Speak Now: AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash post-show
Denise Salcedo recaps everything that happened on Wednesday's Holiday Bash edition of AEW.
It's time for the AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash! Join me on tonight's Speak Now Pro Wrestling as I review the show afterward live on YouTube and Twitch .
Some of the matches we'll talk about include a no disqualification match between Death Triangle and The Elite in the fifth match of their best-of-seven series, Jamie Hayter defending her AEW Women's Championship against Hikaru Shida, appearances by Ricky Starks, Bryan Danielson, and more.
Tune into the post-show live right after Dynamite wraps.
