The Selma Redevelopment Authority (SRA) Board of Directors welcomed new board member Clay Carmichael at their Dec. 15 meeting. Carmichael, who was appointed by the Selma City Council after the November SRA Board meeting, was born and raised in Selma, is the current City Councilman for Ward 3 and runs his family concrete business, Cosby-Carmichael Inc. He also co-founded the Blackbelt Benefit Group and recently served on the Main Street Alabama and Main Street Selma boards. He is married and has two children.

SELMA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO