New Haven, CT

WTNH

Crews battle business fire in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews were battling a business fire Wednesday evening in New Haven. The building, located at 285 Poplar St., was vacant. Authorities said that investigators are looking into if squatters caused the fire. The fire was extinguished by 8:10 p.m.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport man dies after car crashes into river

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died after his car crashed into a river in Bridgeport early Saturday morning, police said. Bridgeport police and fire officials responded to a call of an accident at the intersection of Stratford and Waterview Avenues just before 3 a.m. and found that a car traveled down an embankment before […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Route 7 in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. — A Norwalk man has died and a Norwalk woman is recovering after a single-car crash on Route 7 in Norwalk that happened Friday afternoon. Connecticut state police responded to the scene at around 3:40 p.m. Friday. A Toyota Highlander was traveling in the left lane of...
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

Local Man Killed After SUV Crashes On Route 7 In Norwalk

A local man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a busy roadway in Fairfield County. It happened around 3:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 in Norwalk. That's when the vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Highlander, was traveling southbound on Route 7 on the left of two lanes near Exit 3, when, for an unknown reason, it veered off the roadway into the right shoulder, then struck the metal beam guardrail and spun out on the grassy shoulder, Connecticut State Police said.
NORWALK, CT
FOX 61

2 swastikas found painted on Bridgeport housing complex

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Two swastikas were found painted at a Bridgeport housing complex on Wednesday afternoon and police have begun investigating this as a hate crime. Police said at approximately 1:30 p.m., Bridgeport Police were sent to Success Village - Court D for a report of vandalized property. The Success Village Apartments are a housing community cooperative located on the east side of Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Dies Months After Getting Shot in New Haven

A man that was critically injured after a New Haven shooting in September has died. Police said 46-year-old Kenneth Cloud, of Seymour, was pronounced dead Thursday after sustaining serious injuries in the Sept. 16 shooting. Officers responded to a shooting on Atwater Street between Dover Street and Wilcox Place at...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Disabled vehicle struck by CTrail in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. — A CTrail train struck an unoccupied disabled car in Meriden on Thursday night. Meriden officials said there was a two-car crash earlier Thursday evening that caused one of the cars to become disabled on the railroad tracks at Brittania St. and Center St. As Meriden police...
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Train hits unoccupied vehicle in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — No one was injured after a train hit an unoccupied vehicle Thursday evening in Meriden. Two vehicles had crashed in the area of Brittania Street and Center Street, leaving one disabled on the tracks, according to a spokesperson for the City of Meriden. Police were in the process of notifying Amtrak […]
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Four Taken to Hospital After Fire in New Haven

Four people were taken to the hospital after a fire in New Haven early Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to Howard Avenue at 12:38 a.m. and found heavy fire at the two-family home. Fire officials said the initial reports were that someone was trapped, but they determined that everyone had gotten...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Passenger train crashes into vehicle obstructing tracks in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Traffic is being detoured after a passenger train crashed into a vehicle obstructing the tracks. Meriden police say they responded to Britannia Street for a 2 car motor vehicle accident with minor injuries at around 7:26 p.m. After the crash, one of the vehicles was left...
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

PHOTOS: Dec. 23 storm leaves damage across Conn.

Conn. (WTNH) — A powerful wind and rain storm caused heavy flooding and damage to the state on Friday. See photos from the storm below, including flooding in Mystic and Fairfield, water crashing over the rocks at Waterford’s Seaside Park, as well as trees knocked over in Waterbury. A house on Highland Lake in Winsted […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
fireapparatusmagazine.com

New Haven (CT) Approves $4.5M for Fire Trucks, Police SUVs

The New Haven (CT) Board of Alders unanimously signed off on a plan recently to spend $4.5 million in federal pandemic-relief aid on new police cars, fire trucks, and fire hydrant fixes, NewHavenIndependent.org reported. Alders unanimously approved the city’s plan to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to acquire...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Arrest made in New Haven 2021 double homicide: Police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man accused of shooting and killing two people in an apartment nearly a year ago has been arrested, according to New Haven police. These are one of the many investigation updates police provided in a press conference Friday. Octavius Kindred, 38, of New Haven,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Man Pulled From The Water

2022-12-21@6:35pm–#Stratford News: A man was pulled from people nearby outside of Out Riggers at 605 Broad Street. First responders are currently looking for the man’s dog which has been heard barking. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an...
STRATFORD, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

