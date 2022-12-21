Read full article on original website
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
4 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Opinion: We Need To Fix The Mental Health Crisis In CaliforniaMatt LillywhiteCalifornia State
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
Leviticus Su'a Reveals Commitment Date, Puts UCLA Football in Top 3
The Bruins will remain in the race for one of the top linebackers left in the class of 2023, which will come to an end at the Polynesian Bowl.
247Sports
Signing Day: Evaluating USC's 2023 OL signees against top national, Pac-12 programs
The not-even-remotely-secret sauce that powered USC’s spectacular turnaround from a 4-8 team to an 11-2 squad and produced a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback was the Trojan offensive line. Fueled by the return of Brett Neilon and Andrew Vorhees, who became an All-American tandem, the Trojans in the trenches protected and pushed their way to the No. 2 offense in the country.
Losing the recruiting battle for Matayo Uiagalelei shows Lincoln Riley still has work to do at USC
Matayo Uiagalelei is one of the most highly-touted high school prospects in the country and was one of the few elite players who hadn’t at least verbally committed before Wednesday’s early signing day. The USC Trojans were in the running to land the No. 2 ranked edge rusher...
allsportstucson.com
Former Douglas lineman John Necas, who signed with USC, later coached Bulldogs, passes away
Former Douglas lineman John Necas, a Class of 1987 graduate who signed with USC and later coached the Bulldogs, has passed away at age 53. The cause of death has not been disclosed. Those close to him have indicated his passing was unexpected. Necas was a 6-foot-6 and 290-pound offensive...
Long Beach Poly Football Hosts Signing Day For Daylen Austin, Dom Lolesio
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. Long Beach Poly’s football...
UCLA's 2023 Recruiting Class Jumps Into the Top 25
With the commitment of five-star quarterback Dante Moore, UCLA's 2023 recruiting class has vaulted up the class rankings. The 247Sports' overall rankings that combines both high school and transfer recruiting now has UCLA ranked the No. 24th class in the nation (GO HERE). That reflected a pretty dramatic jump of 21 points, being ranked No. 45 before Moore's commitment.
Matayo Uiagalelei commits to Pac-12 school
Five-star defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei surprised a number of observers on Wednesday by committing to a somewhat unexpected Pac-12 school. The five-star edge rusher out of St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California had previously been uncommitted. His commitment to Oregon was announced by his high school coach, Jason Negro. 5⭐️ edge Matayo Uiagelelei has committed... The post Matayo Uiagalelei commits to Pac-12 school appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
USC Trojans add 19 football recruits on Early National Signing Day 2022 (full list)
The USC Trojans added 19 high school football recruits from the class of 2023 in the early signing window concluding on Wednesday. Highlighting the Trojans’ recruiting class are quarterback and ESPN No. 1 overall player Malachi Nelson out of Los Alamitos High School and five-star wide receivers Zachariah Branch and Makai Lemon.
USC loses Matayo Uiagalelei to Oregon on Early National Signing Day
Lincoln Riley could not haul in the big fish on Early National Signing Day. Matayo Uiagalelei, a 6-foot-5, 265-pound edge rusher from St. John Bosco, signed with Oregon on Wednesday in a surprise announcement. Uiagalelei, the nation's No. 17 overall prospect, was believed to be favoring Ohio State and USC...
Three most underrated classes on Early Signing Day
These programs should be thrilled with the haul of recruits they brought in
UCLA Football Running Back Christian Grubb Enters Transfer Portal
The former track star scored his first career touchdown in September, but will continue his collegiate career elsewhere.
Football: Millikan’s Myles Jackson, Nygel Osborne Sign NLI’s on Early Signing Day
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. A pair of Millikan Rams made their college commitments official on Wednesday afternoon, as quarterback Myles Jackson and running back Nygel Osborne signed their National Letters of Intent (NLI) during the first day of the early signing period.
NBC Los Angeles
An East LA Army Colonel Made It Home Just In Time for the Holidays
Many of the country's service members are often away from their families during the holidays. An East LA Army colonel knows that feeling all too well, but this year she's home right in time to celebrate Christmas with her loved ones. There are three generations of women in the Moreno...
capitalbnews.org
The Quiet Toll of Oil Drilling on Black Los Angeles
When Dominic Gibbs’ family moved to the Harbor City neighborhood of Los Angeles in the 1990s, the young child had a lingering question for his mother: What is that massive 20-foot-tall pump next to our house?. “I always think about when I first saw the pump, because I thought...
Eater
The Saddest LA Restaurant Closures in 2022
Welcome to the Year in Eater 2022 — an annual tradition that looks back at the highs, lows, and in-betweens of Los Angeles’s restaurant scene. Today, LA’s finest food writers, editors, reporters, and a few select others with strong opinions share the saddest closures of the past year.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed on LA freeway
LAKE VIEW TERRACE, Calif. – A man who was killed in a six-vehicle collision on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in Lake View Terrace was identified Friday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 12:29 a.m. Thursday to the freeway at Paxton Street just east of the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway where they found one person trapped inside a vehicle, the CHP said.
KTLA.com
Los Angeles shooting suspect arrested in West Virginia
A man accused of shooting two tourists from the United Kingdom in Los Angeles this summer was arrested in West Virginia on Monday, according to authorities. The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team arrested 25-year-old Brandon Manyo Dixon near Charleston.
LAPD chases armed suspect through LA streets
A wild and dangerous police through West Los Angeles came to an end under a Studio City underpass.
davisvanguard.org
Guest Commentary: For Decades, Los Angeles Jailed People with Mental Health Needs. Now, It’s Finally Prioritizing Treatment
The Los Angeles jail system is the largest mental health institution in the United States, and it’s locking up more people with mental illness than ever before. But this fall, a coalition local organizers, service providers, impacted families, and advocates like Vera secured two major victories that will divert hundreds of people with mental health needs away from Los Angeles County’s inhumane and dangerous Men’s Central Jail (MCJ) and into supportive housing. The wins are part of an ongoing effort to transform how Los Angeles approaches mental health.
Calif. pot landlord hit with $387,000 in damages after alleged dog theft
The landlord abducted the tenant's dog for nearly a month, according to court documents.
