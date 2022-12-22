ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Crypto firm Binance endures wild weeks in wake of FTX collapse

By Joseph BOYLE and Daniel Hoffman, PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UbqUd_0jqt1o6700
Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao and his firm have faced huge challenges in recent weeks /AFP/File

Even by the extreme standards of cryptocurrency trading, the past few weeks have been a wild ride for Binance, the world's biggest exchange for crypto assets.

After the collapse of its rival FTX in a hail of allegations of fraud and criminality last month, trust in the entire sector has crumbled.

Customers pulled more than $3 billion from Binance in a single day last week as part of a three-day frenzy that saw more than $6 billion withdrawn.

On Friday, accountancy firm Mazars, engaged by Binance to provide a "proof of reserves" report, abruptly halted this type of work with crypto firms because of "public misunderstanding" of what they were providing.

A "proof of reserves" report is not a full audit and gives no information about liabilities.

Media reports suggested US prosecutors were still weighing up money-laundering and sanctions-busting charges against the company and possibly its co-founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao. The firm has refused to comment on the inquiry.

The stakes could not be higher.

"It is absolutely vital that Binance survives," said Dan Ashmore, an analyst at Invezz crypto investment firm.

"Any sort of demise would be a devastating blow for crypto, and would likely pull a massive chunk of the industry down with it."

For Leigh Drogen of Starkiller Capital, it would be "armageddon" for short-term crypto asset prices if Binance collapsed.

- Investors 'confused and scared' -

Zhao's public appearances have hardly helped to calm the jitters.

In one recent interview with CNBC he claimed the firm "kind of forgot" about part of a $2.1 billion payment that Binance received from FTX last year.

Zhao said a "big chunk" had been paid in FTX's now worthless in-house token, but sat untouched for 18 months before Binance remembered and transferred the sum, then worth $580 million.

"Is forgetting about over half a billion dollars supposed to make me feel more confident in Binance's ability to properly run an exchange," Genevieve Roch-Decter of Grit Capital wrote in an opinion piece for Coindesk, a crypto news outlet.

Critics point out that Zhao is prone to making confusing and sometimes contradictory public statements.

He claims to want transparency but Binance refuses to divulge even basic company information such as where it is registered, let alone submit to a full audit, like a publicly-traded firm would have to undergo.

Zhao cosies up to regulators in some jurisdictions but reportedly keeps his main business well away from prying eyes in the Cayman Islands.

He stresses his firm's solidity and competence but his personal Twitter feed paints a picture of a one-man band backed by interns.

"Who's running the show there? Is it the same as FTX," asked Drogen.

He said Zhao's behaviour was "eerily similar" to Sam Bankman-Fried, the boss of FTX who is now in custody awaiting extradition to the United States on financial crimes charges.

"Everyone is very confused and scared about that," said Drogen.

When asked to clarify details of Binance's structure, a company spokesman said in an email "the Binance.com global business operates through a number of entities incorporated in a range of jurisdictions".

On the issue of transparency, he said the blockchain technology that crypto relies on was "inherently transparent".

"That said, we embrace additional transparency and we are looking into how best to provide this in the coming months," he said.

- 'Too big to fail'? -

Analysts agree that comparisons with FTX only go so far.

"While there are obvious parallels with FTX, there are important differences, the most notable of which is that Binance doesn't have a giant in-house hedge fund," said Charlie Erith of ByteTree Asset Management.

Much of the alleged wrongdoing at FTX involved Bankman-Fried using FTX customer deposits to fund risky bets undertaken by its hedge fund Alameda Research.

"I don't think there is anybody out there, even those people who assume the absolute worst, that think Binance is even half insolvent," said Drogen.

He pointed out that Binance is about 10 times the size of pre-collapse FTX, in terms of the assets that should be on its platform, giving it a far bigger cushion in case of a sudden upsurge in withdrawals.

The Binance spokesman said the firm handled last week's withdrawal requests "without breaking stride", adding that "flows have now normalised".

Drogen stressed that hedge funds and venture capitalists exposed to crypto assets needed the Binance platform right now to protect their positions.

But the firm's long-term prospects are less clear -- especially if US authorities push ahead with criminal charges.

"Our feeling is that nothing in crypto is too big to fail for the US government," said Drogen, "and they're probably going to crush something that is illicit at some level".

Comments / 2

Related
TheStreet

FTX, Crypto Collapse Costs Taylor Swift a Huge Payday

When cryptocurrency exchange FTX raised $400 million from investors such as Softbank, Temasek, Tiger Global, and others in January, its net worth took off. The funding lifted its value to $32 billion. By November, it was bankrupt. While FTX pumped up its reputation with big-name investors, it was also allying...
Fortune

The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated

Billionaire Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, is speaking out against the former “white knight” of crypto. Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, definitely came out ahead after the meltdown of the crypto empire that was FTX—despite the fallout for the greater crypto ecosystem. The billionaire CEO...
Markets Insider

Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%

The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
KUTV

Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30

WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month.  He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees.  “The total deal was just under $15...
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
New York Post

Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab says COVID was man-made virus

A scientist who worked at a controversial research lab in China has claimed that COVID was a man-made virus that leaked from the facility, according to a report. Andrew Huff said COVID leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China two years ago and blamed authorities for the “biggest US intelligence failure since 9/11,” Britain’s The Sun reported Saturday. The lab has been at the center of fierce debates about the origins of COVID, with both Chinese government officials and lab personnel denying that the virus leaked from the facility. Huff, an epidemiologist said in his new book, The Truth...
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
AFP

AFP

100K+
Followers
37K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy