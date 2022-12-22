Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Lolli Founder Comments on Brazil Approving Legislation Regulating Crypto
Yesterday, the Brazilian President signed into law a framework for regulated crypto. Law 14,478/22 determines the guidelines for regulating the provision of virtual asset services. Digital assets deemed to be securities will be regulated by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission. Another entity will regulate nonsecurity digital assets. Within six months, the Central Bank is expected to establish the conditions and deadlines for the adaptation to the new rules by virtual asset service providers.
maritime-executive.com
China Next Door: The CCP's Growing Influence in Latin America
Americans hear about countries such as China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran on a frequent basis, and for good reason. All have been intertwined in global affairs, politics at home, or both for most of this century so far. But in stark contrast, the United States has treated Latin America with “benign neglect.”
CNBC
Germany says borrowing more money to compete with the U.S. would be a 'threat' to Europe
BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies for North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
BBC
Iran executes four men over alleged links with Israel's intelligence service
Iran has executed four men accused of working with Israel's intelligence service, Iranian state media reported. The sentences for "intelligence cooperation" with Israel and "kidnapping" were carried out on Sunday, the Mizan news agency said. Iran's Supreme Court had upheld death penalties against them on Wednesday following their arrest in...
Jalopnik
Mexico, Canada and Automakers Just Caught a Big Free Trade Break
New NAFTA just got a little better for Mexico and Canada, General Motors is doing all that it can to be “resilient” amid supply chain headaches, and an airbag maker that is not Takata is under investigation by the government. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Friday, December 9, 2022.
Rishi Sunak signals end of ‘golden era’ of relations between Britain and China
PM’s first major foreign policy speech warns of the creeping authoritarianism of Xi Jinping’s regime
Germany wants Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania to join Schengen - interior minister
BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Germany supports bids by Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania to join the Schengen area, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in Brussels on Thursday, adding that she did not share Austria's opposition to enlargement of the visa-free travel zone.
Who is Heinrich XIII, the royal at the centre of Germany’s alleged coup?
Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss is one of the last descendents of a dynasty that once ruled over swathes of eastern Germany. He is suspected of hoping to become the country’s new leader in a violent coup to overthrow the democratic order.The 71-year-old was one of 25 members and supporters of a far-right group planning the alleged putsch who were arrested early on Wednesday in nationwide raids, according to the authorities.The real estate developer has for years publicly advocated the theory that life was better worldwide under monarchy. He stems from House of Reuss, which for centuries ruled over parts of...
crowdfundinsider.com
ASEAN Survey: Digitalization Advances Financial Inclusion for Women, Micro Business Owners
The World Economic Forum has launched the ASEAN Digital Generation Report 2022, the sixth edition of the report since 2017. This year’s report “examines digital financial services, gaps in access and where businesses, governments, and civil society organizations need to improve financial inclusion.”. The report builds on insights...
New Stealth Fighter Will Be Developed Jointly By Japan, Britain, Italy
MHIHaving three nations working as equal partners on a future stealth fighter is a first, but there are still considerable challenges ahead.
crowdfundinsider.com
Brazil’s C6 Bank Enables Sending, Receiving Euros Abroad
Customers who have a Global Account with C6 Bank with a balance in euros have a new feature that “allows them to make international transfers in foreign currency.”. The option, which was already available in the Global Dollar Account offered by C6 Bank, serves those customers “who wish, for example, to send money to their children abroad, receive salary from a foreign company, receive rent for their own property located abroad, pay for courses, among other needs.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets: Bancor Network, DIA, Keep3rV1, Lido DAO, Perpetual Protocol, Others Now on Okcoin
Digital asset firm Okcoin reveals that clients can now “buy AGLD, BNT, DIA, GHST, KP3R, LDO, PERP, and TRB against USD” via the crypto trading platform. All Okcoin customers in the United States and EU (where applicable) can take advantage of this offer. AGLD, BNT, DIA, GHST, KP3R, LDO, and TRB are “not available to residents of the European Union.” None of the above listed tokens “are available to residents of Singapore or Brunei.”
Exclusive-Chinese grab Russian car market share after Western rivals depart
MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chinese brands account for almost a third of Russia's car market, data shared with Reuters shows, as the sector more than any other shows China's growing importance to the economy following the exodus of Western companies.
China operates more than 100 secret 'police stations' in dozens of countries to monitor its citizens in exile, report says
Beijing operates more than 100 police facilities abroad to monitor, harass and repatriate its citizens in exile, Safeguard Defenders alleged.
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Galaxy Acquires Egypt’s Underlie as it Expands Open Finance Footprint
UAE-based Fintech Galaxy, the “first” Central Bank-regulated Open Finance platform in the Middle East, announced the acquisition of Underlie, an Egypt-based Open Banking platform offering APIs to banks and businesses. The deal will help “to set FTG’s Open Finance and Open Banking wheels in full motion across the...
$10 Million in Luxury Watches Were Stolen From One of Europe’s Largest Pre-Owned Retailers in Berlin
After an eight-figure robbery, one of Europe’s leading dealers of pre-owned luxury watches has declared itself insolvent. Watchmaster is a Berlin-based seller that offers watch collectors a marketplace to buy watches and helps sellers consign their timepieces. As a result, the brand houses a massive stock of timepieces awaiting inspection, valuation or sale. Last week, $10 million worth of that inventory were stolen from one of its high-security storage facilities in Berlin by a group of extremely savvy thieves. Police arrived on the scene at the Fasanenstrasse storage facility in the heart of Berlin after reports of a break-in. The robbers, who...
Soaring current account surplus fails to cover up cracks in Russian economy
MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russia's current account surplus more than doubled year-on-year to $225.7 billion in January-November from $108.6 billion, the central bank said on Friday, giving much-needed fiscal wriggle room as the country's economy heads into 2023 on shaky ground.
crowdfundinsider.com
SaaS Platform for Supply Chain Finance Skyscend Joins Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program
Skyscend Inc., an SaaS platform provider for supply chain finance, announced that it has joined Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program, speeding up the process of integrating with Visa, “allowing Skyscend to more easily leverage the reach, capabilities, and security that VisaNet, the company’s global payment network, offers.”
Washington Examiner
The US must wake up to China's success in the Western Hemisphere
China has been making its presence felt throughout the Western Hemisphere for many years. Beijing has strategically invested in infrastructure, mineral wealth, and oil. It has also developed a large and sophisticated signals intelligence collection capability in the region. Chinese trade with Latin America is now worth roughly $450 billion...
crowdfundinsider.com
Banking Trojan Targets Users of 400+ Fintech, Crypto Apps in 16 Countries: Report
Group-IB, which claims to be one of the global cybersecurity leaders, has presented its findings about Godfather, an Android banking Trojan that is currently being utilized by cybercriminals “to attack users of leading banking and crypto exchange applications in 16 countries.”. To date, Godfather has “targeted the users of...
Comments / 0