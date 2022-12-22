ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin apartment complex cuts water before freeze. Is that allowed?

By Grace Reader
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An apartment complex near the University of Texas at Austin will be without water over the holidays, according to signs posted around the complex. It won’t be back on until 9 a.m. Monday.

“I just woke up and the signage was out there,” Ming Dan, who lives at the property said. “I think I’m staying here. Probably gonna go get some water. We were actually thinking like maybe HEB ran out of stuff so, I don’t know.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15IzE7_0jqt0Awy00
Notes left on residents’ doors warn of a water shutoff starting the Thursday before Christmas (KXAN photo/Grace Reader)

The property manager—Pioneer Austin—didn’t get back to us about the signs posted at the Croix apartments on 24th Street, near the university. But the signs were still plastered on many doors when we visited Wednesday. They say the winter weather is to blame for the shutoff.

So is the complex allowed to do this? One resident took to Reddit to ask. Many of the responders weren’t sure about legality but criticized the note. Plus, with students on break, many aren’t around to drip their pipes.

Still, it’s something non-profit BASTA Austin, which works with renters, says the complex isn’t allowed to do.

“It needs to be an emergency situation like there is a leak, there is a major rupture and a tenant is getting flooded. That you can cut off the water, but cutting off the water because you’re scared of a flood doesn’t count,” Mincho Jacob, executive director of BASTA’s eviction mitigation project, said.

If you do end up in a situation similar to this one, Jacob says to call 311 and make a code complaint. Then, document everything. While it may not serve you immediately during the holidays, you could eventually have a case in court.

“You could get monetary damages. It’s one month rent plus $1,000, but you have to go to court,” Jacob said.

To find legal resources and more information about your rights as a renter, head to BASTA’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 3

Katie D
2d ago

The property management is also required to provide an alternate source for water as well as an alternate way to heat it. That was missing from this notice, thus making their action illegal. I hope every tenant that has to endure this takes them to court. It's unacceptable to treat renters this way.

Reply
6
Ken Smith
2d ago

For those who are staying there, how are they supposed to flush their toilets?. Come on folks, a little common sense tactic here from management.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Outage maps: Central Texans dealing with power interruptions amid cold snap Friday night

AUSTIN, Texas — With much of the KVUE area is now under a Hard Freeze Warning until 10 a.m. on Christmas morning, some area residents are without power during the cold snap. On Friday night, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra tweeted that about 3,000 people are currently without power in San Marcos. The outage is specifically affecting residents in the Thousand Oaks and Hillard area.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

Extinguished structure fire in Elgin, road opened

ELGIN, Texas — A residential road has been reopened after a structure fire in Elgin on Saturday afternoon. At 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 24, the Travis County Emergency Services District 12 (TCESD12) and Travis County Fire Rescue were called out to the scene of a structure fire in the 22000 block of Ann Showers Drive.
ELGIN, TX
CBS Austin

One firefighter injured after house fire in East Austin

The Austin Fire Department says one of their firefighters was injured after a house fire in east Austin Thursday night. AFD responded to the fire at an unoccupied home on McKinley Avenue off Airport Boulevard around 10 p.m. Around 10:18 p.m. AFD tweeted a photo showing large flames coming from...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

City approves bridge restoration to mobile home park after South Austin residents raise issues of safety, accessibility

The Woodview Estates bridge serves as the entry and exit for residents to access their homes from Oltorf Street near the Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co. (Courtesy Jennifer Castillo Cortes) The Woodview Estates Mobile Home Community in South Austin received final approval in November from the Austin Development Services Department...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

1 arrested after SWAT situation at south Austin hotel

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was arrested after an attempt to make an arrest for felony warrants escalated to a SWAT situation in south Austin Thursday, the Austin Police Department said during a media briefing near Santiago Street. At approximately 3:30 p.m., officers arrived at a Super 8 in the 4200 block of Interstate 35 […]
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

69K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy