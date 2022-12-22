Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long way home; 10 years later, a cat is homePete LakemanSetauket- East Setauket, NY
A man who mysteriously "disappeared" nine years ago is found dead under a fake identitySavannah AylinNewtown, CT
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenSouthbury, CT
Explore the World's Largest Indoor Ropes Course Here in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Visit The Essex Steam Train And Riverboat In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaEssex, CT
Related
Crews battle business fire in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews were battling a business fire Wednesday evening in New Haven. The building, located at 285 Poplar St., was vacant. Authorities said that investigators are looking into if squatters caused the fire. The fire was extinguished by 8:10 p.m.
Bridgeport man dies after car crashes into river
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died after his car crashed into a river in Bridgeport early Saturday morning, police said. Bridgeport police and fire officials responded to a call of an accident at the intersection of Stratford and Waterview Avenues just before 3 a.m. and found that a car traveled down an embankment before […]
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Route 7 in Norwalk
NORWALK, Conn. — A Norwalk man has died and a Norwalk woman is recovering after a single-car crash on Route 7 in Norwalk that happened Friday afternoon. Connecticut state police responded to the scene at around 3:40 p.m. Friday. A Toyota Highlander was traveling in the left lane of...
Local Man Killed After SUV Crashes On Route 7 In Norwalk
A local man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a busy roadway in Fairfield County. It happened around 3:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 in Norwalk. That's when the vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Highlander, was traveling southbound on Route 7 on the left of two lanes near Exit 3, when, for an unknown reason, it veered off the roadway into the right shoulder, then struck the metal beam guardrail and spun out on the grassy shoulder, Connecticut State Police said.
2 swastikas found painted on Bridgeport housing complex
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Two swastikas were found painted at a Bridgeport housing complex on Wednesday afternoon and police have begun investigating this as a hate crime. Police said at approximately 1:30 p.m., Bridgeport Police were sent to Success Village - Court D for a report of vandalized property. The Success Village Apartments are a housing community cooperative located on the east side of Bridgeport.
Swastikas found spray-painted in Success Village community
Bridgeport police say swastikas were spray-painted at a Bridgeport condo complex this week and they are treating this case as a hate crime.
Eversource and out-of-state utility crews assist with power outages throughout state
MANCHESTER, Conn. — Thousands of homes across Connecticut are still without power as of Friday night into Saturday, all while temperatures dropped to the teens. Manchester was one of the towns hit hard by the storm. Not a sight of light was spotted in some neighborhoods but for the lucky ones, generators kept their homes running.
NBC Connecticut
Man Dies Months After Getting Shot in New Haven
A man that was critically injured after a New Haven shooting in September has died. Police said 46-year-old Kenneth Cloud, of Seymour, was pronounced dead Thursday after sustaining serious injuries in the Sept. 16 shooting. Officers responded to a shooting on Atwater Street between Dover Street and Wilcox Place at...
Disabled vehicle struck by CTrail in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. — A CTrail train struck an unoccupied disabled car in Meriden on Thursday night. Meriden officials said there was a two-car crash earlier Thursday evening that caused one of the cars to become disabled on the railroad tracks at Brittania St. and Center St. As Meriden police...
Train hits unoccupied vehicle in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — No one was injured after a train hit an unoccupied vehicle Thursday evening in Meriden. Two vehicles had crashed in the area of Brittania Street and Center Street, leaving one disabled on the tracks, according to a spokesperson for the City of Meriden. Police were in the process of notifying Amtrak […]
NBC Connecticut
Four Taken to Hospital After Fire in New Haven
Four people were taken to the hospital after a fire in New Haven early Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to Howard Avenue at 12:38 a.m. and found heavy fire at the two-family home. Fire officials said the initial reports were that someone was trapped, but they determined that everyone had gotten...
Eyewitness News
Passenger train crashes into vehicle obstructing tracks in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Traffic is being detoured after a passenger train crashed into a vehicle obstructing the tracks. Meriden police say they responded to Britannia Street for a 2 car motor vehicle accident with minor injuries at around 7:26 p.m. After the crash, one of the vehicles was left...
PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.
Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
Warming center preparing for influx of people as freezing temperatures hit Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — As the dangerous cold drops in, warming centers across Connecticut are opening for those in need. A warm place to sleep is what many people may be asking for this holiday season as temperatures stop well below freezing. “I normally get here early so I know...
A 158-year-old covered bridge was damaged by a trailer. It will be closed for a while.
CORNWALL, Conn. — A historic covered bridge in the town of West Cornwall will be closed for an unknown amount of time after a trailer struck several wood beams that are part of the bridge’s roof structure. The Connecticut Department of Transportation said a backhoe being towed early...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
New Haven (CT) Approves $4.5M for Fire Trucks, Police SUVs
The New Haven (CT) Board of Alders unanimously signed off on a plan recently to spend $4.5 million in federal pandemic-relief aid on new police cars, fire trucks, and fire hydrant fixes, NewHavenIndependent.org reported. Alders unanimously approved the city’s plan to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to acquire...
Woman assaults man, smashes car windows with baseball bat at North Haven gas station
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was arrested on Thursday after assaulting a man and smashing his car windows with a baseball bat at a North Haven gas station, police said. North Haven police responded to the Sunoco Gas Station at 641 Washington St. around 5:20 p.m. and learned that a woman was involved […]
Arrest made in New Haven 2021 double homicide: Police
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man accused of shooting and killing two people in an apartment nearly a year ago has been arrested, according to New Haven police. These are one of the many investigation updates police provided in a press conference Friday. Octavius Kindred, 38, of New Haven,...
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Man Pulled From The Water
2022-12-21@6:35pm–#Stratford News: A man was pulled from people nearby outside of Out Riggers at 605 Broad Street. First responders are currently looking for the man’s dog which has been heard barking. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an...
Gunfire hits New Haven school bus
Four students were aboard a little yellow school bus when it was grazed by gunfire in New Haven, with no injuries to anyone on board the vehicle
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 0