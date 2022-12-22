Read full article on original website
unipanthers.com
UNI men's basketball takes down St. Bonaventure to close non-conference slate
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- Panther fans braved a heavy winter storm on Wednesday night as UNI controlled the pace of the game in a 62-52 win over St. Bonaventure to close out non-conference play at the McLeod Center. UNI led for all but 4 minutes in the game as the...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Eastern Illinois
Eastern Illinois defeated Iowa, 92-83, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday. Iowa’s win-loss record was 7-3 before facing Eastern Illinois, who was 3-8. The Hawkeyes next face Nebraska on Dec. 29 at 6 pm in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Fran McCaffery reacts to Hawkeyes’ historically embarrassing loss to Eastern Illinois
Things did not go as planned for Fran McCaffery and the Iowa Hawkeyes in their last non-conference game of the season, getting stunned by heavy underdog Eastern Illinois 92-83 on Wednesday night. It was the biggest college basketball upset by point spread in the modern era, per ESPN’s David Purdum.
kmaland.com
Northern Iowa tennis announces 2023 schedule
(Cedar Falls) -- Northern Iowa tennis has announced the schedule for their upcoming 2023 season. The Panthers will host eight home duals, including four against Missouri Valley Conference competition. The season begins on January 20th at North Dakota. View the complete release from UNI athletics linked here.
KCRG.com
Caitlin Clark reaches 2K career points; Iowa beats Dartmouth
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Caitlin Clark had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and reached 2,000 career points as No. 13 Iowa beat Dartmouth 92-54 for its fifth straight victory. Clark hit the career scoring mark in her 75th game. She has tied Elena Delle Donne for the...
247Sports
Bielema, Illini actively searching for DeVito's successor at QB in transfer portal: 'We’ve taken action'
CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema hasn’t yet publicly provided a definitive answer on whether Tommy DeVito will be granted an extra year of eligibility. But the Illinois coach on Wednesday made it clear that the Illini are pursuing a transfer quarterback, suggesting they are readying for life after DeVito.
A Closer Look at Iowa Football's '23 Class
Hawkeyes Add to Roster on National Signing Day
KGLO News
12:00 PM UPDATE — Travel not advised on most north-central Iowa roads
MASON CITY — Many counties in north-central Iowa are advising that travel is not recommended at this time, with many counties planning to pull snowplows off the roads soon due to not being able to keep up with the blowing and drifting snow. Travel is not advised on I-35 from the Minnesota border to Story City. I-90 west of Albert Lea has reopened but travel is not recommended.
cbs2iowa.com
Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
KCRG.com
‘We’re really not kidding,’ Travel not advised on I-80 between Des Moines, Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol says travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City after multiple crashes. Iowa DOT cameras show multiple semi crashes that have backed up traffic, with one of them being between County Road V52 and County Road V66, three miles west of Williamsburg. The other crash is on I-80 east of Newton.
WAND TV
Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm
(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
progressivegrocer.com
Hy-Vee Makes Multiple Executive Moves
At Hy-Vee Inc.’s recent annual stockholders meeting, Randy Edeker, the company’s executive chairman of the board and executive director, revealed various leadership changes. These were as follows:. Hy-Vee CEO Jeremy Gosch was named vice chairman of Hy-Vee’s board of directors. Gosch started his Hy-Vee career in 1996 as...
This Iowa Airport Is One of the Worst for Holiday Travel
It's one of the most important parts of the holidays each year - travel. Getting where you need to be on time without breaking the bank can make the difference between a magical Christmas or a holiday nightmare. According to AAA, seven million of us are expected to take to...
Russell Brings Major Investment To Northwest Davenport
A large investment in the industrial growth of Davenport occurred in 2022 when Russell Co facilitated the development of a new 95-acre industrial park in northwest Davenport. The industrial park will include nearly 1.5 million square feet of building space that will house multiple tenants. The new site, adjacent to...
KCRG.com
Three Cedar Rapids roads to close due to potential snow drifts
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids city officials say multiple roads will be closed starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday as a winter storm is expected to bring snowfall to the area. The roads that will close are:. 18th Street SW from Wright Brothers Boulevard to Nordstrom’s south entrance...
Effingham Radio
Closings And Cancellations For Thursday December 22nd
The following has been cancelled for Thursday December 22nd:. Community Support Systems Day Programs will be closed. Country Closet closing at 2pm, closed all day Friday. The Silk Purse in Effingham will be closing at 12 pm. Family Life Center will close at 12:00 noon. Downtown Effingham Santa House closed...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Three Kings Offer $3,000 Reward to Find Killer
(Above) Rev. Frank McCullough of Danville’s The Three Kings of Peace and Pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church is offering a reward for the killer of Marvin Dye. Danville, IL, Dec. 21, 2022 –A Danville group of more than a dozen civic leaders and concerned citizens known as the Three Kings of Peace are offering a reward of $3,000 for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer of Jordan “Marvin” E. Dye. The 38-year-old Danville resident was shot to death on Nov. 23, 2022.
House fire in Muscatine resulting in ice buildup; Crews ask travelers to avoid Iowa Avenue
MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Muscatine Fire Department is asking travelers and residents to avoid Iowa Avenue just north of 8th Street as its crews battle a house fire amid subzero temperatures Friday morning. News 8's Jonathan Fong was at the scene where a house appears to be completely engulfed...
