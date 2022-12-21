Read full article on original website
Related
Short meeting expected for Wichita City Council
One of the highlights of the 21 items on the agenda includes approving a loan extension for the Starlite Drive-In, in south Wichita’s District III.
KFVS12
Ill. State Senate approves selling former Artisan Building at Rend Lake
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The former Artisan Center at Rend Lake State Park may soon have a new owner and purpose. According to Illinois State Senator Dale Fowler, the Senate voted to approve an amendment which would allow the Illinois Department of natural Resources to the former art center for $531,667 to the Rend Lake Conservancy District through a quitclaim deed.
Comments / 0