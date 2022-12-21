SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The former Artisan Center at Rend Lake State Park may soon have a new owner and purpose. According to Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler, the Senate voted to approve an amendment which would allow the Illinois Department of natural Resources to the former art center for $531,667 to the Rend Lake Conservancy District through a quitclaim deed.

