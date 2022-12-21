Read full article on original website
Volkswagen CEO says building EV batteries in Europe 'practically unviable' due to soaring energy costs
Volkswagen’s CEO warned Germany and the EU must reduce energy prices or investments in new battery cell factories will be "practically unviable."
Good News Network
Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe
Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
Hydrogen pipeline between Spain and France to cost $2.6 billion
ALICANTE, Spain, Dec 9 (Reuters) - An underwater pipeline to carry green hydrogen between Spain and France will cost about 2.5 billion euros ($2.6 billion), Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday, adding he hoped the European Union would partly fund the project.
The world will gain enough renewable energy in 5 years to power China, says IEA
Global renewable power capacity is set to grow as much in the next five years as it has over the past two decades, as soaring energy prices and the climate crisis force governments to ditch fossil fuels.
Solar power will beat out coal in 3 years, IEA predicts
In just three years' time, the world will get more power from wind and solar sources than from coal, according to the International Energy Agency.The IEA predicts in a report that, over the next five years, the world will increase its renewable power capacity by 75% — an amount equivalent to the entire installed power capacity of China today. By 2027, the biggest source of the world's electricity will be solar power, followed by coal, natural gas and wind, the group said."Renewables were already expanding quickly, but the global energy crisis has kicked them into an extraordinary new phase of even faster...
Greta Thunberg joins lawsuit against Swedish government alleging 'insufficient' climate policies
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has joined in on a lawsuit against the government of Sweden alleging inaction on climate change that violates its Constitution.
Jalopnik
Rolls-Royce Performs Successful Test of World's First Jet Engine Fueled by Green Hydrogen
Air travel is a dirty business. To clean things up, engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce partnered with European airline EasyJet to test a jet engine designed to run entirely on renewably manufacturer hydrogen fuel this week. The test was a hopeful success, but there are still many hurdles to fly over before green air travel becomes a reality.
Half a million vulnerable households miss out on help with energy bills
Exclusive: Labour says ministers have been told repeatedly that people with prepayment meters are not getting enough support
ScienceBlog.com
New battery tech could massively cut energy storage costs
An international team of researchers are hoping that a new, low-cost battery which holds four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is far cheaper to produce will significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonised economy. Led by Dr Shenlong Zhao from the University’s School of Chemical...
pv-magazine-usa.com
The U.S commerce department must reverse its misguided solar tariff decision
The U.S. Commerce Department’s preliminary decision on the Auxin Solar Anti-Dumping/Countervailing Duties (AD/CVD) case is not good for the solar industry. By extension, it is not good for our country or our communities. Solar is one of our best tools for reducing carbon emissions. Solar provides a significant boost to our economy, creating good local jobs that can’t be outsourced. And, when paired with energy storage, solar increases resilience for our communities in the face of increasing natural disasters exacerbated by climate change.
ieefa.org
Masdar signs agreement to construct new solar park in Yemen
Abu Dhabi-based renewables major Masdar has signed an agreement with Yemen's Ministry of Energy and Electricity to build a 120-MW solar park in Aden which serves as a temporary capital of the war-torn Arab country. Under the terms, Masdar will be also in charge of the construction of transmission lines...
ieefa.org
Africa could produce €1 trillion of green hydrogen a year, study says
Africa has the potential to produce €1 trillion ($1.06 trillion) worth of green hydrogen a year by 2035, allowing it to export the fuel and boost local industry, according to a study backed by the European Investment Bank. By harnessing the world’s best solar energy resource a number of...
ieefa.org
Octopus Energy teams up with FF New Energy Ventures to build 1.6 gigawatts of renewables in Iberia
UK-based energy group Octopus Energy’s generation arm has invested in independent power producer (IPP) FF New Energy Ventures (FFNEV) to develop 1.6GW of solar and storage in Spain and Portugal. This investment marks Octopus’ entrance into the Portuguese renewables market, a country which aims to reach 80% of renewables...
ieefa.org
Fotowatio Renewable Ventures secures financing for a 300-megawatt solar project in New South Wales, Australia
Solar developer Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) Australia has secured financial close on a 300MW solar farm in New South Wales, Australia. Funding is provided in the form of a green loan by bank firm ING, the Australian government’s Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) and the Export Development Canada. Although...
Sorry hydrogen, electric cars have already won — here's why
Hydrogen fuel cell cars emerged as an alternative to both the electric and combustion engine vehicle in the early 2000s. They were widely considered an avenue towards universal green motoring. Powered through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, the only tailpipe emission they produce is water. The technology also...
ieefa.org
Northern Ireland to deliver 1 gigawatt of offshore wind capacity by 2030
The Northern Ireland Department for the Economy (DfI) has published its draft Offshore Renewable Energy Action Plan (OREAP) setting out how it will deliver 1GW of capacity by 2030. The document outlines 22 actions put forward by the government to enable key processes such as leasing, planning and consenting to...
IEA: Renewables to quickly overtake coal
The International Energy Agency sees fossil fuels fading from the electricity landscape over the next few years.
rigzone.com
The $2.1Bn Barcelona-Marseille Pipeline Now Hydrogen-Only
The proposed subsea pipeline between Barcelona and Marseille will now be green hydrogen only and have an investment price tag of around $2.1 Bn. — The proposed subsea pipeline between Barcelona and Marseille will now be green hydrogen only and have an investment price tag of around $2.1 billion.
The UK approves its first coal mine in decades. But what about the climate?
The U.K. has approved its first coal mine in 30 years, despite climate concerns. The British government approved the move on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, just one year after it hosted the major climate summit, COP26, reported the BBC. The mine, near Whitehaven in Cumbria, will take two years to...
ieefa.org
China’s largest stand-alone battery storage project begins commercial operation
A 200MW/400MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) has gone live in Ningxia, China, equipped with Hithium lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells. The manufacturer, established only three years ago in 2019 but already ramping up to a target of more than 135GWh of annual battery cell production capacity by 2025 for total investment value of about US$4.71 billion, announced the project’s commissioning yesterday.
