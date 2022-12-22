Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
kmaland.com
Nebraska volleyball adds Florida transfer Beason
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska volleyball has announced the addition of Florida transfer Merritt Beason. The 6-foot-3 opposite hitter will join the Huskers after playing the last two seasons with Florida, earning All-SEC and AVCA All-Southeast Region honors. View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.
saturdaytradition.com
Incoming Nebraska DL via 2023 class puts entire B1G on notice
Vincent Carroll-Jackson is sending out Christmas joy to Nebraska fans, and a warning to the rest of the B1G. The Husker defensive lineman posted to Twitter a photo of the newest recruits set to terrorize B1G offensive linemen. Those listed included Riley Van Poppel, Princewill Umanmielen, and former Florida linebacker Chief Borders.
kmaland.com
Former Nebraska DC Chinander hired by Boise State
(KMAland) -- Iowa alum and former Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has been hired by Boise State as its defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator. Chinander was with Nebraska from 2018-22 as the defensive coordinator, joining head coach Scott Frost after leaving UCF. Chinander has also worked at Oregon, Northern Iowa and Ellsworth Community College in college and with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL.
kmaland.com
LC's Matiyow to chase D1 football dream at Drake
(Council Bluffs) -- Parker Matiyow's dream of playing Division I level is coming true thanks to his commitment to Drake. "Growing up, the dream was to play Division I football," Matiyow said. "Now it's here. I'm looking forward to it." Matiyow joins a long list of Lewis Central standouts turned...
MaxPreps
Where did Nebraska's Top 10 football prospects sign?
The activity and suspense from early signing day has wrapped up and Nebraska can lay claim to 13 recruits who signed an FBS National Letter of Intent to play football at the next level. Four other Cornhusker State athletes signed the paperwork to walk-on at the University of Nebraska. In all, 12 of Nebraska's finest prep football players have officially joined Husker Nation as players.
kmaland.com
Nebraska lands transfer OL Scott
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska received a big pledge out of the transfer portal with the commitment offensive lineman Ben Scott on Friday. Scott comes to Lincoln from Arizona State, where he started 28 games over three seasons. Scott is Nebraska's seventh transfer addition, joining Marco Ortiz (Florida), Corey Collier (Florida), Jeff...
thezone939.com
Husker Volleyball Adds Transfer Merritt Beason
(Lincoln, NE) - The Nebraska volleyball program announced the addition of Florida transfer Merritt Beason on Friday. Beason, a 6-3 opposite hitter, will join the Huskers in January after playing the last two seasons at Florida, where she was an All-SEC and AVCA All-Southeast Region honoree in 2022, as well as an All-SEC Freshman Team selection in 2021.
kuathletics.com
🏀 Jayhawks Fall in Triple Overtime at Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. – The No. 20 Kansas Jayhawks played the third triple overtime in program history on Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena, falling to Nebraska 85-79. The loss is the first of the year for the Jayhawks, who are now 10-1 at the conclusion of non-conference play. Kansas...
Nebraska Football: Grading the Cornhuskers' Early National Signing Day Haul
Here's a breakdown of all the players new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule signed for his first recruiting class as the Cornhuskers' head coach.
kmaland.com
K-State women's soccer adds pair of transfers
(Manhattan) -- Kansas State women’s soccer has added transfers Lydia Myers and Kiran Singh. Myers comes from Texas A&M Commerce where she played in 32 matches and made 13 starts, tallying two goals, three assists and seven points. Singh transfers in from UTSA, where she had 42 starts and posted nine goals and eight assists.
kmaland.com
Inexperienced Louisville girls trying to find roles under first-year coach
(Louisville) -- An inexperienced Louisville girls basketball team is looking for continued improvement under first-year head coach Matthew Shelsta. The Lions are 3-4 on the season with all three wins coming in their last five games. “We’re a really inexperienced team,” Coach Shelsta told KMA Sports. “We knew that coming...
kmaland.com
Shawn M. Fernald, 57 of Omaha, Nebraska formerly of Glenwood, Iowa
Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, Iowa. Rosary and Visitation:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, Iowa. Rosary and Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, January 1, 2023. Rosary/Visitation:4:00 p.m.; 4:30 p.m. Visitation End:7:00 p.m. Memorials:Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Cemetery:Silver City Cemetery, Silver City,...
cbs2iowa.com
Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
WOWT
Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment
Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression. The body found in Topeka, Kan., earlier this week has been identified as missing Omaha woman Cari Allen.
This Is The Biggest House In Nebraska
It features a resort-style swimming pool and 31 rooms.
KCRG.com
‘We’re really not kidding,’ Travel not advised on I-80 between Des Moines, Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol says travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City after multiple crashes. Iowa DOT cameras show multiple semi crashes that have backed up traffic, with one of them being between County Road V52 and County Road V66, three miles west of Williamsburg. The other crash is on I-80 east of Newton.
Joe Williams — ‘a true only in Nebraska story’ — leaves $20 million gift to UNMC
OMAHA — A new scholarship fund offering up to $10,000 in tuition aid to individual pharmacy students at the University of Nebraska Medical Center is among initiatives made possible through a newly announced $20 million donor gift. Joe Williams, described by Omaha-based UNMC as one of the College of Pharmacy’s greatest success stories, has directed […] The post Joe Williams — ‘a true only in Nebraska story’ — leaves $20 million gift to UNMC appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Missing Omaha mother Cari Allen confirmed dead
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Chocolate Shop in the State
When it comes to chocolate, there's a shop here in Iowa that does it right! A new study from 24/7 Wall Street has named Chocolate Manor in Davenport as the best chocolate shop in the state!. Chocolate Manor is located at 110 E 2nd Street and is a family-owned and...
News Channel Nebraska
Refrigerated semi trailer catches fire outside Auburn
AUBURN, Neb. -- A refrigerated semi-trailer caught fire in southeast Nebraska Wednesday morning. The Rief Bros. driver out of Crescent, Iowa, pulled over to the shoulder of Highway 75 just outside of Auburn and unhooked his truck just as firefighters arrived. Auburn Fire Chief Darwin McCollum said the trailer's brakes...
