ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois defeated Iowa, 92-83, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday. Iowa’s win-loss record was 7-3 before facing Eastern Illinois, who was 3-8. The Hawkeyes next face Nebraska on Dec. 29 at 6 pm in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
CHARLESTON, IL
kmaland.com

Northern Iowa tennis announces 2023 schedule

(Cedar Falls) -- Northern Iowa tennis has announced the schedule for their upcoming 2023 season. The Panthers will host eight home duals, including four against Missouri Valley Conference competition. The season begins on January 20th at North Dakota. View the complete release from UNI athletics linked here.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Caitlin Clark reaches 2K career points; Iowa beats Dartmouth

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Caitlin Clark had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and reached 2,000 career points as No. 13 Iowa beat Dartmouth 92-54 for its fifth straight victory. Clark hit the career scoring mark in her 75th game. She has tied Elena Delle Donne for the...
IOWA CITY, IA
KGLO News

12:00 PM UPDATE — Travel not advised on most north-central Iowa roads

MASON CITY — Many counties in north-central Iowa are advising that travel is not recommended at this time, with many counties planning to pull snowplows off the roads soon due to not being able to keep up with the blowing and drifting snow. Travel is not advised on I-35 from the Minnesota border to Story City. I-90 west of Albert Lea has reopened but travel is not recommended.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WAND TV

Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm

(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
ILLINOIS STATE
progressivegrocer.com

Hy-Vee Makes Multiple Executive Moves

At Hy-Vee Inc.’s recent annual stockholders meeting, Randy Edeker, the company’s executive chairman of the board and executive director, revealed various leadership changes. These were as follows:. Hy-Vee CEO Jeremy Gosch was named vice chairman of Hy-Vee’s board of directors. Gosch started his Hy-Vee career in 1996 as...
CORALVILLE, IA
QuadCities.com

Russell Brings Major Investment To Northwest Davenport

A large investment in the industrial growth of Davenport occurred in 2022 when Russell Co facilitated the development of a new 95-acre industrial park in northwest Davenport. The industrial park will include nearly 1.5 million square feet of building space that will house multiple tenants. The new site, adjacent to...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Three Cedar Rapids roads to close due to potential snow drifts

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids city officials say multiple roads will be closed starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday as a winter storm is expected to bring snowfall to the area. The roads that will close are:. 18th Street SW from Wright Brothers Boulevard to Nordstrom’s south entrance...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Effingham Radio

Closings And Cancellations For Thursday December 22nd

The following has been cancelled for Thursday December 22nd:. Community Support Systems Day Programs will be closed. Country Closet closing at 2pm, closed all day Friday. The Silk Purse in Effingham will be closing at 12 pm. Family Life Center will close at 12:00 noon. Downtown Effingham Santa House closed...
EFFINGHAM, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Three Kings Offer $3,000 Reward to Find Killer

(Above) Rev. Frank McCullough of Danville’s The Three Kings of Peace and Pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church is offering a reward for the killer of Marvin Dye. Danville, IL, Dec. 21, 2022 –A Danville group of more than a dozen civic leaders and concerned citizens known as the Three Kings of Peace are offering a reward of $3,000 for anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer of Jordan “Marvin” E. Dye. The 38-year-old Danville resident was shot to death on Nov. 23, 2022.
DANVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy