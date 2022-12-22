Read full article on original website
1 killed in Rio Linda house fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Christmas Eve house fire left one person dead and multiple displaced, officials with the Sacramento Metro Fire Department said. Around 6:05 a.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to a home that caught fire on Belcamp Street in Rio Linda. Firefighters say four people were inside the home including an infant.
'It was devastating': Retiring Commissioner Amanda Ray saddened by death of CHP commander
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the investigation continues into the death of California Highway Patrol captain Julie Harding, the man accused of killing her estranged husband has been extradited to Kentucky. Thomas O’Donnell was arrested at the Sacramento International Airport in connection with the investigation into Michael Harding’s death. Michael...
West Sacramento faces community opposition over Tower Bridge Gateway renaming | To the Point
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The West Sacramento City Council approved renaming the Tower Bridge Gateway last month after the city’s former mayor, Christopher Cabaldon. Cabaldon was the city's first elected mayor who served just over two decades on the city council before losing re-election to current mayor Martha Guerrero back in 2020.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
El Dorado County Sheriff D’Agostini leaving on high note
Tearful mother Kelley Nalewaja joined many others in thanking El Dorado County’s retiring sheriff by sharing a very personal story at the county Board of Supervisors Dec. 13 meeting. “My son was 19. He was in the midst of addiction,” she recalled of the incident 10 years ago in...
goldcountrymedia.com
Kenneth Glotzbach's sentencing set for January
Former city of Roseville wastewater employee Kenneth Glotzbach’s sentencing for misusing public funds has been continued to next year, according to Placer County District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Stephanie Herrera. Glotzbach’s original sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 18, continued to Dec.16 and continued again to Jan. 23 at 1:30...
Victorian home in downtown Sacramento catches fire
SACRAMENTO — Crews were working to put out a fire at a Victorian home in downtown Sacramento Thursday night.The Sacramento Fire Department said the fire, which sparked shortly after 8:35 p.m., was burning in the area of 15th and Q streets.Multiple units were called to the scene to put out the fire, which was occurring in the attic of the home.While crews work the fire, Q Street will be closed between 15th and 16th streets, while 16th Street will be closed at R Street.The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries have been reported.A spokesperson for the fire department said no one currently lives in the home as it appears it's under construction or being renovated.
KCRA.com
Video: Large fire tears through Victorian-style home near Fremont Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department is investigating a fire at a Victorian-style residential home on 15th and Q streets, near Fremont Park. Dozens of firefighters responded to the fire in the 1500 block of Q Street Thursday night. "Crews arrived and found heavy fire from the attic,"...
Skunk tests positive for rabies in Placer County
(KTXL) — A skunk found in a Placer County backyard tested positive for rabies, according to Placer County officials. The county said that no people were exposed to the rabid skunk, however, residents should be mindful of wild animals. “While in this case thankfully no people were exposed, it is a good opportunity to remind […]
Elk Grove Citizen
Former EG mayor protests replacement of traditional dance
For nearly two decades, fathers were invited to take their daughters to a semi-formal party called, the Father-Daughter Dance, which was held at either the Laguna Town Hall or the Valley Oak Ballroom in Elk Grove. Attendees were treated to a catered dinner, professional portraits, and DJ dance music. For...
goldcountrymedia.com
Roseville Joint Union School District elects new board member
The Roseville Joint Union High School District voted in new board member Lyudmila Kharkov on Dec. 15. The board chose Lyudmila Kharkov as a new board member after conducting candidate interviews during the Dec. 15 meeting. She is filling the vacant spot of former board member Marla Franz. Kharkov is...
Signed, sealed and not always delivered: Ione residents complain about town post office service
IONE, Calif. — Amid the quaint, holiday décor lining main street in the small, Amador County city of Ione, its U.S. Post Office is enveloped in anger with some of its longtime customers. "It's extremely frustrating. We count on it as a form of communication. We have important...
actionnewsnow.com
Truck rolls over at Highway 70 and Pentz Road
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - 5:31 PM UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit reports that the two occupants in the vehicle that rolled over had minor injuries. We reached out to the California Highway Patrol and are waiting for them to get back with more information regarding the crash. Firefighters are...
Two suspects caught in Woodland Bel Air fire and robbery
(KTXL) — A Citrus Heights man and a Rio Linda man were arrested in connection to a robbery involving arson in Woodland on Oct. 27, according to the Woodland Police Department. On Oct. 27, Sean Larsen, 45, of Rio Linda and David Nelson, 34, of Citrus Heights enter a Bel Air in Woodland, along with […]
Daycare owner suits up as The Grinch for Yuba City families
YUBA CITY — The Grinch is a Christmas favorite around the holidays but not many children expected to see the character in person — until now. Families in Yuba City are getting a green surprise just days before Santa arrives.The Grinch calls the mountains of Whoville home but is making appearances in Yuba City leading up to Christmas."They'll have boxes near the door labeled by the tree. I'll come in, look around, act a little silly," said Vanessa Oliver.She's a Yuba City daycare owner who is spending the holiday break in costume offering her services as the Grinch to her...
mymotherlode.com
Amador County Sheriff’s K-9 Apprehends Robbery Suspect
Pioneer, CA – A canine officer chased down a robbery suspect after he fled into the woods in the Pioneer area of Amador County. A report of a drunken sibling trying to fight with family members recently brought sheriff’s deputies to the 15700 block of Schaefer Ranch Road near Pioneer Creek Road, north of Highway 88. Dispatch also advised that the suspect, 30-year-old Benjamin Moran, had multiple outstanding felony warrants and a criminal history that included violent felonies and resisting arrest. Once on scene, deputies attempted to contact Moran, but he fled on foot into the woods.
KCRA.com
Pedestrian killed in Highway 50 crash, Sacramento sheriff says
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A pedestrian died Friday night after they were hit by a vehicle on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. The crash happened on the westbound Hwy. 50 onramp at Sunrise Boulevard, the sheriff's office said. It is unknown what time the crash happened and what led up to it.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Trespassing, brandishing imitation firearm, public intoxication
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 5. Colten Dean Watkins, 29, was arrested at 8:22 p.m. on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of...
Man accused of killing Yuba-Sutter CHP commander's estranged husband extradited
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The man arrested at the Sacramento International Airport in connection with the death investigation of a CHP commander’s estranged husband has been extradited from Sacramento to Kentucky. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to ABC10 that Thomas O’Donnell left Sacramento Thursday. He’s scheduled...
Sacramento man among two people killed in head-on crash in Madera County, officials say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men died, including one from Sacramento, and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Madera County, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. near Children’s Blvd. and Avenue 9, about 180 miles southeast of Sacramento. According to CHP officials, the […]
Antelope fatal collision involves Sacramento County deputy
(KTXL) — A collision between a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy and a civilian vehicle killed at least one person on Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento Station. The collision occurred at the intersection of Watt Avenue and Elverta Road in Antelope just after 2 a.m., according to CHP. The deputy’s vehicle, […]
