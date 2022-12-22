ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, OH

Video: Driver crashes into Lakewood police cruiser

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a Lakewood police cruiser Wednesday evening.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, an officer was behind a vehicle that was weaving eastbound on Madison Avenue just after 5 p.m.

As another officer responded to the area, investigators say the driver went left of center on Madison, near St. Charles, and crashed into the second police cruiser, which had emergency lights activated at the time.

Both that driver and the officer were taken to Cleveland Clinic in Lakewood. The officer has since been released and the other driver was still being evaluated when police sent a press release.

No charges have been filed at this time.

