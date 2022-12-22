Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Snow Hill man arrested after robbery spree in Accomack County
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. – A Snow Hill man is facing serious charges after police say he tried to rob two stores. Around 1:57 a.m. on December 23rd, Accomack County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported armed robbery at the Royal Farms in Nelsonia, Va. Later that day, around 9:23 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an attempted armed robbery at the Family Dollar in Oak Hall, Va.
WMDT.com
Salisbury man convicted, sentenced on firearm charges
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man will spend nearly a decade behind bars after being convicted on firearm charges. Dashawn Rivers was convicted by a jury of firearm possession with a felony conviction, loaded handgun on person, and other related charges last week. He was subsequently sentenced to eight years behind bars, of which five years is a mandatory minimum sentence.
WMDT.com
MSP Berlin Barrack holds Shop with a Cop event
BERLIN, Md. – Maryland State Police’s Berlin Barracks held their annual Shop with a Cop event. This event gave 30 kids the chance to shop with a local law enforcement officer for holiday gifts. Troopers from the Berlin Barrack joined the OCPD, Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, and Berlin Police Department in getting in the holiday spirit. Kids and their officers took a trip to Walmart where they had $150 to spend on gifts for their families.
WMDT.com
One arrested, second suspect wanted for felony shoplifting
DOVER, Del. – Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for a suspect following a shoplifting that took place last week. On Thursday, troopers responded to the Walmart located at 36 Jerome Drive to investigate a shoplifting that had taken place earlier in the day. It was learned that a male suspect, later identified as Phillip Plummer, had left the store through an emergency exit without paying for a cart full of merchandise. It was also learned that a similar incident had occurred earlier in the week, where the same suspect had left the store with a cart full of unpaid items. This time, the suspect was accompanied by a female, later identified as Angela Hoffman.
WGMD Radio
Update: Delaware State Police Identify Murder Victim
Delaware State Police have identified the victim of the murder that occurred on Tuesday in Magnolia as 42-year-old Robert Mujica, of Magnolia, Delaware. A 27-year-old Magnolia man–Gadiel Haro–is in jail for strangling a 42-year-old neighbor to death during a fight between Haro and his girlfriend. At about 12:30 a.m. on December 20th, troopers responded to the site of the incident on Stevenson Drive in Magnolia. Police say Haro assaulted his girlfriend in front of two kids–ages three and six. The children ran from the house and asked the neighbor for help. Police say after he entered the home to intervene, Haro began choking the neighbor, causing him to fall unconscious. He died at the scene. Haro faces several charges that include second-degree murder, strangulation, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, as well as offensive touching. Haro is currently at Sussex Correctional Institution on $1,007,500 cash bond.
WBOC
UPDATE: Woodside Man Killed in Dover Crash Identified
DOVER, Del.- A Woodside man was killed following a crash in Dover Wednesday afternoon. Delaware State Police say a 2003 Subaru Legacy, driven by an 18-year-old woman, was going southbound on Bayside Drive just south of Pickering Beach Road around 1 p.m. For unknown reasons, the woman did not follow a curve in the roadway and ran off the road. The 18-year-old driver tried to over correct her steering, causing her car to renter the road, spinning clockwise, police say. The Subaru continued forward until it exited the road again before rolling over and coming to a stop.
WGMD Radio
Delaware State Police Investigating a Dover Gas Station Attempted Robbery
Delaware State Police are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred overnight at the Royal Farms gas station on Sussex Highway in Laurel. Police say an unknown black man wearing dark clothing went up to the cashier with a note demanding money and implying he had a gun. The cashier did not comply. Afterwards, he ran away. The cashier was not injured.
Bay Net
Man Shot In The Head Being Flown Out Of Lexington Park
UPDATE – Police Continue To Investigate Shooting In Lexington Park, Victim In Stable Condition. LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On December 21, 2022 at approximately 7:08 p.m., police and rescue personnel responded to a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 21800 block of Ronald Drive. Police first...
shoredailynews.com
Young Accomack man convicted of attempted murder
A three-day trial in Wicomico Circuit Court in Salisbury, Md., ended last week with a jury convicting a 23-year-old Accomack man of attempted murder and related charges in connection with a 2021 shooting. A presentence report was ordered for Evron Terrell Strand Jr., of New Church, who pleaded not guilty...
Delaware man charged for sixth DUI
OCEAN VIEW, DE – A Delaware man was arrested and charged with his sixth DUI offense last night. After a traffic stop in Lincoln last night, the Delaware State Police arrested 57-year-old George Elliott of Ocean View, Delaware for sixth-offense DUI. At approximately 9:05 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a 2018 black Ford pickup truck traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard near East Hudson Pond Road. The trooper observed as the truck driver failed to maintain travel within a single lane, and a traffic stop was conducted. The trooper contacted the driver, identified as George Elliott, and detected signs of The post Delaware man charged for sixth DUI appeared first on Shore News Network.
WMDT.com
DSP on scene of fatal crash in Ellendale
ELLENDALE, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently investigating a fatal crash in the Ellendale area. We’re told the crash happened a short time ago at Beach Highway and Dupont Boulevard. Roadways in this area will be closed for a period of time. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and seek an alternate route of travel.
WMDT.com
Police: Man arrested for murder after strangling neighbor
MAGNOLIA, Del. – A Magnolia man is behind bars after police say he strangled his neighbor to death during an incident early Tuesday morning. At around 12:30 a.m., troopers responded to the 400 block of Stevenson Drive for a reported physical altercation. On arrival, troopers learned that 27-year-old Gadiel Haro had gotten into a dispute with his 26-year-old girlfriend and assaulted her while a 3-year-old and 6-year-old were present. The children reportedly ran from the house and asked for help from their neighbor. The 42-year-old neighbor then responded to Haro’s home, at which time Haro allegedly began intentionally choking the victim, causing him to fall unconscious.
Cape Gazette
FOP Share Your Christmas event benefits area family
The Delaware Fraternal Order of Police Sussex County Lodge 2, with assistance from Indian River Volunteer Fire Company and Lewes Fire Department, conducted its annual Share Your Christmas gift distribution campaign Dec. 17 for a needy family of two adults and three children, including one child with significant medical concerns.
WBOC
Felton Man charged with 2021 Killing
FELTON, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested Adryan Jean-Baptiste of Felton in connection to a deadly shooting. Investigators say he killed 20-year-old Maricruz Sanchez, of Milford, on the afternoon of March 31, 2021. Police say she was driving on Sandbox Road in the Harrington area around 3:30 p.m. when a car pulled up beside her and started shooting a handgun. Sanchez was hit multiple times. She died at the hospital.
Ocean City Today
Pedestrian injured in Ocean Pines accident
One person was transferred via helicopter to a shock trauma center following an accident at the Village Square Shopping Center in Ocean Pines on Saturday. According to a post on its Facebook account, the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department and the Showell Volunteer Fire Department responded to the shopping center at 12:22 p.m. for the report of a vehicle accident, being advised that a pedestrian had been run over and was subsequently pinned under the vehicle.
Delaware witness says triangular object hovered over nearby field
A Delaware witness at Viola reported watching a triangle-shaped object hovering over a nearby field at about 11:20 p.m. on October 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: DSP Investigating Fatal Accident on Route 113 near Ellendale
================================================================. Delaware State Police are on the scene of a fatal accident near the intersection of Routes 113 and 16 in Ellendale. DelDOT has the right lane just north of Route 16 closed – while police investigate. Use caution when traveling around the accident scene. The Talk of Delmarva will have additional information when it is released.
WDEL 1150AM
One dead in Minquadale crash; another in Dover
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating two more fatal accidents that occurred on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, - one in Minquadale and one in Dover. The first collision, between a passenger vehicle and a dump truck, occurred in the southbound lanes of Route 13 near Gracelawn Cemetery...
WGMD Radio
Princess Anne, Maryland Man Sentenced in 2010 Cold Case Killing
A Princess Anne, Maryland man faces several years in prison for a cold case killing from 2010. Chief Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County sentenced Ryan Ellis to 10 years in prison, the maximum available. The sentence includes six years active incarceration in the Maryland Division of Corrections followed by a period of five years of supervised probation on a single count of involuntary manslaughter. The evidence revealed that in the early morning hours of January 17, 2010, the then 32-year-old Ellis, armed with a shotgun, went to the home of Chris Turner in Salisbury, Maryland with the intent of intimidating Turner into repaying a drug debt. Once he arrived at the home, Ellis, startled by movement inside, shot and killed Preston Morehouse, who was standing just inside the closed front door of the home. The case remained unsolved for more than a decade until Lt. Kyle Clark of the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit re-opened the investigation and developed additional information.
