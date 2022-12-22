Watch: John Calipari Speaks Following Florida A&M Win

Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to the media following the No. 19 Wildcats' 88-68 win over Florida A&M in the Unity Series on Wednesday night.

Calipari talked his team's toughness, where they stand entering SEC play, honoring the late Reggie Warford and more.

The entire presser can be seen above.

More on the victory here .

