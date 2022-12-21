ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Signing Day: Evaluating USC's 2023 OL signees against top national, Pac-12 programs

The not-even-remotely-secret sauce that powered USC’s spectacular turnaround from a 4-8 team to an 11-2 squad and produced a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback was the Trojan offensive line. Fueled by the return of Brett Neilon and Andrew Vorhees, who became an All-American tandem, the Trojans in the trenches protected and pushed their way to the No. 2 offense in the country.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA's 2023 Recruiting Class Jumps Into the Top 25

With the commitment of five-star quarterback Dante Moore, UCLA's 2023 recruiting class has vaulted up the class rankings. The 247Sports' overall rankings that combines both high school and transfer recruiting now has UCLA ranked the No. 24th class in the nation (GO HERE). That reflected a pretty dramatic jump of 21 points, being ranked No. 45 before Moore's commitment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Matayo Uiagalelei commits to Pac-12 school

Five-star defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei surprised a number of observers on Wednesday by committing to a somewhat unexpected Pac-12 school. The five-star edge rusher out of St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California had previously been uncommitted. His commitment to Oregon was announced by his high school coach, Jason Negro. 5⭐️ edge Matayo Uiagelelei has committed... The post Matayo Uiagalelei commits to Pac-12 school appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BELLFLOWER, CA
capitalbnews.org

The Quiet Toll of Oil Drilling on Black Los Angeles

When Dominic Gibbs’ family moved to the Harbor City neighborhood of Los Angeles in the 1990s, the young child had a lingering question for his mother: What is that massive 20-foot-tall pump next to our house?. “I always think about when I first saw the pump, because I thought...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

The Saddest LA Restaurant Closures in 2022

Welcome to the Year in Eater 2022 — an annual tradition that looks back at the highs, lows, and in-betweens of Los Angeles’s restaurant scene. Today, LA’s finest food writers, editors, reporters, and a few select others with strong opinions share the saddest closures of the past year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed on LA freeway

LAKE VIEW TERRACE, Calif. – A man who was killed in a six-vehicle collision on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in Lake View Terrace was identified Friday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 12:29 a.m. Thursday to the freeway at Paxton Street just east of the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway where they found one person trapped inside a vehicle, the CHP said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Los Angeles shooting suspect arrested in West Virginia

A man accused of shooting two tourists from the United Kingdom in Los Angeles this summer was arrested in West Virginia on Monday, according to authorities. The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team arrested 25-year-old Brandon Manyo Dixon near Charleston.
LOS ANGELES, CA
davisvanguard.org

Guest Commentary: For Decades, Los Angeles Jailed People with Mental Health Needs. Now, It’s Finally Prioritizing Treatment

The Los Angeles jail system is the largest mental health institution in the United States, and it’s locking up more people with mental illness than ever before. But this fall, a coalition local organizers, service providers, impacted families, and advocates like Vera secured two major victories that will divert hundreds of people with mental health needs away from Los Angeles County’s inhumane and dangerous Men’s Central Jail (MCJ) and into supportive housing. The wins are part of an ongoing effort to transform how Los Angeles approaches mental health.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy