ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F4WOnline

Speak Now: AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash post-show

By Denise Salcedo
F4WOnline
F4WOnline
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T1CMk_0jqt3Rfs00

Denise Salcedo recaps everything that happened on Wednesday's Holiday Bash edition of AEW.

It's time for the AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash! Join me on tonight's Speak Now Pro Wrestling as I review the show afterward live on YouTube and Twitch .

Some of the matches we'll talk about include a no disqualification match between Death Triangle and The Elite in the fifth match of their best-of-seven series, Jamie Hayter defending her AEW Women's Championship against Hikaru Shida, appearances by Ricky Starks, Bryan Danielson, and more.

Tune into the post-show live right after Dynamite wraps.

**********

Right Click Save As

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Comments On Sasha Banks Potentially Wrestling In AEW

There's been a great deal of speculation about the future of Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) ever since "The Boss" reportedly walked out of "WWE Raw" with Naomi in May over creative differences involving the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Answers eventually arrived when it emerged that the five-time "Raw" Women's Champion, apparently no longer under contract with WWE, would be attending New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4, 2023, at the Tokyo Dome; it's currently unknown what the 30-year-old's role will be. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has now commented on the significance of Varnado potentially wrestling for All Elite Wrestling in the future.
tjrwrestling.net

The John Report: AEW Dynamite (Holiday Bash) 12/21/22 Review

This week’s AEW Dynamite featured Jamie Hayter facing Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Title in the main event, plus the Best Of 7 Series between Death Triangle and The Elite continued. This will be a condensed review. That means I’m not going to be doing detailed recaps...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
bodyslam.net

Backstage Reaction To Jamie Hayter’s AEW Championship Reign

This past Wednesday, Jamie Hayter made her first defense of the AEW Women’s Championship against Hikaru Shida in a killer main event. She previously won the title against Toni Storm, in what was also a great championship match. Hayter has been getting unanimous praise from fans world wide and that’s seemingly the same sentiment in AEW, too. Fightful Select reported on the backstage reaction for h Jamie Hayter’s reign this far and it’s a positive one. Plus, it was noted that BJ Whitmer produced the match on Wednesday.
F4WOnline

Bryan & Vinny Show: AEW Dynamite with Shida vs. Hayter, NXT and more!

Bryan is back and we've got a very exciting and LIVE edition of the Bryan & Vinny Show where anything can and does happen! It's the NXT and AEW Dynamite edition of the show and we've got a lot to get into as we battle sleep delirium and power issues. A fun show as always so check it out~! ...
PWMania

Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 12/23/22

After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the December 23 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX. Full spoilers are below:. * Chris Jericho and Jim Ross are on commentary. * AR and Top Flight Fox won...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
stillrealtous.com

Backstage Reaction To The AEW Dynamite Main Event This Week

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite was the special Holiday Bash edition of the show and AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter successfully defended her title against Hikaru Shida in the main event. Fightful Select notes that Will Washington revealed that ROH veteran BJ Whitmer produced the match. Whitmer...
WASHINGTON STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Jay White Disses AEW Star Over Roster Comment

This article contains spoilers for an upcoming "NJPW Strong" show. While New Japan Pro-Wrestling's big event, Wrestle Kingdom 17, is only 13 days away, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White isn't too busy getting ready to defend his title against Kazuchika Okada to call out AEW star Eddie Kingston. The NJPW star dissed Kingston over his comment about the growing AEW roster.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Live Fans Chant For Shawn Michaels On AEW Dynamite

An unexpected chant for "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels roared through the crowd during Wednesday night's "AEW Dynamite" in his hometown of San Antonio, Texas. Bryan Danielson spoke in the ring with Renee Paquette about the relationship he has shared with William Regal over the years. He explained that he had trained and had his first match near the Freeman Coliseum.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
F4WOnline

F4WOnline

New York, NY
531
Followers
1K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest information across professional wrestling

 https://www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy