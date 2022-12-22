ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Pirates scuttle Panther men

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE – East Carolina held the High Point University men’s basketball team to a season low in scoring and posted a 60-49 nonconference victory Wednesday in Minges Coliseum.

The Pirates held the Panthers to 17 of 64 shooting from the field, including 2 of 25 from 3-point range. Jaden House led the Panthers with 17 points but hit just 7 of 20 shot attempts. Zack Austin added 13 while hitting 3 of 13 attempts and no one else scored more than six as HPU lost for the third straight time and dropped to 8-4.

