossing of over 1,500 migrants on Sunday night.
8 dead as violence again erupts south of the border in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico
A shootout between Mexican cartel and Mexican soldiers left eight dead overnight Wednesday just south of the border in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, according to several reports.
Brother of one of Mexico's most wanted drug capos arrested
MEXICO CITY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The brother of Nemesio Oseguera, one of Mexico's most wanted drug runners, was arrested by Mexican authorities Tuesday morning in the state of Jalisco, representing a blow to the cartel, officials said.
Over 700 immigrants cross into Texas border town at one time: 'They kept coming'
AUSTIN, Texas — A group of more than 700 immigrants came across the U.S.-Mexico border onto private ranch land in Eagle Pass, Texas, early Thursday, making it one of the largest single crossings in history. The hundreds of noncitizens streamed through the Rio Grande in a processional order shortly...
