Pirates scuttle Panther men

GREENVILLE – East Carolina held the High Point University men’s basketball team to a season low in scoring and posted a 60-49 nonconference victory Wednesday in Minges Coliseum.

The Pirates held the Panthers to 17 of 64 shooting from the field, including 2 of 25 from 3-point range. Jaden House led the Panthers with 17 points but hit just 7 of 20 shot attempts. Zack Austin added 13 while hitting 3 of 13 attempts and no one else scored more than six as HPU lost for the third straight time and dropped to 8-4.