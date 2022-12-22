One critical in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Hilltop section of Columbus Wednesday night.

The shooting was reported in the 500 block of Columbian Avenue at approximately 9:42 p.m., Columbus police said, where the victim was standing on a sidewalk. There a person from a vehicle fired multiple shots, striking the victim several times.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, was taken to Grant Medical Center and is expected to survive. Anyone with any additional information on this incident is asked to call Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit Detective Justin Jones at 614-645-4373 or Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.