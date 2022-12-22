ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

crowdfundinsider.com

Lolli Founder Comments on Brazil Approving Legislation Regulating Crypto

Yesterday, the Brazilian President signed into law a framework for regulated crypto. Law 14,478/22 determines the guidelines for regulating the provision of virtual asset services. Digital assets deemed to be securities will be regulated by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission. Another entity will regulate nonsecurity digital assets. Within six months, the Central Bank is expected to establish the conditions and deadlines for the adaptation to the new rules by virtual asset service providers.
maritime-executive.com

China Next Door: The CCP's Growing Influence in Latin America

Americans hear about countries such as China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran on a frequent basis, and for good reason. All have been intertwined in global affairs, politics at home, or both for most of this century so far. But in stark contrast, the United States has treated Latin America with “benign neglect.”
CNBC

Germany says borrowing more money to compete with the U.S. would be a 'threat' to Europe

BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies for North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
BBC

Iran executes four men over alleged links with Israel's intelligence service

Iran has executed four men accused of working with Israel's intelligence service, Iranian state media reported. The sentences for "intelligence cooperation" with Israel and "kidnapping" were carried out on Sunday, the Mizan news agency said. Iran's Supreme Court had upheld death penalties against them on Wednesday following their arrest in...
Jalopnik

Mexico, Canada and Automakers Just Caught a Big Free Trade Break

New NAFTA just got a little better for Mexico and Canada, General Motors is doing all that it can to be “resilient” amid supply chain headaches, and an airbag maker that is not Takata is under investigation by the government. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Friday, December 9, 2022.
The Independent

Who is Heinrich XIII, the royal at the centre of Germany’s alleged coup?

Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss is one of the last descendents of a dynasty that once ruled over swathes of eastern Germany. He is suspected of hoping to become the country’s new leader in a violent coup to overthrow the democratic order.The 71-year-old was one of 25 members and supporters of a far-right group planning the alleged putsch who were arrested early on Wednesday in nationwide raids, according to the authorities.The real estate developer has for years publicly advocated the theory that life was better worldwide under monarchy. He stems from House of Reuss, which for centuries ruled over parts of...
crowdfundinsider.com

ASEAN Survey: Digitalization Advances Financial Inclusion for Women, Micro Business Owners

The World Economic Forum has launched the ASEAN Digital Generation Report 2022, the sixth edition of the report since 2017. This year’s report “examines digital financial services, gaps in access and where businesses, governments, and civil society organizations need to improve financial inclusion.”. The report builds on insights...
crowdfundinsider.com

Brazil’s C6 Bank Enables Sending, Receiving Euros Abroad

Customers who have a Global Account with C6 Bank with a balance in euros have a new feature that “allows them to make international transfers in foreign currency.”. The option, which was already available in the Global Dollar Account offered by C6 Bank, serves those customers “who wish, for example, to send money to their children abroad, receive salary from a foreign company, receive rent for their own property located abroad, pay for courses, among other needs.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Assets: Bancor Network, DIA, Keep3rV1, Lido DAO, Perpetual Protocol, Others Now on Okcoin

Digital asset firm Okcoin reveals that clients can now “buy AGLD, BNT, DIA, GHST, KP3R, LDO, PERP, and TRB against USD” via the crypto trading platform. All Okcoin customers in the United States and EU (where applicable) can take advantage of this offer. AGLD, BNT, DIA, GHST, KP3R, LDO, and TRB are “not available to residents of the European Union.” None of the above listed tokens “are available to residents of Singapore or Brunei.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Galaxy Acquires Egypt’s Underlie as it Expands Open Finance Footprint

UAE-based Fintech Galaxy, the “first” Central Bank-regulated Open Finance platform in the Middle East, announced the acquisition of Underlie, an Egypt-based Open Banking platform offering APIs to banks and businesses. The deal will help “to set FTG’s Open Finance and Open Banking wheels in full motion across the...
Robb Report

$10 Million in Luxury Watches Were Stolen From One of Europe’s Largest Pre-Owned Retailers in Berlin

After an eight-figure robbery, one of Europe’s leading dealers of pre-owned luxury watches has declared itself insolvent. Watchmaster is a Berlin-based seller that offers watch collectors a marketplace to buy watches and helps sellers consign their timepieces. As a result, the brand houses a massive stock of timepieces awaiting inspection, valuation or sale. Last week, $10 million worth of that inventory were stolen from one of its high-security storage facilities in Berlin by a group of extremely savvy thieves. Police arrived on the scene at the Fasanenstrasse storage facility in the heart of Berlin after reports of a break-in. The robbers, who...
crowdfundinsider.com

SaaS Platform for Supply Chain Finance Skyscend Joins Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program

Skyscend Inc., an SaaS platform provider for supply chain finance, announced that it has joined Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program, speeding up the process of integrating with Visa, “allowing Skyscend to more easily leverage the reach, capabilities, and security that VisaNet, the company’s global payment network, offers.”
Washington Examiner

The US must wake up to China's success in the Western Hemisphere

China has been making its presence felt throughout the Western Hemisphere for many years. Beijing has strategically invested in infrastructure, mineral wealth, and oil. It has also developed a large and sophisticated signals intelligence collection capability in the region. Chinese trade with Latin America is now worth roughly $450 billion...
crowdfundinsider.com

Banking Trojan Targets Users of 400+ Fintech, Crypto Apps in 16 Countries: Report

Group-IB, which claims to be one of the global cybersecurity leaders, has presented its findings about Godfather, an Android banking Trojan that is currently being utilized by cybercriminals “to attack users of leading banking and crypto exchange applications in 16 countries.”. To date, Godfather has “targeted the users of...

