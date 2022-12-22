Read full article on original website
A judge in Texas uses a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns
Policy, politics and progressive commentary For a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation’s legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few decades that laws criminalizing domestic violence came to be widespread and enforced. But […] The post A judge in Texas uses a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns appeared first on Nevada Current.
How The Far Right Is Escaping Biden's Attempted Crackdown On 'Ghost Guns'
New regulations on untraceable firearms have only spurred threats against law enforcement and efforts by extremist groups to avoid oversight.
Temporary restraining order placed on new gun law, hours after federal judge cleared it
Hours after a federal judge denied motions requested for a temporary restraining order to be placed against Measure 114, a circuit court judge granted a temporary restraining order on the entire measure.
Judge Tosses Texas’ First Abortion ‘Bounty Hunter’ Case
The first test of Texas’ controversial anti-abortion law Senate Bill 8 ended with a fizzle on Thursday, when a judge dismissed the case against a San Antonio abortion provider citing a lack of proof of injury, as required by the state constitution. The law effectively allows private citizens to sue anyone found to have had an abortion after 2021 within the state for damages north of $10,000. But the case brought forward by Chicagoan Felipe Gomez against Dr. Alan Braid, who admitted via a Washington Post op-ed that he had broken the most extreme abortion ban in the country, decided that more was needed to convict even an admittedly guilty party. “It doesn’t necessarily stop other people from filing SB 8 lawsuits,” said Marc Hearron, senior counsel for the Center for Reproductive Rights, according to the Houston Chronicle. “But what we expect is other courts, following this judge’s lead, would say if you weren’t injured, if you’re just a stranger trying to enforce SB 8, courts are going to reject your claims because you don’t have standing.”Read it at Houston Chronicle
New regulations expected for gun owners
ARKANSAS, USA — Later this month, gun owners that use a brace stabilizer might have to register it with the government or risk the possibility of receiving a felony. There are three main classifications for guns: a handgun, a rifle, and a short-barreled rifle. A short-barreled rifle has more...
It's Time to Admit It: The Democrats' Gun Control Laws Are Racist | Opinion
Once again, a new report shows that Black Americans are the main ones suffering from skyrocketing crime rates across the country.
Federal judge blocks new gun restrictions from taking effect
Ruling follows previous federal judge saying Measure 114 meets constitutional requirements.Hours after a federal judge denied to block new gun control regulations to take effect, a circuit court judge granted a temporary restraining order on all of Measure 114, which was approved by Oregon voters at the November general election. Federal Judge Karen Immergut made her decision Tuesday morning after hearing oral arguments Friday and receiving a letter Sunday night from Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. Within hours of Immergut's declaration, Harney County Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio ordered that the defendants in a case against Measure 114, Gov. Kate...
Convictions For Unlawfully Carrying Guns Skyrocket After Texas Passed Constitutional Carry
No one seems to know why.
Oregon high court won't let voter gun control measure begin
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s tough, voter-approved gun control law remains temporarily blocked after the Oregon Supreme Court declined to overturn an earlier decision preventing the measure from taking effect Thursday. Chief Justice Martha Walters late Wednesday denied the emergency motion to intervene, filed earlier in the day by state Attorney General Ellen Rosenbaum. The measure includes a ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines. It also requires permits, criminal background checks, fingerprinting and hands-on training courses for new gun buyers. Harney County Judge Robert Raschio blocked it Tuesday, just hours after a federal judge ruled in favor of the law. The Oregon Department of Justice argued in an urgent filing that Raschio got it wrong.
Texas lawmaker files resolution to place constitutional amendment protecting abortion on ballot
AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Texas State Rep. James Talarico filed a resolution proposing a constitutional amendment addressing reproductive care. The resolution would limit the Texas Legislature's ability to pass laws prohibiting abortion, with an amendment to the state constitution. HJR 56 was submitted on Nov. 29 and states...
Texas withdraws appeal to court order blocking gun law that banned adults under 21 from carrying firearms
Texas has withdrawn its appeal of a court decision that ruled a law preventing adults younger than 21 from obtaining an open carry license was unconstitutional.
SCOTUS decision on gun rights does not shield nonviolent felons from disarmament, judge finds
Although the U.S. Supreme Court recently made it easier to strike down gun safety regulations under the Second Amendment, a federal judge has rejected the claim that the longstanding ban on firearm possession by felons — even nonviolent ones — is unconstitutional. Last week, U.S. District Court Judge...
Texas attorney general sought to round up list of all the transgender people in the state
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images) On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that officials working for Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton tried to get employees at the Texas Department of Public Safety to compile them a list of transgender people in Texas, by cross-referencing the people who had changed their sex on their driver's license.
Gov. Abbott orders aggressive action against TikTok in Texas
Abbott directed state agency leaders to immediately ban its officers and employees from downloading the social media app.
Gun Sales Jump In Oregon With 36,000 People Waiting On Delayed Background Checks
Attempted gun purchases in Oregon continue to rise, as roughly 36,000 residents wait to purchase a firearm before a recently passed permit-to-purchase gun law takes effect, an Oregon gun store owner told Fox News. Ballot Measure 114, often referred to as the Reduction of Gun Violence
Texas state court throws out lawsuit against doctor who violated abortion law
A Texas state court has thrown out a lawsuit filed against an abortion provider who intentionally violated a state law prohibiting abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. Dr. Alan Braid was sued under a law known as Senate Bill 8, which allows private citizens to bring lawsuits against anyone...
Guns rights advocates decry sweeping gun ban proposal: ‘You can’t put us all in jail’
Guns rights advocates criticized a proposal to ban a wide array of guns and high-capacity magazines at a state legislative hearing Tuesday, calling it a “dangerous” measure that will make criminals out of law-abiding gun owners. Todd Vandermyde, a longtime gun rights lobbyist, warned that the proposal unveiled...
Texas Is The Latest State To Ban TikTok
Governor Greg Abbott said the app poses a "threat" to "critical U.S. information and infrastructure."
Oregon lawmakers reconsider 2019 limits on state senator who told police to ‘send bachelors’ when rounding up Republicans
An Oregon state senator who cautioned authorities to “send bachelors and come heavily armed” in 2019, when Gov. Kate Brown hinted she would force Republicans back to the Capitol if they walked out, may be getting a reprieve from lawmakers’ restrictions. Oregon Senate lawmakers will meet Monday...
State Rep. Smith prefiles bill to stop teenagers from buying semi-automatic, automatic guns
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A number of bills were prefiled in the Missouri House and Senate on Thursday that were related to guns. Legislators started prefiling legislation for the upcoming session on Dec. 1. The 102nd General Assembly will convene Wednesday, Jan. 4. Rep. David Smith (D-Columbia) prefiled legislation Thursday that, if passed, would prohibit The post State Rep. Smith prefiles bill to stop teenagers from buying semi-automatic, automatic guns appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
