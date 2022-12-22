ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delays, cancelations continue for Hawaiian Air following winter storm damage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Holiday headaches continue for travelers flying in and out of Honolulu’s International Airport. More delays and cancellations were reported Thursday. For some travelers, departure times kept getting pushed back. “It just, it kept changing, 15 minutes, 30 minutes delay. So we just decided to get here...
Santa (temporarily) trades in his sleigh ... for a canoe!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jolly Saint Nick has (temporarily) traded in his sleigh for a canoe. Santa made an early stop to Hilton Hawaiian Village Friday morning and paddled into the resort — to the delight of visitors and residents. He took a break from delivering presents to take pictures...
Commercial activities to resume at Hanauma Bay starting early next year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following pandemic-related closures, tour vehicles and permitted guides will be allowed at Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve beginning early next year. Licensed tour vehicles may enter the commercial vehicle parking lot starting Jan. 4, the city announced. The use of this lot is limited to 15 minutes, with...
WATCH: Crews plow Maunakea Access Road

Maunakea Rangers from the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo for Maunakea Stewardship plowed snow on the road to the summit today. The road remains closed as crews work from dawn till dusk to clear the snow ahead of the holiday weekend. UH officials say there are still 10-foot drifts along the half-mile stretch to the summit. Rangers are also working to widen the roadway.
New study suggests possible connection between Mauna Loa and Kilauea

With many taking to the skies for the holidays, officials urge travelers to prepare in advance. With many traveling for the holidays, Casey Lund has tips on how fliers can prepare as a winter storm batters the mainland. Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 23, 2022) Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Your...
HNN News Brief (Dec. 23, 2022)

Board of Water Supply: Proposed EPA order on Red Hill lacks clear timelines, strict penalties. The Honolulu Board of Water Supply continues to review the draft administrative consent order between the EPA and military, which was recently released for public comment. Santa (temporarily) trades in his sleigh ... for a...
Power restored in Moiliili, Kaimuki after balloon strikes powerline

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Power has been restored in the Moiliili and Kaimuki areas, HECO officials say. Officials said the outage was caused by a mylar balloon striking a power line. Over 1600 customers were impacted. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All...
