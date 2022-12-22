Read full article on original website
WSFA
$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
selmasun.com
Perry County Commission grants tax abatement to firm considering solar electricity-generating plant off Howard Road
The Perry County Commission has given a tax abatement to a Delaware company considering building a solar electricity-generating operation in rural Perry County. Leeward Energy Company, the parent company of Perry County Solar LLC, is considering building a 748-acre facility just off of J.J. Howard Road. Commissioner Brett Harrison said,...
WSFA
Montgomery neighborhood seeks answers on unfinished community center
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been more than a year since the Carriage Hills neighborhood was promised a new community center, and very little progress has been made. The city of Montgomery broke ground and started construction on the facility in the fall of 2021, but it came to a sudden halt in January 2022.
Alabama governor tells prison guards their jobs ‘may be toughest jobs in the country’
Gov. Kay Ivey visited two Alabama prisons this week to thank state corrections officers for their work, her office said Thursday. The governor visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka, her office said. Officers were not aware of the visits in advance, her office said. The holiday season visits come as the state faces an ongoing prison crisis, including a shortage of officers.
selmasun.com
SRA welcomes new member, elects officers and approves budget
The Selma Redevelopment Authority (SRA) Board of Directors welcomed new board member Clay Carmichael at their Dec. 15 meeting. Carmichael, who was appointed by the Selma City Council after the November SRA Board meeting, was born and raised in Selma, is the current City Councilman for Ward 3 and runs his family concrete business, Cosby-Carmichael Inc. He also co-founded the Blackbelt Benefit Group and recently served on the Main Street Alabama and Main Street Selma boards. He is married and has two children.
selmasun.com
Montgomery homeless program receives $350,000 from ADECA
The Montgomery Area Coalition for the Homeless has received a $350,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA). The grant is another part of a round of funding from ADECA awarding $2.65 million in total to address homelessness. “Helping others in need is the Alabama way,...
WSFA
Montgomery downtown district breaks into thirds, Hilltop area included
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nightlife in the capital city has expanded. The city of Montgomery unanimously voted to enlarge its downtown entertainment district during the city council meeting on Tuesday. The downtown district will be split into three different districts due to the state legislature setting an area limit of 6,969,600 ft2 for class three cities in a law passed in May.
Greenville Advocate
Super Foods Greenville donates fruit to DHR
Super Foods Greenville donates cases of fruit to the Butler County Department of Human Resources each year during the holiday season for distribution to their clients who are in need. Alicia Sexton, supervisor for DHR is pictured with Super Foods staff and customers receiving this donation. (Left to right) Alicia Sexton, Patricia McDowell, Daisy Carter, Johnny Jones, and Mike Stephenson.
WSFA
Montgomery city, county offices closed Friday amid weather concerns
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery city and county offices will be closed Friday amid weather concerns. Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton has declared all city and county office buildings in Montgomery, Montgomery County and the town of Pike Road to close due for “potentially dangerous driving conditions as a result of anticipated late-night precipitation and early morning freezing temperatures.”
selmasun.com
Demopolis, Uniontown police departments receive grants from BlackBelt Women Rising
The Demopolis and Uniontown police departments received grants from BackBelt Women Rising (BWR) during a recent gathering in Eutaw. Eutaw hosted training sessions this year for their own department, as well as for Demopolis and the University of West Alabama. At a celebration of the end-of-the year training, they each...
lowndessignal.com
Hope Inspired Ministries expanding into Lowndes County high schools
Four new staff members recently joined Hope Inspired Ministries — three career coaches and one data entry technician. These employees serve the ministry by assisting in existing career training services and to work toward expanding those services into Lowndes County high schools. “God has been so amazing opening up...
WSFA
Need for homeless shelters in Montgomery grows as temps drop
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Now that the Salvation Army is temporarily closed, the need for homeless shelters in Montgomery is growing. It comes as dangerously cold temperatures threaten those living on the streets. “It’s brutal out there. I mean this is a catastrophic event waiting to happen,” said Patrick Aitken...
selmasun.com
Selma city workers get days off, one-time raises for the holidays
Selma city workers will get a one-time raise for Christmas and Friday and Monday off for Christmas and New Year. The Selma City Council voted Dec. 13 to give parttime workers a one-time raise of $250 and fulltime workers a onetime raise of $500 to be reflected on their Dec. 22 paychecks. The one-time raise will cost the city $110,000, which will be taken from the city’s cash reserves, City Treasurer Terri Barnes-Smith told the council.
WSFA
Law enforcement preparing for upcoming permitless concealed carry law
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Beginning Jan. 1, anyone age 18 or older in Alabama who is not prohibited by state or federal law may carry a concealed pistol without a permit. The law was passed during the 2022 state legislative session but drew backlash from sheriffs across the state. Law enforcement groups have said that permits assist officers in removing guns from criminals.
selmasun.com
Selma University expects 2023 to be a big year
Selma University is set to emerge next year from deep financial difficulties and make significant progress in a 10-year plan to stabilize and grow the HBCU university so that it is successful for Selma and the Black Belt, said President Dr. Stanford Angion. The university’s 2031 strategic plan is already...
WSFA
Troopers identify pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 231 last week
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Florida man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the incident happened on Dec. 14th around 4:45 p.m. The man, identified as Dacota J. Hall, 25, of Yulee, Fla. Hall, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 Ford Taurus. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
lowndessignal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Truck fire closes Lowndes County Road 26
Lowndes County first responders were dispatched to a truck fire Wednesday afternoon which closed both lanes in the 7400 block of Lowndes County Road 26 in Hope Hull. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency, and the Burkville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call and found a transfer truck and trailer on fire.
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALPhoto byHank Williams Museum. When Hank Williams died in 1953, he was a twangy guitar player and a songwriter whose music helped shape American culture. In addition to writing hits such as "Drifting Cowboys," he won a Pulitzer Prize for his songs. He also acted in several movies and TV shows.
WSFA
‘Omega Acts of Kindness’ makes charitable donations to 8 organizations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Charities across the capital city were given money today as a part of the Omega Acts of Kindness. According to the city, Mayor Steven L. Reed and members of the Omega Iota Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. presented the nearly $1,400 checks to eight different charities, including:
